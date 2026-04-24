Rex International Share Price Slides Again — Is the Bottom Finally Near?

The share price of Rex International closed at 0.091 SGD on a Thursday afternoon in Singapore, down 3.19% for the session. The print felt more like a quiet admission than a data point for a stock that had previously traded as high as 0.23 during the same twelve-month period. At roughly 124.71 million SGD, the company’s market capitalization is a shadow of what it was when oil bulls still had faith in Rex’s sale of its Norway-to-West Africa pivot.

It’s difficult to ignore how one-sided the chart has been. 12.5% less in just one week. 30% less in just one month. 47.4% less than six months ago. While some oil explorers‘ stock prices fluctuate in tandem with crude prices, Rex no longer exhibits such behavior. Although Brent has behaved fairly well, staying in a range that should be suitable for a small producer, the stock continues to find new ways to decline. The market has been attempting to price in something that the press releases haven’t quite stated, somewhere between the drilling updates and the quarterly filings.

Field Details Company Name Rex International Holding Ltd Ticker 5WH Exchange Singapore Exchange (SGX Mainboard) Current Share Price 0.091 SGD Daily Change −3.19% (−0.0030) 52-Week High 0.23 SGD 52-Week Low 0.050 SGD Market Capitalization 124.71 Million SGD P/E Ratio Not applicable (losses) EPS (TTM) −0.1023 SGD Day’s Range 0.090 – 0.096 Volume 19.04M 1-Month Change −30.00% 6-Month Change −47.40% 1-Year Change −26.02% Analyst Price Target (12m) 0.32 SGD Implied Upside +251.65% Founded 2013 Headquarters Singapore Employees 70 Sector Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Beta (5Y) 0.99 Dividend None since May 2023 Revenue 319.72M SGD Net Income −133.26M SGD Analyst Rating Strong Buy

Why is revealed by the fundamentals. For a business of this size, revenue was respectable at 319.72 million SGD on the trailing figure; however, net income was negative at 133.26 million, resulting in an EPS of −0.1023. The company has a substantial debt load, according to Investing.com, and Simply Wall St has spent much of the last year politely questioning whether breakeven is truly close or just around the corner. Timing is crucial for losing E&P stories. Right now, Rex’s timing seems strange.

Rex international share price

Despite this, the consensus among analysts is Strong Buy, with a 12-month price target of 0.32 SGD. Given the price action on the screen, that suggests an upside of about 251%, which seems almost theatrical. The analysts covering the name seem to be modeling a different company than the one the tape is pricing, one in which the Norwegian work-overs deliver, the Benin production ramps smoothly, and the debt is refinanced without hurting shareholders. That could occur. It’s also possible that the market, which has seen a 26% decline in the name over the course of a year, is aware of something that the models haven’t yet figured out.

The shareholder register has a brief narrative of its own. About half of the float is held by retail investors, with insiders holding the remaining portion. Individuals, such as message board regulars and dividend hunters from 2023 who can still recall the last ex-date in May of that year, bear a disproportionate share of the losses when a stock like this declines. As this develops, it seems as though Rex has turned into one of those Singapore tickers that people cling to, in part due to optimism and in part due to obstinacy. Years ago, Tesla encountered similar skepticism, but it had Elon Musk and a car factory to point to. Rex has a diminishing cash pile and a well in Benin.

Whether the price of Rex International shares has reached its floor is still up for debate. At this scale, oil exploration often penalizes patience before rewarding it. A production figure, a farm-out agreement, or a new discovery will likely be the next operational catalyst. Until then, the chart will probably continue to drift and wait to be surprised, just like small-cap energy charts do when the story fades.