Hood Share Price Swings Again as Robinhood Bets $75 Million on OpenAI

In a single session, the Hood share price fell 5.53% to $83.54 on a spring Thursday in April. The 52-week high, $153.86, which now sits nearly 45% above the current price and feels, to some, like a postcard from another version of the market, was the number that most traders kept looking at, even though the pre-market tape was already attempting to repair the damage, pushing shares up to $84.80 before the bell.

The stock seems to have recently been caught between two stories. One is the well-known Robinhood story, which includes the Times Square billboards, the neon-green app, and the young trader who opened an account during the pandemic but managed to keep it open. The other is more recent and is still developing its voice. Robinhood Ventures Fund I announced on April 22 that it had invested $75 million in OpenAI, joining the world’s most talked-about artificial intelligence startup with a conventional brokerage brand. It appears that investors think this is important. They simply can’t agree on the exact amount.

The OpenAI stake was presented by Sarah Pinto, president of RVI, as a means of giving regular retail buyers—who have traditionally been excluded from those rounds—access to the private market. On paper, it seems like a good idea. The kind of question that keeps compliance lawyers up at night is whether it truly operates as she describes, whether a retail investor purchasing into the fund actually gets meaningful exposure to OpenAI’s upside, or if it’s just a claim on an instrument that mentions it. In July of last year, OpenAI took care to disassociate itself from Robinhood’s European tokenized share experiment. It was a chilly tone back then. The announcement this week implies that things have softened, at least enough to allow the deal.

Field Details Company Name Robinhood Markets, Inc. Ticker Symbol HOOD Exchange NASDAQ Global Select Current Share Price USD 83.54 Daily Change −5.53% (−4.89) Pre-market 84.80 (+1.51%) Market Capitalization 75.21 Billion USD P/E Ratio 40.76 52-Week High 153.86 USD 52-Week Low 44.27 USD Opening Price 86.70 Day High / Low 87.61 / 81.74 Founded 2013 Headquarters Menlo Park, California, USA CEO Vlad Tenev Q4 2025 Revenue 1.28B (+26.53% Y/Y) Dividend None Venture Arm Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) IPO Year 2021 Sector Financial Services / Fintech

Open floors, green accents, and engineers wearing hoodies who appear somewhat younger than the industry they are disrupting are all common features of any online photo of a Robinhood office. Even when that face was being questioned in congressional hearings following the GameStop scandal, the company has consistently positioned itself as the amiable face of Wall Street. When viewed over a sufficiently long period of time, the Hood share price tells that story in squiggles: the euphoria of 2021, the collapse into single digits in 2022, the gradual decline, and now this peculiar, elevated middle ground where skeptics and bulls shout past each other.

For what they are worth, the fundamentals are no longer awful. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.28 billion, up 26.53% year over year, and earnings exceeded projections by just over 6%. For a company with this much retail brand equity and a still-expanding cryptocurrency business, the P/E ratio of 40.76 is rich, but not outrageous. At $75.21 billion, the market capitalization would have seemed unreal in 2022. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the stock hasn’t been cheap in a long time.

Hood share price

However, the 5.53% decline on Thursday serves as a reminder of how flimsy the sentiment can be. On the same day, Nvidia increased by 1.41%. Coinbase saw a 4% increase. 3.56% was added by Tesla. It appeared that only Robinhood was being asked to defend itself; the larger market was not penalizing risk. Given the OpenAI boost earlier in the week, some of that is most likely profit-taking. A portion of it might be more subdued concerns about tokenized private equity and where regulators will ultimately end up with such products.

It’s still unclear if the $75 million wager on OpenAI will be regarded as an interesting side note or a shrewd turn of events. Years ago, every headline seemed to wonder if Tesla would make it through the next quarter. Tesla is not the same as Robinhood. However, there’s a sense that Vlad Tenev’s company is once again attempting to be something more than a trading app as you watch this develop—the billboards, the venture fund, the somewhat defiant press release. The next few quarters will determine whether the Hood share price pursues that goal or continues to penalize it.