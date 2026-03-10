Trust Wallet Launches Address Poisoning Protection Across 32 Chains

Trust Wallet deployed address poisoning protection Tuesday, rolling out automatic scam screening across 32 Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains. The address poisoning protection checks destination addresses against a database of known scam wallets before transactions go through.

First line of defense against one of crypto’s fastest-growing attack vectors.

The noncustodial wallet scans every outbound transaction in real time. Users sending crypto on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche, or Base now get automatic screening. If the destination matches a known poisoning address, Trust Wallet blocks the transaction.

Address poisoning cost the industry $500 million to date, according to Trust Wallet’s count. The company tracked over 225 million attack attempts. Two investors alone lost $62 million in recent months—one victim sent $50 million USDT to a poisoning address in December 2025.

That’s the kind of loss that gets attention.

## How Address Poisoning Actually Works

The scam exploits human error and copy-paste habits. Attackers send victims tiny transactions—sometimes $0.01 worth of tokens—from wallets that mimic legitimate addresses. The fake address matches the first and last few characters of addresses the victim uses regularly.

Victim checks transaction history. Sees familiar-looking address. Copies it. Sends funds to attacker.

The address poisoning protection intercepts this exact flow. Before Trust Wallet broadcasts a transaction, it queries a database of flagged addresses. Match found? Transaction stopped. Simple as that.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called out wallet providers after the $50 million December loss. “All wallets should simply check if a receiving address is a poison address, and block the user. This is a blockchain query,” he wrote on Binance Square December 24. He added that wallets shouldn’t display spam transactions in the first place.

Fair point. The data exists on-chain. Checking it is straightforward.

Trust Wallet isn’t first to market here. Rabby Wallet, Zengo Wallet, and Phantom Wallet already filter malicious transactions. But Trust Wallet’s user base—tens of millions—makes this rollout significant by scale. The more wallets that block poisoning addresses, the less effective the attack becomes.

Security firm Hacken told Cointelegraph the real issue is user behavior. Investors need to stop copying addresses from transaction history entirely. Verify every address character-by-character, or better yet, use address books and ENS names. Even with automated screening, mistakes happen.

The 32-chain rollout covers most high-traffic EVM networks. Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism—Layer 2 networks where transaction volume exploded in 2024—all included. Trust Wallet didn’t specify expansion timeline for non-EVM chains like Solana or Bitcoin.

Timing matters here. Trust Wallet’s Chrome extension got compromised December 24, 2025. Attackers injected malicious code that drained roughly $7 million from users. Trust Wallet patched the extension and promised to cover losses. But the incident raised questions about the wallet’s security posture.

Launching anti-poisoning protection weeks after a $7 million exploit? Not ideal optics. But necessary either way.

Address poisoning differs from the extension hack—different attack vectors, different defenses. The poisoning protection addresses social engineering and user error. The extension compromise required code-level security, which Trust Wallet failed to maintain in December.

Still, every additional layer of protection matters. Crypto wallets sit at the intersection of user funds and attacker creativity. Poisoning attacks grew because they work—humans make mistakes, especially when dealing with 42-character hexadecimal strings.

The feature won’t stop all losses. Sophisticated attackers adapt. New poisoning variants emerge. Zero-dollar transactions instead of tiny amounts. Addresses that match more characters. Timing attacks when users are rushing.

But automated screening raises the bar. Attackers now need to avoid detection databases, not just trick users. That’s harder.

Other wallet providers face pressure to match Trust Wallet’s move. Metamask, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live—any wallet without poisoning filters now looks behind the curve. Expect similar announcements in coming weeks.

Question is whether 32 chains is enough, or if non-EVM networks need coverage next. Solana saw its own wave of poisoning attacks in 2024. Bitcoin’s address format makes mimicry harder but not impossible.

For now, Trust Wallet covered the highest-risk networks. Next test: does the screening catch novel poisoning attempts, or just known addresses?