World Liberty’s Stablecoin Was Attacked Overnight, The White House Has Gone Silent

In the cryptocurrency world, there is a specific type of Monday that occurs when social media feeds twitch, prices tremble, and everyone who was paying attention realizes something is wrong thirty seconds before the official statement is released. One of those Mondays was February 23, 2026. Posts from Eric Trump’s X account that mentioned World Liberty Financial started to disappear around 1 p.m. London time. A few minutes later, USD1, the company’s main stablecoin, fell to about $0.994 below its dollar peg. Not a breakdown. Technically, it’s not even a crisis. However, any deviation is a warning sign for a stablecoin, whose sole goal is to remain motionless.

The choreography that ensued was peculiar and revealing. Within hours, the World Liberty Financial account on X released a statement referring to the event as a “coordinated attack,” stating that hackers had opened “massive WLFI shorts” to profit from the chaos, paid influencers to spread FUD, and gained access to unidentified co-founder accounts. By the following morning, the stablecoin had recovered and was back within its historical range at $0.9994. According to the post, the engineering team had performed precisely as planned. The smart contracts remained unaltered. Every reserve is intact.

Detail Information Company World Liberty Financial Flagship Stablecoin USD1 Governance Token WLFI Founded 2024 Co-Founders Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Jr., Barron Trump, Steven Witkoff, Zach Witkoff, Alex Witkoff, Zak Folkman, Chase Herro USD1 Market Cap ~$4.7 billion Stablecoin Ranking 5th largest by market cap Reserve Backing U.S. dollars and cash-equivalent securities Attack Date February 23, 2026 USD1 Low During Attack $0.994 Recovery Price $0.9994 Post-Attack Outflows $270+ million WLFI Token Drop >8% Nature of Attack Compromised co-founder social accounts, coordinated shorts, FUD campaigns Smart Contract Status Reportedly unaffected UAE Deal ~49% sold to UAE royal-linked entity UAE Investment via Binance $2 billion transaction using USD1 Major Related Event World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago Governance Structure Private, Trump family-controlled Recent Concerning Move Borrowing against its own token (April 2026)

Nothing came from the White House after that. The press secretary did not make a statement. There was no response from any organization with minimal control over digital assets. The Treasury Department remained silent. The SEC remained silent under leadership that has been noticeably pro-crypto. Because USD1 isn’t just any stablecoin, the silence told the story just as much as the actual attack. A sitting U.S. president and three of his sons co-founded the company that produces this flagship product.

That’s the aspect of this that continues to unnerve onlookers. The Trump family is not merely endorsing World Liberty Financial. Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Jr., Barron Trump, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff, his two sons, and Trump allies Zak Folkman and Chase Herro are among the nine listed co-founders. Herro once referred to himself as “the dirtbag of the internet” and made jokes about selling pretty much anything “if the story’s right” in a now-deleted YouTube video.For months, cryptocurrency skeptics have been sharing that video. The list of co-founders is not a passive cap table. It has direct authority and is an operational group.

Stablecoin Was Attacked Overnight

The awkwardness has only gotten worse due to the deal flow surrounding World Liberty Financial. For about $500 million, the family sold nearly 49% of the business to a UAE government-affiliated organization headed by an Emirati royal family member just days before the inauguration in early 2025. Then, a different UAE government fund used USD1 to invest $2 billion in Binance, creating the kind of interest income on those reserves that discreetly helps whoever owns the dollars. World Liberty Financial borrowed against its own WLFI token in April, a move that makes any future de-pegging much riskier. Several analysts publicly likened this move to FTX’s demise. As this develops, it’s difficult to avoid the impression that the customary barriers separating private affairs from public office have been subtly and openly dismantled with little resistance from the organizations that typically speak out.

The silence following the February attack is so loud because of this. A coordinated hack on a stablecoin directly linked to the president would have at the very least prompted a boilerplate Treasury statement regarding market stability in any other administration. Regulators would typically want to be in control of the situation. However, discussing the volatility of USD1 entails discussing who owns USD1. And no one at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue seems inclined to say that in public.

A 50-basis-point wobble, $270 million in outflows from a $4.7 billion pool, and a WLFI token drawdown of about 8% give the impression that the true financial damage was minimal based on the post-event coverage. The harm to one’s reputation is distinct. At a recent cryptocurrency conference, Donald Jr. stated that concerns regarding conflicts of interest have “gotten old.” A more insightful interpretation was provided by Princeton historian Julian Zelizer, who stated that there is currently “no line” separating the Trump family’s business interests from American policy choices. What happens to USD1 may not have as much of an impact on whether that line is redrawn or simply erodes further as it will on whether or not any regulators are willing to speak out the next time it breaks the bank.