ServiceNow Stock Crashes 60% From Its High — Is This a Generational Buy or a Value Trap?

When a reputable analyst cuts a stock on the same day that the price jumps 7%, a certain kind of tension arises. That’s where ServiceNow is at the moment. The stock was downgraded to Neutral on April 14th, and UBS cut its price target from $170 to $100. This was a clear indication that the company was concerned about AI disruption and the slowing demand for enterprise software. It appears that despite reading the same report, the market continued to buy, pushing NOW from an opening price of $84.77 to a closing price of $89.06 with volume significantly above average. It’s more difficult to determine whether that rebound is the result of a short-covering bounce or true conviction. It is possible for both to be true at the same time, and they most likely are.

Holding the entire price range in your mind at once can help you comprehend what’s going on with ServiceNow stock right now. Shares were trading close to $211 a year ago. On July 3rd, 2025, enterprise software valuations were still being priced as though AI would only be an additive to current platforms. The stock has dropped by about 58% from that peak to the 52-week low of $81.24 reached a few days ago. It’s not a standard correction. The company’s long-term earnings projections have been repriced. Investors are wondering if the repricing went too far, didn’t go far enough, or ended up somewhere fairly close to fair.

ServiceNow is not a tiny or unknown business. Fred Luddy founded it in Santa Clara in the early 2000s, and it has since developed into one of the world’s most deeply embedded enterprise platforms. This type of software is used inside big businesses to manage customer service lines, IT workflows, HR operations, and increasingly security and compliance procedures.

The company’s revenue trajectory has been remarkably consistent under Bill McDermott’s leadership. McDermott took over as CEO in late 2019 and brought with him the kind of enterprise credibility and salesmanship he developed over decades at SAP. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.57 billion, up more than 20% from the previous year. At the time of the announcement, the company’s projection for subscription revenue in 2026 was $15.53 to $15.57 billion, which was higher than what analysts had projected. That doesn’t sound like an existential crisis for the company.

Company ServiceNow, Inc. — cloud computing platform for enterprise workflow automation and management; headquartered in Santa Clara, California Founded & Leadership Founded 2003–2004 by Fred Luddy; current CEO: Bill McDermott (since November 2019); ~29,187 employees as of 2025 Stock Price (Apr 14, 2026) Closed at $89.06 — up +7.30% (+$6.06) on the session; pre-market touching $90.94; market capitalization approximately $92.28–$93.16 billion 52-Week Range $81.24 low (recent floor) — $211.48 high (reached July 3, 2025); stock has declined ~58% from peak to recent trough, one of the steepest drawdowns among large-cap enterprise software names Valuation P/E ratio (TTM): ~53.33 at current price; EPS (TTM): $1.67; forward P/E remains elevated relative to peers despite the selloff — Seeking Alpha analysts argue valuation premium persists even after a 40%+ YTD decline Recent Financials Q4 2025 revenue: $3.57 billion — up 20.66% year-over-year; Q4 EPS beat by +$1.10; 2026 subscription revenue guidance: $15.53–15.57 billion (exceeded Wall Street estimates at time of announcement) Analyst Sentiment Deeply split — UBS cut to Neutral with a $100 price target (down from $170); RBC lowered target to $121 but maintained Outperform; Bernstein kept Outperform with $219 target; MarketBeat consensus: “Moderate Buy” with average target of $182.29 Institutional & Insider Activity Institutional investors own 87.18% of shares outstanding; insiders hold 0.34%; insiders net sold 16,237 shares (~$1.7 million) over the past three months — notable sales by execs Kevin McBride and Paul Fipps AI Strategy Now Assist AI product generating $600M+ in annualized contract value; April 2026: company announced AI capabilities and workflow automation embedded as standard across all products; new Qlik partnership announced April 14, 2026 to deepen enterprise data context in AI-driven workflows Upcoming Catalyst Earnings date: April 22, 2026 — results will be closely watched for any revision to RPO growth expectations after UBS lowered end-2026 RPO growth forecast to 16% from 20%

However, there is a real reason for the UBS downgrade. Enterprise budgets, according to analyst Karl Keirstead, are moving away from software in general and toward AI infrastructure in particular, which includes GPU compute, AI models, and data pipeline tools. Traditional SaaS subscription spending is under quiet pressure during that allocation shift.

Servicenow stock

The ServiceNow stock story is more nuanced than a straightforward “AI kills SaaS” narrative because the company is also one of the enterprise platforms that uses AI the fastest. Over $600 million in annualized contract value has already been generated by its Now Assist product. Management declared in April that security features, workflow automation tools, and AI capabilities would be integrated into all products as standard components rather than being offered as add-ons. ServiceNow announced a collaboration with data analytics firm Qlik to expand the enterprise data context accessible within its AI-driven workflows on the same day that UBS downgraded the stock. That business is attempting to use AI as justification for continuing to purchase ServiceNow rather than as an excuse to quit. The main wager that investors are being asked to make is whether that argument is successful in overcoming the structural obstacles that UBS identified.

The picture of institutional ownership is noteworthy. Institutional investors own 87.18% of ServiceNow shares despite the selloff; this type of patient, mandate-driven capital doesn’t usually abandon a position just because a stock has dropped 40% so far this year. In the fourth quarter of last year, Gemmer Asset Management increased its ownership by over 400%. Bernstein kept his $219 target and an Outperform rating. Despite lowering its target from $150 to $121, RBC maintained its outperform rating, suggesting significant improvement over current levels. The average analyst thinks this stock is worth about twice what it is currently trading for, according to the consensus price target of $182. That gap is not typical. It is either a reflection of institutional inertia in updating models or a strong belief in recovery. Most likely a combination of the two.

As this develops, it seems like ServiceNow stock is being asked to respond to a question that the enterprise software industry as a whole is still debating: whether the AI era increases or decreases the value of established platforms. The answer is still up for debate. Earnings on April 22nd will provide additional information. Whatever management says about pipeline, RPO growth, and AI monetization will have a big impact on the stock. The argument will go on until then. The stock has fallen significantly from its peak. The business is making actual money. Although it is not yet quantifiable, the threat is real. This one is really hard to call because of the combination of facts—holding all of them honest.