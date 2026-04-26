ASML Stock Price Climbs Again — But There’s a $410 Million Catch Nobody’s Talking About

With a 2.33 percent gain and a closing price of 1,249.60 euros on Euronext Amsterdam on Friday, ASML’s market capitalization approached 484 billion euros. It’s a big number, and it is, but when you consider what ASML actually does, it almost seems insignificant. This company manufactures the devices that make the chips that power everything else. Nvidia, Apple silicon, and the AI revolution would not exist without ASML. Nevertheless, the majority of people outside the semiconductor industry are still unable to explain what ASML stands for.

The small Dutch town of Veldhoven is located in the south. Low buildings and quiet streets make ASML’s headquarters resemble an engineering campus rather than a major worldwide corporation. Extreme ultraviolet lithography machines that cost more than 350 million euros each—roughly 410 million dollars at current prices—are assembled by technicians inside those buildings. Each one is the size of a bus, takes months to ship, and is delivered in pieces to clients like TSMC and Samsung, necessitating additional months of installation. They are unlike anything else on the planet. They are unmatched by anyone else.

Field Detail Ticker Symbol ASML Listed Exchanges Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ Closing Price (April 24, 2026) 1,249.60 EUR Daily Change +28.40 (+2.33%) Day’s Range 1,214.00 – 1,262.40 52-Week High 1,312.80 EUR 52-Week Low 548.90 EUR Market Capitalization 483.61 Billion EUR P/E Ratio 47.58 Dividend Yield 0.60% Quarterly Dividend Amount 1.87 EUR Q1 2026 Revenue 8.77B EUR (+13.25% YoY) Q1 2026 Net Income 2.8B EUR 2026 Sales Guidance 36–40 Billion EUR CEO Christophe Fouquet Headquarters Veldhoven, Netherlands Flagship Product High-NA EUV lithography (~€350M per machine)

The ASML stock price has had the kind of year it has because of that monopoly. Recent fund reports show an increase of about 116 percent on a one-year total return basis. With a low of 548.90 euros and a high of 1,312.80 euros set earlier this year, the 52-week range clearly illustrates the same point. Investors appear to think that ASML just prints money as long as it keeps investing in AI infrastructure. Without chips, hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta cannot construct their AI data centers, and ASML’s machinery is necessary for chip foundries to produce those chips. In the purest sense, it’s a chokepoint.

Asml stock price

Christophe Fouquet, the CEO, has been remarkably direct about the dangers. He cautioned at the company’s annual meeting that customers may turn to other options if delivery deadlines are missed. He opposes ASML becoming a bottleneck. Similar caution has been shown by CFO Roger Dassen regarding U.S. export restrictions related to China, which is expected to account for about 20% of sales in 2026. The press releases fail to adequately convey the tension in those statements.

The first quarter appeared to be going well. 2.8 billion euros in net income and 8.8 billion euros in net sales. Citing what Fouquet called a very strong order intake, the company increased its 2026 sales forecast to between 36 and 40 billion euros. It’s odd to say that a stock that has almost tripled has a P/E of roughly 47, which is lower than the U.S. semiconductor industry average. However, it is essentially true.

It’s difficult to ignore the impression that ASML’s story transcends its stock price as this develops. Whether High-NA adoption happens on time or lags behind will likely be revealed in the upcoming quarters. Until then, a small Dutch town quietly sustains the AI boom while the chart continues to rise and the machines continue to ship.