Anthropic Stock Price, IPO Odds, and Why Wall Street Can’t Stop Talking About a Company You Can’t Own

Anthropic’s researchers maintain shipping models somewhere in San Francisco in offices that receive far less media attention than the mayhem they cause in public markets. There is no stock available on any exchange for the company. It has no Nasdaq ticker, no earnings call set for next Tuesday, and no Goldman Sachs analyst price target sitting in a Bloomberg terminal. However, this private company’s single model launch in early April 2026 was sufficient to devalue Palantir, ServiceNow, CrowdStrike, Oracle, and half of the enterprise software industry by billions of dollars in a matter of days. Wall Street has dubbed it the “Anthropic fear trade.” The statement conveys a lot about how deeply this still-private business has entered the public market investors’ calculations.

The fact that Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, and a group of researchers who had left OpenAI founded Anthropic in 2021 is still significant when attempting to comprehend the company’s essence. The founders left in part to create something with a different philosophical basis and in part because they were worried about how quickly AI was being developed and implemented.

Anthropic is set up as a public benefit corporation, which is a legal designation meant to balance profit motives with safety responsibilities. The company has now raised over $53 billion in ten funding rounds, with the most recent Series G-1 closing in February 2026 and earning $15 billion in a single raise. This structure may seem abstract. Regardless of the internal meaning of the safety mission, it is evident that the external investors think they are funding something with a huge commercial potential. The company appears to wear the two things together in a way that is comfortable, if not always easy to understand.

Company Anthropic PBC — American public benefit corporation; AI safety and research company headquartered in San Francisco, California Founded & Leadership Founded 2021 by Dario Amodei (CEO) and Daniela Amodei (President), along with other former OpenAI researchers; approximately 1,001 full-time employees Public Stock Status Anthropic is NOT publicly traded — no ticker on NYSE, Nasdaq, or any public exchange; shares can only be accessed through private secondary markets (Forge, EquityZen, Hiive) by qualified investors Private Market Pricing Forge platform price: ~$259.14 per share (as of April 13, 2026); Hiive estimated price: ~$849.08 per share; tokenized PreStocks price on Binance: ~$900.41 — wide variation reflects illiquidity and platform differences Estimated Valuation ~$380 billion estimated valuation as of April 2026 — based on latest funding round pricing; for comparison, OpenAI’s valuation is reported near $852 billion Total Funding Raised $53.15 billion raised across 10 funding rounds; latest round (Series G-1) closed February 12, 2026 — raising $15.04 billion, one of the largest single funding rounds in AI history Key Investors & Partners Google (major investor); Amazon (major AWS infrastructure partner); CoreWeave (new long-term cloud infrastructure partner announced April 2026); U.S. government defense partnerships in development Flagship Product Claude — large language model family used for complex text analysis, coding, decision support, and enterprise workflows; directly competes with OpenAI’s GPT models and Google’s Gemini Market Impact (April 2026) Anthropic’s new model launch in early April triggered a broad software sector selloff — knocking Palantir, ServiceNow, CrowdStrike, and other enterprise software stocks; analysts coined the term “Anthropic fear trade” for the sell pressure; the fear trade began unwinding April 13–14, 2026 IPO Outlook No confirmed IPO timeline; Dario Amodei has not publicly committed to a public listing; secondary market interest from institutional investors continues to grow amid absence of public access

What the implied valuation truly means at this scale is a persistent question, particularly among investors who are unable to access the stock. Anthropic’s current estimated value is approximately $380 billion, a sum that would make the majority of publicly traded software companies seem insignificant. Following its violent 2026 selloff, ServiceNow currently has a market capitalization of about $92 billion. Salesforce is larger than you might anticipate, but not by much.

Although the comparison is flawed because private valuations are determined in regulated funding rounds rather than in open markets where price discovery occurs continuously, the difference is noticeable. For comparison, Anthropic would be one of the bigger parts of the S&P 500 if it were a publicly traded company today at that valuation. It’s not open to the public. Furthermore, its founders have not made it apparent when or if that will change.

anthropic stock

The options for investors seeking exposure are few and a little strange. Anthropic shares were last trading at about $259 on Forge, a secondary market platform supported by the NYSE. The estimated cost is close to $849 on the rival platform Hiive. Tokenized representations of pre-IPO shares were trading at about $900 on Binance.

These gaps are not mistakes; rather, they represent real illiquidity, disparate buyer pools, and the inherent challenge of pricing an asset that no one needs to sell and that the business is not required to list. Secondary market trades are accessible to qualified institutional investors via platforms such as Forge and EquityZen, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley. The majority of regular investors are unable to. They are literally unable to purchase the stock at any price.

On the other hand, everyone has access to the practical market impact. The early April model launch that caused the software selloff, which Wedbush analysts dubbed the “fear trade” before it started to unwind on April 13th, demonstrated how much influence Anthropic now has over the industry without owning a single share of any publicly traded company. The reasoning behind the selloff is straightforward and unsettling: businesses may require fewer traditional software subscriptions if Anthropic’s Claude can automate enterprise workflows at scale. fewer seats. fewer licenses.

Palantir, ServiceNow, and other companies that have invested years in developing recurring revenue models at premium valuations have experienced compressed margins. Palantir’s enterprise market share is seriously threatened by Anthropic, according to Michael Burry, who gained notoriety for shorting mortgage-backed securities prior to the 2008 crisis. Burry claims that the AI company is providing more affordable solutions to the same large corporate clients that Palantir has been pursuing for years.

This week’s announcement of the CoreWeave partnership expanded Anthropic’s growing reach. After the deal was announced, CoreWeave’s stock increased by more than 40% over the course of five sessions. Analysts referred to the infrastructure company as “the neocloud of choice” for AI model developers, a description that only makes sense if the developers making the selection are as reliable as Anthropic. Currently, CoreWeave’s infrastructure powers nine of the ten biggest AI model developers. That roster is important. This indicates that long-term contracts are locking up the cloud capacity Anthropic needs to train and support Claude, creating the kind of infrastructure dependency that is typically hard to break once it is established.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that Anthropic has created something truly unique: a business that moves public markets, signs billion-dollar multi-year infrastructure contracts, employs some of the world’s most sought-after researchers, and still doesn’t trade on any exchange.

Decisions that Dario and Daniela Amodei have not yet made publicly will determine whether that changes in the coming years. It is evident that the secondary market is interested. There is a clear institutional appetite. It’s still unclear if the Amodeis think that the discipline of private financing—the capacity to see the big picture without worrying about quarterly earnings—is something that should be preserved or if the capital requirements of cutting-edge AI development will eventually make a public listing inevitable. There is true logic in both routes. As is often the case when there is a lot of money at stake and little indication of what will happen next, the market is watching and waiting.