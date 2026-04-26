Anthropic stock
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Anthropic Stock – The $350 Billion Question Wall Street Can’t Stop Asking

News Team
News Team
26 April 2026 3 Min Read
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The way Anthropic consistently makes headlines without ever ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange has an almost theatrical quality. The business does not engage in trading. It has not submitted an S-1. Nevertheless, Hiive’s shares are quoted at $962.56 on a calm Sunday in late April, and two live orders are sitting there like sandwiches in a deli case. That is the peculiar form of the current AI boom.

Investors frequently express frustration when they ask the same question: “How do you actually own a piece of this?” In all honesty, you can’t, at least not directly. Since Anthropic is privately held, the door remains courteously closed unless you are an authorized investor using a secondary marketplace such as Forge or Hiive. Earlier in the cycle, Notice.co has been quoting numbers around $425 per share, which helps you understand how much the number has changed and how thin the trading actually is.

Anthropic — At a GlanceDetails
Company NameAnthropic, PBC
Founded2021
FoundersDario Amodei, Daniela Amodei (former OpenAI researchers)
HeadquartersSan Francisco, California
Core ProductClaude (large language model family)
StatusPrivate — not listed on any public exchange
Secondary Market Price (Hiive, 04/26/2026)$962.56 per share
Major InvestorsGoogle (Alphabet), Amazon, Spark Capital, Lightspeed
Recent Google CommitmentUp to $40 billion (phased)
Recent Amazon CommitmentUp to $25 billion
AWS Compute Commitment from AnthropicOver $100 billion across a decade
CEODario Amodei
Reference CoverageCNBC’s March 2026 analysis on Mag 7 exposure
IPO Filing StatusNone on file with the SEC

However, this month’s partnership wave was what altered the discourse. Up to $40 billion was pledged by Alphabet, with a $10 billion down payment and an additional $30 billion contingent on performance targets. Additionally, the arrangement locks in five gigawatts of compute capacity over a five-year period—a ridiculous amount of electricity when you consider it. The approximate output of five nuclear reactors is five gigawatts. That is the bet’s scale.

Amazon then increased its efforts. Anthropic committed to spending more than $100 billion on AWS infrastructure over the following ten years, while the company invested $5 billion up front with a $20 billion option. Andy Jassy referred to the demand for Amazon’s custom Trainium chips as “hot,” a term used by CEOs to sound casual about significant issues. Investors weren’t duped. The day the news was released, AMZN closed up 2.18% at $255.36.

Anthropic stock
Anthropic stock

The awkwardness of this situation is difficult to ignore. Google provides funding for Anthropic. Amazon also provides funding for Anthropic. These two businesses are currently feeding the same AI lab from opposing sides of the table in a head-to-head cloud competition. It’s genuinely unclear if that arrangement can withstand pressure. Some analysts believe that one of these alliances will eventually take the lead while the other is subtly diluted. As of yet, no one seems to want to say that aloud.

Purchasing the proxies has been the workaround for individual investors. Truist maintained its $285 price target on Amazon, citing a March CNBC article that recommended a Magnificent 7 stock as the most environmentally friendly way to ride Anthropic’s growth. The Economic Times predicted that SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic would set the stage for a record listing wave, but Capital.com’s read is more somber despite the loud IPO chatter. No exchange, no filing, and no retail access.

As you watch this develop, you get the impression that Anthropic is valued more for what it might stop—a future in which one company controls all AI—than for what it makes. That might be sufficient to support a private order book at $962 per share. Perhaps it isn’t. The market hasn’t made a decision because it hasn’t been permitted to.

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The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

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