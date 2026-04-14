IGV Stock Is Down 26% This Year — Is This the Software Buying Opportunity of the Decade?

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF surged more than 5% in a single session on April 14, 2026, something it hadn’t done since April of the prior year. The increase caused IGV stock to rise to about $78.70, which would have seemed insignificant in any other situation but carries special significance when you remember that this same fund was trading near $118 just seven months prior. For an ETF that includes Palantir, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and most of the software brands that institutional investors have considered indispensable over the last ten years, that represents a 34% drop from peak to recent low. That kind of harm cannot be undone by a single good day. However, it rekindles conversation.

Since its founding in July 2001, IGV has withstood the collapse of the dot-com industry, the financial crisis of 2008, the rate-shock selloff that devastated high-multiple tech stocks in 2022, and now whatever this current episode turns out to be. It is tracked by the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index and is managed by BlackRock under the iShares brand.

The structure is fairly disciplined, with no single holding exceeding 8.5% of the fund. This is intended to avoid the kind of concentration risk that afflicts some sector ETFs. In actuality, this means that the top ten positions currently account for roughly 60% of assets, with the remaining 40% distributed among a long tail of smaller software names that are probably unknown to the majority of casual investors but together provide a comprehensive picture of the performance of the entire North American software industry. That picture is complicated right now.

Full Name iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Ticker: IGV) Issuer / Manager BlackRock, Inc. — managed under the iShares brand; primary advisor: BlackRock Fund Advisors Exchange & Inception Trades on Cboe BZX Exchange; fund inception date: July 10, 2001 Benchmark Index S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index — tracks U.S.- and Canada-listed software, interactive media, and home entertainment companies Price & Performance (Apr 14, 2026) Closing price ~$78.70; up +5.40% on the session — strongest single-day gain since April 8, 2025; YTD return: -25.54% to -26.10% 52-Week Range $73.93 low (recent) — $117.98–$117.99 high (reached September 23, 2025); fund has declined ~34% from peak to recent trough Assets Under Management ~$10.37 billion net assets as of April 13, 2026; 131.75 million shares outstanding; expense ratio: 0.39% Top Holdings (as of Apr 2026) Palantir (8.82%), Microsoft (8.36%), Oracle (8.24%), Salesforce (7.40%), Palo Alto Networks (5.48%), Intuit (4.75%), AppLovin (4.56%), ServiceNow (4.38%), Adobe (4.27%), CrowdStrike (4.21%) — top 10 represent ~60.5% of total assets Sector Weighting Technology: 90.23% — Communication Services: 8.22%; individual security weight capped at 8.5% for diversification; Canadian firms included but a small portion Long-Term Returns 10-year annualized total return: ~14.92%; since inception (2001): ~9.01% annualized; all-time cumulative return: ~650.95%

Examining the fund’s actual contents is worthwhile since the holdings list provides information that the ticker does not. Palantir, which spent years being written off as a government contractor with an exaggerated narrative, is at the top with 8.82%, which is somewhat surprising for a company that has improbably become one of the most talked-about AI data companies in the market. Microsoft comes in second at 8.36%, which is nearly comforting in terms of stability. Due to the demand for cloud infrastructure, Oracle, at 8.24%, has had a truly impressive run over the last two years. Salesforce, Palo Alto Networks, AppLovin, ServiceNow, Adobe, CrowdStrike—the list resembles a list of businesses that have influenced how businesses purchase, safeguard, and operate software in the contemporary era. These are not positions that are speculative. The majority of them generate real cash, have real customers, and have real revenues. The selloff has been caused by multiples compressing as the cost of capital increased and patience decreased rather than fundamentals failing.

Igv stock

Some investors believe that the current price of IGV stock represents an overcorrection; they believe that the software industry has been penalized both for being software and for falling victim to the wider tech anxiety that has dominated market sentiment in early 2026. The fund’s total cumulative return since its founding in 2001 is approximately 651%, and its 10-year annualized return is still at about 14.9%. This long-term history shows that the underlying industry is actually creating value rather than merely expanding. There is currently no clear answer to the question of whether the current drawdown is a buying window or the start of a structural shift.

At the very least, the session on April 14th indicated that not everyone views software as a category that is permanently impaired. The volume was high—more than 37 million shares were traded compared to an average of about 24 million—which does not fit the description of an upward low-conviction drift. People were inspired to purchase something, and they did so in large quantities. It’s more difficult to pinpoint exactly whether that was short covering, a particular macro catalyst, or a reevaluation of the AI-disruption narrative. Real-time explanations of markets are rare.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that, despite the price drop, IGV’s fund flows over the last 12 months have been net positive, totaling about $420 million. This implies that rather than running away, investors have been increasing weakness. The fund structure—passive, physically replicated, quarterly weight-capped—is clear and easy to comprehend, and the expense ratio of 0.39% is appropriate for the exposure provided. Less is known about whether the AI disruption story has more chapters to write or whether the companies it owns are about to enter a period of real earnings recovery. The fund’s initial position this week is uncomfortably close to the 52-week low of $73.93. The peak of almost $118 is long gone. The actual debate over IGV’s fair value is currently taking place somewhere between those two figures.