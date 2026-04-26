AMD Stock Price Jumps 14% in a Single Day — And Wall Street Is Suddenly Paying Attention

Some days, like Friday for AMD, are days when a stock simply moves. The chip designer’s market capitalization surpassed 567 billion dollars when it closed at 347.80, up 42.47 dollars, or 13.91 percent. It settled close to 348.84 after being slightly raised by after-hours trading. The candlestick for April 24 appears almost comically tall in relation to the bars in front of it. A green column that is out of step with the surrounding weeks’ rhythm.

The move is peculiar because AMD wasn’t the catalyst. Intel was the culprit. After Thursday’s close, Intel released its first-quarter earnings, which were significantly higher than what analysts had predicted, particularly for data center chips. Strangely enough, AMD’s largest single-day move in months was sparked by that report. There’s something almost poetic about it: AMD unintentionally started a fire beneath its rival’s stock by pursuing Intel, the more established rival, for twenty years.

Field Detail Ticker Symbol AMD Listed Exchange NASDAQ Closing Price (April 24, 2026) 347.80 USD Daily Change +42.47 (+13.91%) After-Hours Price 348.84 USD Day’s Range 334.54 – 352.99 52-Week High 352.99 USD 52-Week Low 90.13 USD Market Capitalization 567.03 Billion USD P/E Ratio 133.29 Q4 2025 Revenue 10.27B (+34.11% YoY) Shares Outstanding 1.63 Billion Sector Information Technology / Semiconductors Next Earnings Date May 5, 2026 Latest Analyst Action D.A. Davidson upgrade — Buy, $375 price target

At D.A. Davidson, Gil Luria worked quickly. In a single note, he pushed his price target from 220 to 375 and moved AMD from Neutral to Buy. In a single research update, that kind of leap is abnormal. The majority of analysts raise their figures in neat steps. In essence, Luria rebuilt it after discarding his previous model. His justification boiled down to the term “agentic AI,” which has been appearing everywhere lately. The theory is that AI workloads are moving from training, where Nvidia’s GPUs are dominant, to inference and execution, where regular CPUs are suddenly important once more. And many of those are produced by AMD.

The market might have been waiting for an excuse. Through 2026, AMD’s stock had been rising steadily, but on Friday, things felt different. The 52-week range effectively conveys the narrative. The same session saw a high of 352.99 dollars and a low of 90.13 dollars. That’s almost a fourfold increase in just one year from the bottom to the top. The kind of run that turns average investors into dinner table economists and chart watchers.

The CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, has been doing this for more than ten years. Serious analysts questioned whether AMD would survive during a period in 2014 and 2015 when the company was trading below $3. According to reports, engineers at the Austin headquarters were working almost anonymously on Zen architecture in the hopes that it would succeed. Yes, it did. With that background in mind, it’s difficult to ignore how improbable this all once seemed when observing the current movement of the AMD stock price.

Amd stock price

The valuation, however, causes you to hesitate. By any measure, a P/E ratio over 130 is not inexpensive. Investors seem to think there are still years left in the AI cycle, and perhaps they are right. However, cycles eventually turn, and stocks that are priced for perfection are not always able to withstand disappointment. More than usual, the May 5 earnings call will be important. AI-driven growth is anticipated to be thoroughly explained by management, and traders will be analyzing every word.

Right now, there’s a sentiment surrounding AMD that combines caution and vindication. The foundations appear solid. According to reports, Intel’s server market share is declining, margins may increase if pricing power persists, and Meta has reportedly committed to becoming a significant AI client. However, it’s still unclear if Friday will turn out to be a top in retrospect or if the AMD stock price can maintain this level. That’s how the chip industry has always been cruel. Nothing remains stable for very long.