VCX Stock Plunges 67% in a Month – What’s Really Happening at Fundrise Innovation Fund

The way VCX has traded in recent weeks has been almost theatrical. The Fundrise Innovation Fund, ticker VCX, ended Friday’s trading session at 85.48 dollars, down 4.26 during the day, and then fell even lower to 84 after hours. That wouldn’t be noteworthy on its own. Stocks decline. However, the image becomes strange when the lens is pulled back. This same fund was trading close to $575 a month ago. It’s only a small portion of that now. a 67 percent decrease in about 30 days. Such figures are typically not associated with a long-term venture vehicle.

You can observe the confusion in real time if you visit any recent retail investor forum. Half of the people who posted screenshots and inquired about what happened had shares that they had purchased close to the top. VCX seemed to catch on more quickly than its underlying narrative could support. The fund has investments in companies that make people’s hearts race, such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and apparently some exposure to OpenAI. For years, retail investors have been pleading for access to these prominent private companies of this decade. Fundrise managed to package some of that hunger into something that could be traded while establishing its reputation in real estate crowdfunding.

Field Detail Ticker Symbol VCX Listed Exchange NYSE Closing Price (April 24, 2026) 85.48 USD Daily Change −4.26 (−4.75%) After-Hours Price 84.00 USD 52-Week High 575.00 USD (March 25, 2026) 52-Week Low 31.21 USD (March 19, 2026) Day’s Range 85.00 – 90.00 Average Volume (10-Day) 0.33M One-Month Return −67.37% Five-Day Return +1.20% Fund Type Venture capital fund — middle, late, and growth-stage investing Notable Holdings Mentioned SpaceX, Anthropic, OpenAI exposure Market Cap Reported around $2.52B (per Fox Business)

The rally might have been doomed to fail. Typically, funds with illiquid private positions don’t move $500 in a matter of weeks. The math isn’t quite correct. While the public market price is subject to the whims of investors, the net asset value linked to private valuations updates slowly, almost drowsily. As a result, there was nothing firm underneath to catch the fall when sentiment shifted.

In an interview with CNBC last month, Fundrise CEO Ben Miller attempted to confront the doubts. His argument made sense: venture capital should be included in regular portfolios as well as institutional ones. It was difficult to ignore the small conflict between what he was promoting and what the chart was already accomplishing while watching that interview. Days earlier, Jim Cramer weighed in with his typical mix of advantages and disadvantages, leaning more toward caution.

The 52-week range has a silent narrative of its own. On March 19, a low of 31.21 was reached. On March 25, a high of 575 was reached. For six days. That is a fever dream, not a stock chart. Those who made purchases close to the top are currently suffering actual losses, and those who made purchases close to the bottom might have already sold for a quick profit. In any case, this is not the appropriate behavior for a fund that owns shares in Anthropic and SpaceX. Or perhaps it is right now. Perhaps there is no shock absorber between private market exposure and public market psychology.

Beta isn’t even mentioned. Date of earnings is blank. Blank P/E ratio. Part of the issue may be that the typical tools that investors use to determine a stock’s price simply don’t work in this situation. A vibe is being priced.

Beneath all of this is a genuine question. VCX is one of the first experiments if retail access to private technology is the future, as many intelligent people believe. Experiments in the early stages are often messy. Tesla experienced years of skepticism of its own. Amazon did the same. It’s still genuinely unclear if Fundrise has created something long-lasting or something that merely rode a wave. We’ll probably find out in the upcoming quarters. Until then, VCX, a tiny ticker carrying a much bigger argument about who gets to invest in what, sits on the tape, twitchy and watched.