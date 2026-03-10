Strategy Bitcoin Purchase Accelerates With Record 1,420 BTC Buy

Strategy bought an estimated 1,420 Bitcoin in a single day Tuesday. The strategy bitcoin purchase came after the company amended its at-the-market sales rules Monday, removing restrictions that limited share sales to one agent per trading day.

Biggest day on record.

The company sold roughly 2.4 million shares of STRC—its perpetual preferred equity called Stretch—to fund the buy. That’s the largest estimated daily issuance of STRC since the product launched in July 2025, per data from STRC.live. Previous record: 1,069 BTC in a single day.

What Changed Monday

Strategy announced a rule change to its ATM program that allows a second agent to sell securities before US markets open and after they close. Prior structure limited sales to one agent per trading day. That bottleneck is gone.

The updated structure lets Strategy issue stock more efficiently during premarket and after-hours sessions. Translation: faster capital raises tied to Bitcoin purchases.

Market observer Ragnar noted the implications: “A lot more capital will be raised, and a lot more Bitcoin will be purchased.”

How Strategy Bitcoin Purchase Works

STRC is one pillar of Strategy’s funding model. The company uses several at-the-market programs to raise capital for Bitcoin: Stride (STRD), Strife (STRF), Strike (STRK), and common stock (MSTR). STRC pays monthly variable cash dividends—annualized rate for March set at 11.5%.

This strategy bitcoin purchase exceeded prior estimates. STRC.live projected last week that STRC proceeds would fund roughly 4,300 BTC ($303 million) for the week. Actual STRC sales hit $378 million, per Monday’s SEC filing.

But STRC wasn’t the biggest contributor. Strategy reported a massive $1.3 billion Bitcoin purchase for the period. Common stock MSTR generated nearly $900 million of that total—the largest single funding source.

Buying Below Cost Basis

Strategy keeps buying despite Bitcoin trading below the company’s average cost basis of $75,862. The strategy bitcoin purchase continues as investor demand for STRC and other products accelerates.

I’ve seen this before. 2022. MicroStrategy kept buying at $30k whilst sitting on unrealized losses from $60k buys. Worked out eventually. Same playbook now.

The pace is what’s notable. Daily issuance records weren’t common six months ago. Now they’re happening with regularity. That tells you something about capital availability.

What the Rule Change Unlocks

Allowing premarket and after-hours sales removes timing friction. Previously, if one agent hit daily limits during regular hours, that was it until the next session. Now a second agent can operate outside market hours.

Does that matter? Yes. Premarket sessions often see institutional flows and less retail noise. Access to those windows lets Strategy tap different liquidity pools.

The amendment went live Monday. Tuesday set a record. Not subtle.

STRC vs Other Funding Sources

Strategy launched STRC in July 2025 as a perpetual preferred stock with variable dividends. It joined an existing suite of ATM programs the company uses to fund Bitcoin purchases without diluting common shareholders as aggressively.

Breakdown for the latest $1.3 billion buy:

– MSTR common stock: ~$900M

– STRC: $378M

– Other programs: remainder

MSTR still dominates. But STRC’s growing contribution—especially after Monday’s rule change—points to diversification in funding channels.

Question is whether STRC demand holds if Bitcoin rallies back above $80k. The 11.5% dividend rate attracts yield-focused buyers now. That might shift if BTC rips and MSTR equity becomes more attractive.

Investor Appetite for Leverage

Strategy’s model only works if investors keep buying the equity products. So far, they are. STRC saw record issuance Tuesday. MSTR absorbed $900 million in a week. That’s not hesitation.

Why? Two reasons. First, Bitcoin exposure without custody risk. Second, leverage to BTC upside via equity products that offer dividends or potential appreciation.

Traditional markets offer Bitcoin ETFs now. Strategy offers something different: leveraged exposure via a company that only buys, never sells. Some investors prefer that structure.

What’s Next

Strategy will file weekly reports on ATM sales and Bitcoin purchases. STRC.live tracks estimated daily buys based on share issuance and pricing.

The rule change suggests Strategy wants faster capital deployment. Removing the one-agent-per-day limit signals intent to scale issuance when market conditions allow.

For now, the strategy bitcoin purchase pace accelerates. All eyes on whether Bitcoin holds $70k—if it does, expect more record issuance days.