What Are the Requirements for Immigration to Dubai?

Moving to Dubai comes with a lot of advantages. For those who already live them, they can take the form of having their own businesses, or having high-paying jobs, but most importantly, a great lifestyle. But what does it take to relocate to the UAE, and how do you do that? The short answer is that you need to apply for a visa that suits your needs. The long answer is detailed in the lines below.

Choose a visa option

The first step that will help you start the process for immigration to Dubai is to choose an appropriate visa. Based on it you will also obtain a residence permit. The Emirate has more than one option, and selecting a visa can be more complicated, as the requirements for some of them overlap. What do you do then? You can simply ask for guidance, such as that offered by BridgeWest Dubai, to ensure correct due diligence.

In terms of visas, you first need to determine:

the reason for your relocation;

the duration of stay.

Following that, you can check the visas that suit your needsmost and establish the application requirements.

Eligibility requirements

In most cases, relocation eligibility criteria are the same for certain types of visas. Based on the reason for moving to Dubai, you should consider:

your experience, if you plan on finding work and relocating based on employment;

financial situation, if you want to apply for a golden visa, one of the most appreciated immigration programs in Dubai;

prizes, merit, or other criteria that can help you enter the same golden visa scheme in the special category dedicated to foreign talent and professionals.

A simpler pathway is the newly enabled jobseeker visa, for which you need to be a recent graduate or professional, and come here in search of work, as the name says.

Documents

Out of all immigration requirements, the documentation phase is the most complex, as it implies ensuring general papers and specific ones. In the first category, you should ensure:

a valid passport, with a minimum validity of 6 months;

an entry visa (you must check if this condition applies to you based on your country of residence).

Now, for the specific requirements, you will need:

a job offer and sponsorship letter, which must be obtained before you move to Dubai;

a bank statement showing you have the necessary funds, if you plan to apply for a golden visa;

a property title or proof of funds and documents attesting to you trying to buy real estate, if you want to apply for a property owner visa;

official documents attesting to your experience and/or expertise, in the form of diplomas, prizes, titles, if you relocate here as a talented person.

Also, pay attention to having the documents translated into Arabic.

Relocation arrangements

Another important step to complete before you move to Dubai is to make sure you have a place to stay. Start searching for properties to rent before commencing the relocation process, as it may take a while, and there is also paperwork to prepare. Even if this is not a mandatory procedure, it will definitely contribute to having an overall good experience. At last, when you arrive, you will need to complete 2 more steps:

undergo a medical examination;

apply for the residence permit.

These are the main conditions and steps to immigrate to Dubai as a foreigner. While they may seem complicated, they can be overcome with patience and the right support, as at the end, a new life and possibilities await.