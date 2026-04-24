Georgia Strengthens Its Role in Europe’s Circular Economy: Tegeta and RECSOL Highlight Industrial Ambitions at ETRA 2026

Georgia has become a significant player in Europe’s circular economy ecosystem due to its strong presence at the 31st annual conference of the European Tyre Recycling Association (ETRA). Georgia has made such an impact through Shalva Akhvlediani, who has delivered a keynote speech on Georgia’s perspective on turning waste into useful materials for industries.

The involvement of Georgia highlights the importance of RECSOL LLC, a partnership project that seeks to develop modern facilities for recycling tires in Georgia in accordance with European standards.

A Strategic Platform for Circular Economy Leadership

The ETRA Conference is considered one of the most respected international platforms addressing various issues in the field of the tire recycling business. In 2026, the conference was held in a period of rapidly increasing regulation of environmental matters in Europe, including setting up new sustainability goals and implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

In such an environment, the involvement of Shalva Akhvlediani acquired additional meaning due to the fact that his speech put Georgia among European countries actively working on sustainability issues, emphasizing the transition from waste management to a circular economy.

Unlike a simple approach to recycling tires, which implies its separation from other processes, the discussed perspective involves building complex interlinked structures of material reuse.

From End-of-Life Tires to Industrial Value Chains

A central theme of the presentation delivered by Shalva Akhvlediani was the transformation of end-of-life tires (ELTs) into valuable industrial inputs. Traditionally considered a difficult waste stream, ELTs are now increasingly recognized as a source of high-quality secondary raw materials.

Advances in recycling technology enable the recovery of:

High-purity rubber granules and powders

Steel and textile components

Materials suitable for infrastructure applications

According to Akhvlediani, the true potential of such materials will be fully expressed when they are incorporated into value chains in their entirety. Processing alone is not sufficient; they require stable use in production as well.

In this scenario, RECSOL LLC is an important player, acting as an intermediary that supports the introduction of cutting-edge recycling technology and the generation of uniform-quality output meeting European standards.

Tegeta and RECSOL: Building Industrial Capacity

At the center of Georgia’s circular economy strategy is Tegeta Holding, a leading industrial group with a diversified portfolio. Through Tegeta Green Planet, the company has expanded into sustainability-focused initiatives aimed at resource recovery and environmental innovation.

Tegeta Green Planet under the guidance of Shalva Akhvlediani has chosen a strategy that integrates both environmental consciousness and industrial capacity. The formation of RECSOL LLC is a strategic process aimed at setting up an advanced recycling factory that can cater to domestic and export markets simultaneously.

This strategy is defined by:

• Alignment with European technological and environmental standards

• Integration with downstream industrial applications

• Investor-grade project structuring

• Scalability for future growth

Such an approach positions Georgia to participate more actively in international circular economy value chains.

Bridging Europe and the Caucasus

Among the prominent messages that were brought up during the conference is that of Georgia being an intermediary between Europe and other countries in the Caucasus. Membership in associations like the European Tyre Recycling Association enables gaining insight into the industry knowledge base, regulations, and technologies.

According to Shalva Akhvlediani, due to this role, Georgia is able to attract investments from foreign partners, implement technologies, and create supply chains for recycled goods within the entire region.

This can be explained not only by the geographical situation of Georgia but also by its increasing industrial development.

Aligning with European Standards and Policies

Regulatory harmonization was one of the elements discussed during ETRA 2026 that is essential for the proposed strategy. All circular economy projects must be developed under the framework of strict ecologic and industry policy constraints, particularly for those that seek to integrate with the European market.

In cases like that of RECSOL LLC, this will involve adhering to the standards set by the European Union on such concerns as:

• Emission controls and environmental preservation

• Energy management and conservation

• Product quality and accreditation

• Reporting and monitoring systems

Apart from enhancing the credibility of the process, this also contributes significantly to its sustainability.

Driving Innovation Through Infrastructure Applications

Another key issue raised by Shalva Akhvlediani in his speech was the application of downstream technologies, particularly in the construction sector. The main downstream application of the recycled product is rubberized asphalt.

The benefits of its implementation include:

Enhanced durability of road surfaces

Reduced maintenance costs over time

Lower noise levels in urban environments

Improved safety performance

Through the utilization of recycled material in infrastructure development, Georgia can implement a circular economy model, converting waste into inputs for development.

From Conference Prominence to Industrial Implementation

While the ETRA Conference is indeed an indispensable vehicle for publicity, it is time that the focus shifts to implementation. It is expected that the ventures initiated by Tegeta Holding and RECSOL LLC will proceed in the coming years.

Main priorities include:

• Finalizing the process of design and engineering

• Acquiring licenses for funds and investments

• Forging links between suppliers and consumers

• Abiding by environmental and industrial standards

This shift from idea to execution is sure to be a pivotal phase in the development of the circular economy industry in Georgia.

The 2026 ETRA conference was a momentous event that reflected Georgia’s aspirations in terms of industrialization and its environment. It was through the guidance of Shalva Akhvlediani, as well as the collective effort of Tegeta Holding, Tegeta Green Planet, and RECSOL LLC, that Georgia will soon become a contributor to Europe’s circular economy.