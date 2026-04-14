Baucor Adds to Its Precision Tool Range for European and Global Customers

Baucor has introduced new CNC tools and industrial blades for customers in Europe and worldwide. The company designs and manufactures cutting tools for industries where tool performance directly affects output quality and production costs.

The new products cover applications that require close control over cut quality, edge life, and surface finish. Baucor engineers each tool to the customer’s specification, selecting the carbide grade, coating, and geometry that best suits the material and cutting conditions. This means customers spend less time adjusting feeds and speeds on the machine and more time producing good parts.

“Our growth is driven by a deep commitment to solving our customers’ most complex cutting challenges through groundbreaking custom design,” said Mücahit Başaran, CEO of Baucor. “By integrating advanced materials and next-generation coating technologies, we deliver tools that not only perform better but last significantly longer.”

Expanding capabilities for diverse industrial applications

Centered at Mannheim as well as California, USA, Baucor’s expanded portfolio includes a broader range of CNC tools such as long drill bits, piloted reamers, adjustable reamer tools solutions, and chamfer drill bit designs tailored for precision machining. The company has also enhanced its offerings in deep hole drill bit technologies, including gun drill bits and drill bit auger systems, alongside specialised tools such as plug cutter tool and spur point bits.

In parallel, Baucor has strengthened its industrial blade segment with an expanded range of circular slitter knives, curved knife blades, double edge serrated knife solutions, and film slitting blades. Additional innovations include packaging machine knives, paper cutting machine blade systems, perforating blades, and precision cardboard cutter solutions designed for high-volume operations.

Through its end-to-end engineering approach, which covers CAD/CAM design, rapid prototyping, and full-scale production, Baucor enables clients to achieve up to 25% operational efficiency improvements and up to three times longer tool life compared to standard solutions.

Advanced materials and coating technologies driving performance

Central to Baucor’s product expansion is its investment in advanced material science and coating technologies. The company utilises high-performance materials such as Tungsten Carbide, High-Speed Steel, and specialised tool steels including D2, M2, and M42, alongside CPM steels, stainless steel, and ceramic components.

These materials are paired with advanced coatings such as TiN, TiAlN, and DLC, which enhance wear resistance, reduce friction, and improve thermal stability during high-speed operations.

“By integrating these technologies into our milling tool fabrication and tap manufacturing processes, we deliver consistent precision and reliability, even in the most challenging industrial environments,” he commented.

Driving sustainability through longer-lasting solutions

Sustainability remains a core pillar in Baucor’s strategy. The extended lifespan of its CNC tools and industrial blades significantly reduces material waste by minimising the frequency of tool replacement. This not only lowers raw material consumption but also decreases the energy required for manufacturing and logistics.

Baucor’s sustainable manufacturing vision focuses on delivering high-performance tools that support environmentally responsible production. By enabling longer tool life and greater efficiency, the company helps clients reduce their overall environmental footprint while maintaining high productivity levels.

“Our focus on sustainable manufacturing ensures that increased performance goes hand in hand with reduced environmental impact,” Başaran concluded. With its expanded portfolio and continued focus on innovation, Baucor is well positioned to support manufacturers across Europe and global markets in achieving greater precision, efficiency, and sustainability in their operations