Delaware is one of the most business-friendly states in the USA, which attracts global entrepreneurs. Its strong reputation, low cost, and flexible legal system make it a favorable and popular destination for international entrepreneurs.

Its strong reputation, low cost, and flexible legal system make it a favorable and popular destination for international entrepreneurs.

As a foreign entrepreneur who wants to start a business in Delaware, you will need a Delaware-registered office address to incorporate a company. But how can you obtain a US address for your Delaware company? This guide will walk you through how foreign entrepreneurs can register a Delaware company with a US address.

An overview of the Delaware business address

One often-overlooked key element is the requirement for a US address to register a company in any state. Foreigners who need to establish a business in Delaware will require an address. The address ensures compliance and helps build trust and credibility with customers, suppliers, and partners.

The Delaware business address is the official operational or mailing address of the company incorporated in Delaware, USA. The address is distinct from that of a registered agent, which is a legal requirement for every Delaware company.

The business address is used for;

· Banking and financial services

· Company and client communication

· Marketing purposes

The key types of Delaware business addresses include;

1. Registered agent address, which is mandatory and is used for state communications, legal notices, and lawsuits.

2. A Delaware virtual office address that comes with mail handling and phone answering services.

3. Business communication address where the company receives general clients and marketing correspondence.

4. Commercial office space for companies with physical or coworking office spaces locally.

This article will delve more into the registered agent address and a virtual office address.

Registered agent address vs. virtual office address

When incorporating a company in Delaware, most business owners may be confused about the difference between a registered office address and a virtual office address. In most US states, a registered agent is mandatory for any registered company. Both addresses serve important but different purposes for businesses to remain compliant and enhance their professionalism.

Registered agent address

This is a person or service with a physical address in Delaware that operates in normal business working hours. Business owners incorporating a Delaware LLC or Corporation are required to have a registered office address.

The registered agent address serves as the company’s point of contact and receives official communications and legal notices. The address is not meant for everyday business correspondence, such as client communications, marketing, or banking messages.

Virtual office address

This is a virtual address that gives businesses a physical presence in the USA without requiring a physical presence there. The address offers a professional mailing address and additional services, including phone answering and package forwarding.

A virtual office address is optional, but highly useful for both local and foreign entrepreneurs since it offers privacy, flexibility, and professional presence in Delaware. Since registered agent addresses are for official, legal, and compliance correspondences, a virtual office address can be used for marketing, banking, and client communications.

Step-by-step process of registering a company in Delaware

Choose a company structure

Foreign entrepreneurs typically choose between an LLC and a corporation.

Limited Liability Company (LLC): This company structure offers its members (business owners) limited liability, protecting their personal assets from the company’s liabilities. It also provides a pass-through taxation, meaning profits and losses are passed through to the members’ personal income.

Corporation: The C-Corp is the most popular corporation. The corporation structure has shareholders, a board of directors, and officers. It is a separate legal entity, meaning that it offers limited liability to the company owner.

Select a company name

You should choose a unique name that is compliant with Delaware’s name regulations. By conducting a name search using the Delaware Division of Corporations website before, to see if the name is available before filing.

Delaware business names must be unique, not similar to existing entities, and include a corporate designator like “Corporation” or “Incorporated.” Restricted words such as “Bank” or “Trust” require regulatory approval. You can check availability and reserve your name through the Delaware Division of Corporations website.

Appoint a registered agent

Every Delaware company must appoint a registered agent with a physical address in the state. The registered agent must always be open from Monday to Friday during working hours. Ensure the registered agent is always present and available to receive official correspondence, legal, and compliance notices on behalf of your company.

File incorporation documents

If you are incorporating an LLC, you will need to file a Certificate of Formation, while corporations must file a Certificate of Incorporation.

These documents are submitted through the appointed registered office agent, who can also help with the preparation. BusinAssist’s registered agent services help companies with the filing documents to ensure they are free of mistakes and compliant with Delaware rules and regulations.

Obtain an EIN

The Employer Identification Number (EIN) is used for tax filing and reporting employment taxes. It is obtained from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); however, some registered agents may offer EIN services.

Apart from the registered agent services, BusinAssist offers EIN services. The number needs to be obtained when forming a company or hiring employees. The services are fast and efficient for US and non-US residents.

Secure a US address

Beyond a registered agent, foreign entrepreneurs will need a US address to give to foreign companies a physical presence in the USA.

Businesses can settle for a Delaware virtual office address, which comes with mail forwarding services, ideal for receiving and scanning official documents and opening bank accounts.

Open a US business bank account

As a foreign entrepreneur, you will need a US business bank account for easier and seamless transactions with clients and suppliers. To open a bank account in the USA, you will need a US address and an EIN. Some banks may require in-person verification; however, some fintech institutions allow companies to open a business account online.

Maintain compliance

Once the company is approved and registered, business owners must ensure the company is compliant with Delaware’s government regulations to remain in good standing. The requirements for compliance are:

Keep company records up to date

Paying the franchise tax every year

Renew the agent who is registered

In conclusion, having a US address is necessary for being physically present, opening a bank account, paying taxes, and handling mail. The address helps businesses set up shop in Delaware. Business owners might think about service providers that can help them with all of their legal and marketing needs, like BusinAssist, which offers both registered agent and virtual office services.