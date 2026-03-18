Venture Backed Acquisition Shatters Records: Google Buys Wiz for $32B

Google closed its $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity startup Wiz this week. The venture backed acquisition marks the biggest deal in Google’s history—and the largest venture-backed acquisition ever.

That’s the scale.

Index Ventures partner Shardul Shah unpacked the deal on TechCrunch’s Equity podcast. Index is Wiz’s largest shareholder. Shah has backed founders Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, and Roy Reznik since their previous startup Adallom a decade ago.

“It’s no surprise that it’s Wiz,” Shah said. “Wiz is at the center of three tailwinds: AI, cloud, and security spend.”

The deal closed years after Google first approached Wiz with a smaller offer. Rappaport walked away then. He took the bigger check now.

**Why This Venture Backed Acquisition Matters**

Wiz secures cloud infrastructure and code in production. Most customers belong to what the company calls a “zero critical club”—they know what to prioritize and act on.

Google gets access to that capability immediately. Wiz gets Google’s infrastructure, AI talent, and resources to scale.

Shah joined Wiz’s board at the seed round after Rappaport called him on his birthday. That was roughly six years ago. Before that, Shah spent a decade watching the same founding team build Adallom.

“I told the founders at one point, I think I believe in them more than they believe in themselves,” Shah said.

The founding team drives everything. Rappaport makes high-quality judgment calls with strong intuition about people and markets. Co-founder Ami Luttwak “lives in the future.” Yinon Costica stays present-focused. Roy Reznik executes relentlessly.

Rappaport balances those voices and decides which one leads when.

That dynamic created a culture of trust that let them build a platform from day one. Speed followed. They took on an existing security category and won.

**The First Offer**

Google approached Wiz years ago with an acquisition offer. Rappaport said no.

Walking away from a massive exit? Most founders wouldn’t.

Shah didn’t see it as validation. He wrote a blog post years ago titled “Learning to Say No,” directed at Adallom’s founders. When founders make decisions, you trust the inputs—how they decide—not the outputs.

“External validation doesn’t matter,” Shah said.

The venture backed acquisition eventually happened on better terms. Wiz maintained its leadership structure and culture. That mattered.

Google gets the technology and team. Wiz keeps operating with the trust and camaraderie that built it. Both sides win.

**What This Deal Unlocks**

The $32 billion price tag exceeds every previous venture backed acquisition in history. That money flows to Index Ventures, other investors, employees, and founders.

Shah sees two impacts. First, inspiration. Entrepreneurs globally now imagine bigger outcomes.

Second, talent. The Wiz team scatters—some stay, some start new companies, some join other startups. That talent circulation builds the next generation.

“We can’t wait to see what the limits are for the next generation,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, Google absorbs cybersecurity expertise at scale. Every AI workload needs security. Wiz built the platform to deliver that.

When I ran TaskFlow, I watched competitors get acquired for 3-7x revenue. This deal likely exceeds that multiple by a wide margin. Google paid for market position, talent, and technology simultaneously.

Most venture backed acquisitions don’t reach this scale. Most cap out at $500M to $2B. Wiz blew past that threshold because they dominated a category at the intersection of three massive trends.

AI security spend will accelerate. Cloud adoption continues. Wiz positioned itself at the center of both.

**Founder Decisions Drive Outcomes**

Rappaport’s decision to walk away from the first Google offer looks brilliant now. He bet on continued growth and a better deal later.

That calculus works when unit economics hold and the market keeps expanding. Wiz had both.

Shah didn’t flinch when Rappaport walked. He trusted the decision-making process, not the outcome. Founders who can say no to liquidity events usually build bigger companies.

Bootstrapped businesses rarely reach this scale. Venture backed acquisitions like this one require years of capital, rapid hiring, and aggressive market expansion. Wiz executed all three.

Index Ventures scored the biggest venture exit in its portfolio history. Shah’s decade-long bet on the same founding team paid off twice—first with Adallom, now with Wiz.

Google needed this. Cloud security represents a strategic gap. Building internally takes years. Buying Wiz fills that gap immediately and removes a competitor.

For Wiz employees and early investors, life just changed. Liquidity events at this scale create generational wealth and seed the next wave of startups.

Shah’s right. This qualifies as deal of the year, maybe the decade.

**What’s Next**

Integration starts now. Google will absorb Wiz’s platform into its cloud infrastructure offerings. Customers transition over the next 12-18 months.

The founding team stays—at least initially. Retention packages in deals this size typically lock key executives for 2-4 years.

Competitors face pressure. Microsoft and Amazon now need to answer. Build competing capabilities or acquire rivals.

For venture investors, this deal resets expectations. If Wiz commanded $32 billion, what do the next cybersecurity unicorns demand?

Bootstrapped founders see a different lesson: venture backing unlocks exits at this scale, but requires giving up control and betting on hypergrowth.

Rappaport bet right. Twice.

Next question: who builds the next Wiz?