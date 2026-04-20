Dr. Rene Salhab on Childhood UTIs: Why Symptoms Can Be Easy to Miss in Younger Children

Most people missed this, but childhood UTIs don’t look anything like adult ones — and that gap is exactly why they get missed.

Dr. Rene Salhab, who works in pediatric care, has been vocal about this. In younger patients especially, childhood UTIs rarely announce themselves the obvious way. No “it burns when I pee.” No clear complaint. Just a fussy baby, a low-grade fever, maybe some vomiting — symptoms that could mean a dozen other things.

That’s the problem.

In infants and toddlers, the signs tend to be frustratingly vague. Fever without an obvious source. Irritability that won’t quit. Reduced appetite, behavioral shifts, general fussiness. Parents and even clinicians can easily chalk it up to teething, a cold, or just a bad week. A UTI might not even enter the conversation.

Here’s where it gets more interesting: as kids get older, the picture sharpens — but only somewhat. School-age children can sometimes describe discomfort during urination or lower abdominal pain. But plenty don’t. Some kids just start avoiding the bathroom. Others act out or seem withdrawn. They’re not hiding it on purpose; they simply don’t have the language or self-awareness to connect what they’re feeling to something worth reporting.

So what’s actually driving childhood UTIs in the first place?

Anatomy gets most of the attention, and it matters. The structure of a child’s urinary tract can make it easier for bacteria to travel where they shouldn’t. But that’s not the whole story. Daily habits factor in more than people expect.

Take bathroom breaks. Kids — especially during school hours or in the middle of something fun — hold it. For a long time. That extended delay can create conditions where bacteria multiply unchecked. Add in lower fluid intake, and the bladder gets flushed less often. Not a great combination.

Toilet training muddies the water further. It’s a period where hygiene habits are still forming, routines aren’t locked in, and inconsistencies are basically guaranteed. That developmental window can quietly influence urinary patterns in ways that aren’t obvious until a problem surfaces.

The catch? Even after one infection, the picture stays complicated. Recurring childhood UTIs push the focus from “what happened this time” to “why does this keep happening.” That usually means looking at behavior patterns, daily routines, and whether something structural is going on underneath.

Adolescents bring their own version of this. Symptoms tend to mirror adult presentations more closely by then — but lifestyle changes and the sheer turbulence of that developmental stage can still affect how often infections occur and how they show up.

What makes all of this genuinely hard is the variability. Two cases of childhood UTIs can look completely different from each other. One child runs a fever and seems fine otherwise. Another has no fever but suddenly hates going to the bathroom. There’s no consistent script.

That inconsistency is exactly why context matters more than any single symptom. The behavior around the symptom, the timing, the pattern — that’s what tends to point toward the right answer.