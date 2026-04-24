Why the Addvalue Share Price Is the Strangest Story on the Singapore Exchange

The Addvalue share price closed at 0.116 SGD on a warm Thursday afternoon in Singapore, down a slight 1.69% from the previous session. A two-tenths-of-a-cent move wouldn’t be significant for the majority of stocks. However, most stocks are not like this. Twelve months ago, Addvalue Technologies‘ shares were worth less than one Singapore cent, at 0.008 SGD. After discreetly giving long-term investors a return of more than 1,200%, the same shares are now fifteen times higher. Experienced traders will squint twice at this type of chart.

Addvalue is not a well-known brand. Tucked away in Singapore’s telecom equipment market, the company was founded in 1996 and has spent the majority of its public existence as the kind of ticker you would scroll past on the SGX screener. It produces satellite communication equipment, such as modems, terminals, and the unglamorous plumbing that allows ships, distant oil rigs, and linked cars to communicate with orbit. Walking through the industry’s trade shows gives the impression that this type of business is always one contract away from either another long period of quiet or a breakthrough year.

Field Details Company Name Addvalue Technologies Ltd Ticker A31 Exchange Singapore Exchange (SGX) Current Share Price 0.116 SGD Daily Change −1.69% (−0.0020) 52-Week High 0.121 SGD 52-Week Low 0.008 SGD Market Capitalization 427.27 Million SGD P/E Ratio (TTM) 75.65 Day’s Range 0.112 – 0.118 Volume 62.05M 1-Year Change +1,200% 6-Month Change +172.09% 5-Year Change +457.14% Founded 1996 Headquarters Singapore CEO Khai Pang Tan Employees 74 Sector Electronic Technology Industry Telecommunications Equipment IPO Date Jun 14, 2000 Q2 2026 Revenue 4.38M (+53.56% Y/Y) Dividend None Analyst Rating Strong Buy RSI(14) 83.03 (Overbought)

To be fair, the fundamentals have been evolving. Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was 4.38 million SGD, up 53.56% year over year. This kind of growth rate is noticeable in a small-cap basket even though the absolute figures are still modest. Net income became positive. Margins increased. Earnings finally caught up with the narrative investors had been telling themselves, according to Simply Wall St. Even so, Addvalue is still a very small fish in a very ambitious pond, with only 74 employees making about 280,800 SGD apiece.

The P/E ratio, which currently ranges from 75 to 84 depending on which data source you trust, is more difficult to defend. That is not a valuation for a Singaporean hardware manufacturer with a market capitalization of 427 million SGD, but rather for rapidly expanding American software brands. The market might be pricing in a future order book that has not yet been seen. Alternatively, it’s possible that retail traders have just discovered the stock, convinced themselves of a story, and ridden it harder than the fundamentals warrant. It is possible for both tales to be true simultaneously.

Addvalue share price

As of right now, the technicals appear feverish. The one-month chart displays a gain of more than 40% condensed into a few sessions, and the RSI is reading 83, well into overbought territory. The high volume—62 million shares were traded on Thursday alone—indicates that the rally is not limited to a select few believers. The name has a unanimous Strong Buy rating among analysts covering it, but the twelve-month price target of 0.12 suggests very little further improvement. There’s a sense that the street hasn’t quite caught up with its own excitement as this develops.

The larger context is also important. For months, regional investors have been searching for stories outside of the typical US megacaps, and small-cap Singapore tech has been quietly hot. Although the timeline is unclear, a Wall Street Journal market-talk note from mid-March suggested that Addvalue’s US-listed unit might eventually return cash to shareholders. The stock would have a second act beyond pure momentum if that came to pass. If not, the rally might have to rely solely on earnings to defend itself.

The Addvalue share price’s ability to maintain this level is still up in the air. Almost always, stocks that gain 1,000 percent in a single year return some of that gain; the only question is how much and how loudly. As of right now, however, the tape continues to print green more frequently than red, and scanners that typically belong to giants continue to display a small Singaporean company that most people are unaware of.