Snowflake Stock Is Down 53% From Its Peak — But Analysts Are Quietly Betting on a 60% Comeback

For the past eighteen months, a certain type of investor has been watching Snowflake with a mix of genuine pain and fascination. They may have purchased in the $200s or more, perhaps immediately following one of those analyst upgrades that seemed unbeatable at the time. And now they are looking at a stock that is more than 50% below where it was just six months ago, and as recently as last week it was bumping against its 52-week low of $118. Then, in a single session on Monday morning, April 14, the thing increased by more than 10%. In 2026, that is Snowflake. It’s never dull. Seldom predictable. often draining.

The stock price may indicate that the company is having difficulties, but this is not the case. The company’s revenue for Q4 2026 was $1.28 billion, up more than 30% from the previous year. It also has $9.77 billion in remaining performance obligations, which is essentially a backlog of contracted future revenue that indicates customers aren’t leaving. The majority of software companies would be genuinely delighted to report those figures. Nevertheless, the stock is currently 53% below its 52-week high of $280.67, which was reached in November 2025, and has dropped by about 31% since January. This kind of discrepancy raises the question of whether the market is seeing something that the earnings reports aren’t or if the majority of the damage is being caused by a panicked sector-wide rotation.

Company Snowflake Inc. — cloud-based data platform company Ticker / Exchange NYSE: SNOW (Class A); Russell 1000 component Founded July 23, 2012 — San Mateo, California Headquarters Bozeman, Montana, United States CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy (appointed February 27, 2024) Founders Benoît Dageville, Thierry Cruanes Revenue (FY 2025) $3.63 billion USD; Q4 2026 revenue of $1.28 billion (+30.12% year-over-year) Employees 9,060 (2026) Stock Price (Apr 14, 2026) $134.24 (+10.84% on the day); 52-week high: $280.67; 52-week low: $118.30 Market Cap ~$46.41 billion; analyst 1-year price target: $237.89 (average) Remaining Performance Obligations $9.77 billion — forward revenue under contract as of latest reporting IPO September 16, 2020 at $120 per share — one of the largest software IPOs in history

There’s a good chance that some of the pressure is structural. The worry that “agentic AI” from firms like Anthropic and OpenAI could completely change how businesses manage their data workflows is currently making the rounds in enterprise software circles. It is expressed out loud in analyst notes and whispered in board meetings. In a way that wasn’t the case two years ago, the conventional SaaS model—in which big businesses pay recurring subscription fees for platforms that arrange and display their data—is now being questioned. That question directly affects Snowflake, whose whole business is based on being the location where enterprise data resides and is analyzed. It is still genuinely unclear whether the threat is genuine or exaggerated. However, markets frequently reprice without waiting for clarification.

It’s important to keep in mind the origins of this business. Depending on how you look at it, the fact that Snowflake went public in September 2020 at $120 per share—the same price range it is currently trading near—is either incredibly ironic or subtly instructive. At the time, the IPO was the biggest in software history, drawing the kind of attention that causes trading floors to fill with people and CNBC chyrons to run nonstop. Among the purchasers was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, a strange move for a company that has traditionally been wary of investing in technology. The market as a whole was informed by that endorsement that this was not speculative froth. This was a legitimate company with legitimate moats.

A real issue was resolved by Snowflake’s main product, a cloud-native data platform that enables businesses to store, share, and query enormous datasets across multiple cloud providers at once. In the past, businesses maintained their data warehouses on-site, under the control of internal teams, using costly hardware and rigid architecture. Snowflake provided a quicker and lighter solution: pay for what you compute rather than what you own. Even optimistic early analysts were taken aback by the rate at which that consumption-based model attracted enterprise clients. The platform rapidly expanded its clientele and established strong connections with businesses in the retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance sectors.

Snowflake stock

The problem now is that, even though growth is still robust, it is being evaluated against the nearly unrealistic expectations that developed when the stock was trading close to $400 in late 2021. In order to justify a price-to-sales multiple that alarmed seasoned investors, Snowflake had to grow at those valuations. Snowflake’s stock suffered a severe beating when growth rates slowed, as they invariably do at scale, and when the larger tech selloff started compressing multiples throughout the industry. Five years after investing $1,000 in SNOW, an investor now has about $545. It’s not a rounding error. The people in possession of it are aware that it is a true loss.

Citing what it believes to be a significant AI opportunity for the platform, Piper Sandler reaffirmed its rating on the stock on Monday. In order to make its investment datasets directly accessible within Snowflake’s cloud environment, Morningstar recently strengthened its integration with Snowflake Marketplace. This kind of institutional partnership subtly strengthens the argument that the platform’s ecosystem is still expanding and drawing significant data players. The average price target set by analysts covering the stock is approximately $237, indicating a nearly 75% increase from Monday’s closing price. The difference between the price and the target is either a strong argument or an indication of the extent of the disagreement.

From a distance, it seems as though Snowflake’s story is far from finished. There is a backlog. The increase in revenue is genuine. The question is whether investors have the patience to wait for the answer and whether the company can navigate the AI transition without losing the enterprise relationships it spent ten years cultivating. It’s not always easy to sell patience in a market where people want everything resolved in a quarter.