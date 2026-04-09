Lockheed Martin Stock: Why One Analyst Has a $770 Price Target While Others Say Hold

One type of investor has owned Lockheed Martin stock for twenty years and hardly ever looks at it. The dividend is paid out every three months. With every administration, the defense budget increases more or less consistently. Geopolitical conditions, wherever they may be worsening at any given time, tend to increase rather than decrease the relevance of the company’s products. For a very long time, LMT has been a stock that rewards perseverance and largely disregards drama. However, 2026 has been a unique year, and this is reflected in the stock’s performance.

For a company with a market capitalization of almost $146 billion and a beta of 0.23, which essentially indicates that the stock typically moves at about a quarter of the market’s volatility, LMT’s shares have increased by about 30% so far this year. This is an impressive run. Lockheed’s low-beta profile contributes to its appeal as a defensive holding and makes a 30% gain in less than four months noteworthy enough to merit further investigation. The stock recently fell to a 52-week low of $410.11. In early March, it reached $692. That’s not typical Lockheed behavior, and it illustrates how much the Iran war has changed defense investors’ calculations.

Everything is based on the backlog number. Lockheed has more contracted future revenue at $194 billion, a record, than the annual GDP of many nations. The F-35 fighter jet, missile defense systems, satellite programs, and now the AIM-260 missile program—for which Congress has proposed $2.9 billion in 2027 funding—are all included in that backlog, which is the result of years of production commitments. If President Trump’s proposed $2.2 trillion defense budget comes to pass, analysts have been factoring it into upward price target revisions across the board.

Key Reference Data: Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Indicator Detail Company Lockheed Martin Corporation Ticker NYSE: LMT Current Price (Apr 9, 2026) ~$633.95 52-Week Range $410.11 – $692.00 Market Capitalization ~$145.76 billion P/E Ratio ~29.51 YTD Stock Performance (2026) +~30% Quarterly Dividend $3.45/share (~2.2% yield) Q4 2025 Revenue $20.32B (+9.1% YoY) Q4 2025 EPS $5.80 (missed $6.33 estimate) Order Backlog $194 billion (record) Institutional Ownership ~74.19% Analyst Consensus “Hold” — avg. price target $645.79 High Price Target $770 (BNP Paribas Exane) Headquarters Bethesda, Maryland / Fort Worth, Texas CEO James Taiclet (since June 2020) Employees ~123,000 AIM-260 Proposed Funding (2027) $2.9 billion

Lockheed Martin Stock: Why One Analyst Has a $770 Price Target While Others Say Hold

There was some short-term volatility following the release of the most recent quarterly earnings, which were genuinely mixed. Revenue for Q4 2025 was $20.32 billion, exceeding projections of $19.84 billion. This was a strong figure that demonstrated the company’s 9.1% year-over-year growth. However, earnings per share came in at $5.80, more than fifty cents below the consensus estimate of $6.33. Given record revenue, this miss raised concerns about program costs and margin pressure that haven’t completely subsided. It’s also important to consider the stock’s one-year comparison: EPS was $7.67 in the same quarter last year. Even with revenue growth, that kind of year-over-year earnings decline is the kind of information that makes cautious investors hesitate.

This ambivalence is reflected in the analyst community. Of the twenty-one rated analysts, thirteen have the stock on hold. At Buy, seven have it. There is a Sell. The consensus target of $645.79 suggests a slight increase from current levels; this is not the kind of forecast that prompts traders to quickly open new positions, but it is also not concerning. The outlier is BNP Paribas Exane, which increased its target to $770 with an outperform rating. This call clearly reflects a more optimistic view of defense budget flow-through than the consensus has priced in and implies about 20% upside from where the stock is currently trading. It’s possible that BNP is correct and everyone else is being unduly wary. In the midst of a geopolitical cycle, a $770 target on a defense stock might also be outpacing the fundamentals.

Despite its fragility and controversy, the Iran ceasefire generated an intriguing market response. The news of the ceasefire caused defense stocks, including LMT, to decline. This was a natural short-term reaction as expectations for war spending decreased and the risk premium that had been priced into defense stocks somewhat decreased. However, seasoned defense investors have previously noticed this trend. Disarmament is not the same as ceasefire. NATO allies continue to rearm at unprecedented rates. The AIM-260 program, the F-35 production pipeline, and Lockheed’s missile defense contracts don’t disappear because a ceasefire holds for a few weeks. If anything, as governments replenish depleted inventories, a post-conflict period frequently speeds up procurement.

The India angle adds an interesting dimension that doesn’t get enough attention in Western financial coverage. Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures, the joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems, is establishing a C-130J Super Hercules final assembly line — and the managing director recently met with Telangana’s chief minister to explore investment expansion. India’s defense modernization program represents a multi-decade procurement opportunity that Lockheed has positioned itself to capture, and the geopolitical shift away from Russian military hardware among countries that previously relied on it is creating new openings that didn’t exist five years ago.

Institutionally, 74.19% of LMT shares are held by hedge funds and investment managers — a number that reflects the stock’s established status as a core holding rather than a speculative bet. Last quarter, Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake by 5.5% while Carnegie and a number of others increased their holdings. The overall institutional picture is still generally positive, and the trimming is more indicative of routine portfolio rebalancing than a lack of conviction.

There’s a feeling, watching LMT trade through this period, that the stock is caught between two legitimate narratives — the strong long-term demand story driven by persistent global insecurity and record order books, and the near-term uncertainty created by an EPS miss, program execution challenges, and the short-term de-escalation effect of ceasefire headlines. Both stories are true. Which one prevails over the next six to twelve months is the question. At a P/E of roughly 29 and with the quarterly dividend continuing at $3.45 per share, the patience trade has worked before and may work again.

It’s still unclear whether the ceasefire holds or whether the defense spending cycle has another leg. But the backlog doesn’t lie, and $194 billion is a very long runway.