Brokers That Say “Zero Commission” Don’t Always Mean What You Think

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Reading a brokerage fee schedule used to feel optional. Now it’s one of the most important things a retail trader can do before opening an account. The headline that got them there almost certainly left something out.

“Zero commission” has become a dominant marketing phrase in online trading. In practice, it usually refers to the absence of a fixed fee per transaction, while the broader cost of trading is shaped by spreads, financing charges, and other fees. For traders using CFDs or holding leveraged positions overnight, those costs can add up much faster than the headline implies, which is also how Libertex frames the distinction between headline pricing and actual trading costs.

The spread is the cost that tends to surprise new traders first. For every position, the buy price is slightly higher than the sell price. The broker captures the spread, which does not appear as a line-item charge. In calm market conditions, spreads on major instruments are often narrow, but during periods of volatility, they widen. For traders who entered on a commission-free promise and didn’t check the spread schedule, the first volatile session can be an expensive education.

Overnight financing charges are the second major cost that commission-free framing tends to obscure. CFDs are leveraged instruments, which means positions held beyond a single trading session carry a financing cost. The rate varies by instrument and changes with market conditions. For traders holding positions for days or weeks rather than hours, those charges accumulate in ways that aren’t visible in a headline.

Currency conversion fees apply when a trader’s account base currency differs from the currency of the instrument being traded. Withdrawal fees, where they apply, reduce the net value of what a trader takes out of the platform. Neither is unusual in the industry, and both tend to go unmentioned in the marketing.

“‘Zero commission’ simply means we don’t charge a flat fee per trade, but there are still other costs that matter,” said Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group. “Spreads, overnight financing charges on leveraged positions, currency conversion for multi-currency accounts, and withdrawal fees are all part of the picture. The best way to avoid surprises is to look at the broker’s full fee schedule and pay attention to typical spreads on the instruments you plan to trade.”

Regulated brokers are required to make their full fee documentation accessible, and that information exists on every compliant platform. Finding it and reading it carefully is what separates informed traders from ones who discover costs after the fact.

Practically speaking, a thorough fee review before opening an account covers a few specific areas. What are the spreads on the instruments the trader plans to trade under normal conditions and during volatile periods? What is the overnight financing rate for CFD positions, and is it expressed clearly enough to calculate for a multi-day hold? Are there withdrawal fees, and do they vary by payment method?

The answers to those questions determine the actual cost of a trading strategy. Brokers that make this information easy to find are signaling something about how they operate. Those that don’t are telling a different story about the client relationship.

For retail traders, the discipline of reading fee documentation before committing capital isn’t a cautious habit that slows down the account-opening process. It’s the step that makes the rest of the process informative rather than retrospective.

The traders who understand what they’re paying, across all cost types and not just the headline claim, are in a much better position to evaluate whether a platform’s pricing structure actually fits how they trade. That evaluation happens before the first deposit, when the choice is still open.