Timber Cladding Styles and Design Trends for Modern UK Commercial Projects

Timber cladding has become very popular in modern UK commercial projects, from office refurbishments to newbuild developments. But more than merely giving a building a modern edge to its appearance, today people are looking for materials which seem natural.

There are many factors that are driving this trend. Clients want buildings that are different, but they also want materials which perform well over time. And with sustainability goals now part of day-to-day planning, timber neatly fits into that conversation, especially when it is sourced and installed properly.

Common Timber Cladding Styles Used in the UK

One reason why timber works so well is that it can flex to fit your needs, and the timber cladding cost per m² UK 2026 is more budget-friendly than in the past. Therefore, you don’t have to confine yourself to a single style now.

Horizontal Boarding: Horizontal boarding is still very commonly used, especially for larger elevations where a clean, consistent finish is required.

Vertical Boarding: Vertical cladding has become increasingly popular in recent years, in particular on modern commercial plans where height and proportion are generally the focal points.

Slatted and Open Joint Designs: These are finer designs loved by architects to give depth and shadow to any surface. These designs break up the heavy slabs of buildings and stop them from appearing too flat.

Timber Types and Finishes

You need to spend much time and effort picking the right timber to achieve the effect you’re after and, at the same time, ensure that the design will last for decades.

Softwood vs Hardwood Alternatives

Softwoods such as larch and cedar are loved in the architectural space as they are easier to work with and generally on the lower-price edge. At the same time, they age like fine wine thanks to their natural riches. Cedar in particular is much loved for its high resistance to decay and because it weathers so well.

The hardwood options, like oak or iroko, are slightly heavier materials that last longer. They also maintain their shape more easily and can withstand heavy exposure, which makes them a solid choice for high-traffic areas of all sorts of locales and environments.

Natural Weathering vs Treated Finishes

Finishes also play a big part in how timber performs and ages. Some projects are happy to let the timber weather naturally into a silvery tone. In comparison, others use oils or treatments to keep the same hue of all their woodwork here and there.

Charred timber is becoming a buzz in commercial as well as residential projects these days. Using a Japanese method of preservation, the surface of wood is scorched to create a protective layer. We see many western architects starting to use the shou sugi ban charred timber cladding UK, in lots of projects. It is a perfect fit for projects that require a darker, richer look.

The choice of natural weathering, treated finishes, or charred timber usually depends on how you want the building to look today and in years to come and how much maintenance you can commit to.

Modern Design Trends in Commercial Projects

Feature-Led Timber Applications

There has surely been a change in the way wood is used. Nowadays, many architects aren’t using one finish for the entire building. Instead, they use it in a more selective fashion. They use one type of timber cladding for highlighting main entrances and others to feature on the upper stories, or important parts of the structure. This helps create a layered look and gives the building a lot more charm than regular timber work.

Texture, Depth and Shadow Lines

With joints and different board sizes, architects can easily create subtle shadow lines which flicker and change shades in different lights. It’s a simple detail that makes a big difference to how a façade feels.

Light and Dark Finishes

Darker finishes are becoming more common these days, which chimes with the current rise in charred timber. However, the lighter, untreated timbers are still used widely in places where a softer, natural look is needed.

Practical Considerations You Need to Be Aware Of

Of course, the design for any building is important, but the climate of the UK is unpredictable and harsh. When you are choosing timber, keep in mind that rain or snow, wind and thunderstorms can all harm your building materials over time. So, you need to consider whether the wood you choose can survive changing weather conditions.

Some timbers need yearly maintenance to keep their appearance consistent, while others can last longer. And some timbers, like cedar, age well over time and don’t need very high maintenance.

Installation is equally important as the material itself. Even with great timber, the poor detailing around joints, fixing or ventilation can cause problems in the long run.

The cost also plays a great part. Some timbers, like hardwood, can be expensive. It’s best to find the option that fits into your budget, longevity needs, and installation ease.

Final Thoughts

Timber cladding is one of those building materials that combine classic beauty with solid performance and long-term flexibility all into one package. The right wood in the right place with the right installation makes any commercial space look heavenly. However, if you mess that up, then in time the wood may begin to fade, become dull and need maintenance time and again.