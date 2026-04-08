Axon Stock Just Hit an 18-Month Low — Here’s Why That Might Be the Best News for Buyers

On a certain type of market day, investors are left staring at their screens, attempting to deduce logic from numbers. For Axon Enterprise, Tuesday, April 7, was one of those days. The stock closed down almost 10%, hitting an 18-month low of about $362. What’s interesting is that there was no accounting scandal, no product recall, and no earnings miss. On that same Tuesday, Axon unveiled its most ambitious AI product suite to date: Axon 911, a cloud-based emergency response platform; Axon Vision, a real-time threat detection tool; and an enhanced version of its AI assistant that can operate concurrently across police departments and dispatch centers. Selling was the market’s reaction to all of that.

It’s worth taking a moment to consider that. For years, Axon Enterprise has been working toward something similar. Patrick Smith founded the business in a Scottsdale garage in 1993, and it sold Tasers to law enforcement agencies across the nation one department at a time for the first ten years. It was a stable, unglamorous company, the kind that makes consistent profits but seldom makes headlines. Subsequently, it gradually shifted to digital evidence software and body cameras, cloud platforms, and artificial intelligence. With each move, the company moved away from its roots as an electroshock weapon and toward becoming more like a software company with a public safety badge—at least from a distance.

Founded September 7, 1993 — Scottsdale, Arizona CEO & Founder Patrick W. Smith (since 1993) Headquarters Scottsdale, Arizona, USA Employees ~5,100 (2025) Stock Price (Apr 7, 2026) $372.87 ▼ −9.73% (day) 52-Week High / Low $885.92 / $362.73 Market Cap ~$33.2 Billion Full-Year 2025 Revenue $2.8 billion (+33% YoY) Annual Recurring Revenue $1.347 billion (+35% YoY) Future Contracted Bookings $14.4 billion (+43% YoY) Avg. Analyst Price Target $735 (RBC) · Consensus: Moderate Buy Key Products Taser, Body Cameras, Axon Evidence, Axon 911, Axon Vision AI

The most recent product announcements from Axon neatly fit that trajectory. By integrating emergency call data into field response workflows, the Axon 911 platform provides officers with context prior to their arrival at a scene, as opposed to after. Axon Vision reduces the cognitive strain on human operators who currently watch camera footage from dozens of angles at once by using AI to scan live video feeds for critical incidents. It’s genuinely difficult to argue that the solutions Axon is developing aren’t helpful because these are actual issues that actual agencies deal with on a daily basis. The infrastructure that handles the majority of the more than 240 million emergency calls that occur in the US each year was built before smartphones. There is a sizable market for modernization.

And yet. From its 52-week high of $885.92, Axon’s stock has now dropped by about 58%. The top line figures for the entire year 2025 are objectively strong: revenue increased by 33% to $2.8 billion, annual recurring revenue reached $1.347 billion, and future contracted bookings increased by 43% to $14.4 billion. These figures show that a company is gaining clients rather than losing them. At 125%, net revenue retention indicates that annual spending by current clients is increasing rather than decreasing. Concentration risk is significantly reduced because no single customer accounted for more than 10% of total sales. The demand picture appears to be unaltered. The market is dealing with something completely different.

The difference between what Axon reports using GAAP accounting and what it reports using the adjusted metrics that its management team prefers to talk about is where the conflict resides. Axon reported a $50 million operating loss and only $3 million in net income in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $178 million in non-GAAP net income. This discrepancy was mostly caused by $610 million in stock-based compensation for the entire year, or about 22% of total revenue. Even by the standards of an aggressive technology company, that is an odd number. It significantly dilutes shareholders and raises valid concerns about the company’s large-scale capital allocation strategy. Although it is a reasonable goal, management has acknowledged the problem and set a target to limit annual dilution from stock-based compensation to less than 2.5% by 2028. However, this will still require execution over two more years of significant expenditure.

The issue of Axon’s new campus in North Scottsdale is another. The Scottsdale City Council approved the $1.3 billion project last November. It will span 76 acres and include manufacturing facilities, 1,200 residential units, a hotel, and the company’s global headquarters. Axon then announced it was halting the project and looking for a new location after a labor union forced a ballot referendum. The referendum was later blocked by Arizona, but two different lawsuits aimed at the development’s residential component are currently pending in court, and oral arguments are anticipated soon. Although it’s still unclear if the legal challenge will completely derail the campus or just cause it to be delayed, either result has serious ramifications for a business that sees the facility as essential to luring engineering talent in a cutthroat hiring market.

In a note, RBC Capital reaffirmed its Outperform rating and set a price target of $735, characterizing the selloff as a reaction of the software market as a whole rather than a sign of declining fundamentals. By 2028, the analyst projected a path to $6 billion in revenue and 28% EBITDA margins, fueled by increased drone technology adoption, international expansion, and deeper US market penetration. Observing the sharp divergence between the stock price and the analysts is a sort of market narrative in and of itself; someone is seriously mistaken, and the next few quarters will probably reveal which side is correct.

It’s difficult to ignore the similarities, if only slight ones, between Axon’s circumstances and those of early Salesforce or Palantir—companies that were actually creating something long-lasting but whose stock prices periodically diverged from that reality during times of multiple compression and rate sensitivity. Here, the fundamentals remain intact. The question is whether the market will continue to reprice the stock lower while it awaits evidence, or if it has the patience to wait for the GAAP earnings to catch up with the growth story.