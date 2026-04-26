Asml stock price
Finance

ASML Stock Price Climbs Again — But There’s a $410 Million Catch Nobody’s Talking About

News Team
News Team
26 April 2026 3 Min Read
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With a 2.33 percent gain and a closing price of 1,249.60 euros on Euronext Amsterdam on Friday, ASML’s market capitalization approached 484 billion euros. It’s a big number, and it is, but when you consider what ASML actually does, it almost seems insignificant. This company manufactures the devices that make the chips that power everything else. Nvidia, Apple silicon, and the AI revolution would not exist without ASML. Nevertheless, the majority of people outside the semiconductor industry are still unable to explain what ASML stands for.

The small Dutch town of Veldhoven is located in the south. Low buildings and quiet streets make ASML’s headquarters resemble an engineering campus rather than a major worldwide corporation. Extreme ultraviolet lithography machines that cost more than 350 million euros each—roughly 410 million dollars at current prices—are assembled by technicians inside those buildings. Each one is the size of a bus, takes months to ship, and is delivered in pieces to clients like TSMC and Samsung, necessitating additional months of installation. They are unlike anything else on the planet. They are unmatched by anyone else.

FieldDetail
Ticker SymbolASML
Listed ExchangesEuronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ
Closing Price (April 24, 2026)1,249.60 EUR
Daily Change+28.40 (+2.33%)
Day’s Range1,214.00 – 1,262.40
52-Week High1,312.80 EUR
52-Week Low548.90 EUR
Market Capitalization483.61 Billion EUR
P/E Ratio47.58
Dividend Yield0.60%
Quarterly Dividend Amount1.87 EUR
Q1 2026 Revenue8.77B EUR (+13.25% YoY)
Q1 2026 Net Income2.8B EUR
2026 Sales Guidance36–40 Billion EUR
CEOChristophe Fouquet
HeadquartersVeldhoven, Netherlands
Flagship ProductHigh-NA EUV lithography (~€350M per machine)

The ASML stock price has had the kind of year it has because of that monopoly. Recent fund reports show an increase of about 116 percent on a one-year total return basis. With a low of 548.90 euros and a high of 1,312.80 euros set earlier this year, the 52-week range clearly illustrates the same point. Investors appear to think that ASML just prints money as long as it keeps investing in AI infrastructure. Without chips, hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta cannot construct their AI data centers, and ASML’s machinery is necessary for chip foundries to produce those chips. In the purest sense, it’s a chokepoint.

However, there is a significant complication. The biggest client of ASML, TSMC, recently indicated that it will continue to use current EUV tools rather than jumping right into the new High-NA generation. The business revealed its A13 and N2U process technologies and stated that it does not currently see a pressing need for the more costly machinery. TSMC executive Kevin Zhang used corporate language that subtly implied they were holding off when he discussed utilizing current tools. Francois-Xavier Bouvignies, a UBS analyst, told MarketWatch that timing rather than direction may be the cause of the delay. Perhaps. TSMC might also be waiting to see if the AI demand curve truly performs as anticipated.

Asml stock price
Asml stock price

Christophe Fouquet, the CEO, has been remarkably direct about the dangers. He cautioned at the company’s annual meeting that customers may turn to other options if delivery deadlines are missed. He opposes ASML becoming a bottleneck. Similar caution has been shown by CFO Roger Dassen regarding U.S. export restrictions related to China, which is expected to account for about 20% of sales in 2026. The press releases fail to adequately convey the tension in those statements.

The first quarter appeared to be going well. 2.8 billion euros in net income and 8.8 billion euros in net sales. Citing what Fouquet called a very strong order intake, the company increased its 2026 sales forecast to between 36 and 40 billion euros. It’s odd to say that a stock that has almost tripled has a P/E of roughly 47, which is lower than the U.S. semiconductor industry average. However, it is essentially true.

It’s difficult to ignore the impression that ASML’s story transcends its stock price as this develops. Whether High-NA adoption happens on time or lags behind will likely be revealed in the upcoming quarters. Until then, a small Dutch town quietly sustains the AI boom while the chart continues to rise and the machines continue to ship.

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News Team

News Team

The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

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