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Capital One Stock Tumbles After Double Miss — Is the Discover Bet Finally Cracking?

News Team
News Team
23 April 2026 3 Min Read
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The market hasn’t quite figured out how to price the peculiar activity taking place inside Capital One at the moment. The stock is the worst performer in the 24-company KBW Bank Index, closing at about $199 this week, down about 16% for the year. You shouldn’t ignore that number. The current atmosphere feels almost like a hangover for a company that spent the majority of 2024 persuading shareholders and regulators that acquiring Discover was a once-in-a-generation move.

The first-quarter figures were not encouraging. Even though revenue was $15.23 billion, it still fell short of Wall Street by roughly $134 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.42 per share, which is 15 cents less. The $4.07 billion provision for credit losses, which was up 72% from the previous year, was what truly alarmed people. This type of line item causes analysts to stop scrolling and start posing more challenging queries.

The quiet part was spoken aloud during the call by Rich Fairbank, who has been running this business longer than most people have had checking accounts. He implied that the Middle East is currently “a significant cloud on the horizon.” Customers will notice if energy prices continue to rise, and Capital One’s clientele, which is heavily reliant on credit cards and auto loans, typically feels those effects first. Management seems to be setting the stage for a more difficult year than they would publicly acknowledge.

CompanyCapital One Financial Corporation
Ticker / ExchangeNYSE: COF
Founded1988
CEORichard D. Fairbank
HeadquartersMcLean, Virginia
Current Share Price$199.43
Market Cap$126.15 Billion
P/E Ratio59.44
52-Week Range$174.72 – $259.64
Dividend Yield1.60%
Q1 2026 Revenue$15.23B (up 52.3% YoY)
Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS$4.42 (missed estimates of $4.57)
Major 2024 EventAcquired Discover Financial Services
Recent AcquisitionBrex (~$4.5 Billion, closed April 2026)

And yet. You notice something strange when you walk into any Capital One Café, which the bank still operates in places like New York, Boston, and Washington. There is still foot traffic. While a banker guides them through an auto loan, people continue to open accounts, tap cards, and quarrel over iced lattes. In fact, deposits are increasing. This quarter, liquidity reserves increased to about $165 billion, with cash alone approaching $76 billion. This is not an oxygen-starved business.

Capital one stock
Capital one stock

After almost a year, the Discover integration is generating both noise and promise, as is typical of large integrations. The call transcripts show that management truly believes in their $2.5 billion synergy target by mid-2027. Investors’ perceptions are a different story. In actuality, the tangible book value per share decreased 4.9% year over year—a detail that growth investors completely disregard while value investors are fixated on.

And there’s Brex. Capital Shortly after the quarter ended, one closed that acquisition, transferring roughly $4.5 billion and anticipating a 40-basis-point decline in its CET1 ratio in Q2. It’s a wager on startups, corporate card spending, and the type of client Capital One didn’t typically pursue. As this develops, it’s difficult not to question if Fairbank is creating something cohesive or merely putting together a collection.

The value-investing community on Reddit has taken notice. A thread from a few weeks ago claimed that the market is “heavily mispricing” COF, treating it more like a payments conglomerate than a dull boomer credit card company. Perhaps. Alternatively, the 59 P/E ratio may indicate that a significant portion of future success is already factored into the current price.

Whether Capital One is in the early stages of a transformation or the late stages of an expensive overreach is still up for debate. Bulls perceive a bank with patience, scale, and synergies. The bears see a declining tangible book, growing credit losses, and geopolitical storm clouds. For a while, both may be correct. Years ago, both Tesla and JPMorgan experienced similar skepticism following their own disastrous acquisitions. Occasionally, the dull tale prevails. The ambitious person occasionally does.

As it awaits its next decision, the stock currently sits quietly at $199.

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The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

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