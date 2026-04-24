The Demographic Time Bomb: Why Aging Populations Will Bankrupt Western Welfare States by 2035

Last year, a primary school in a small Tuscan town had to close because there weren’t enough kids in each classroom. A retirement community added a wing a few blocks away. The statistics consistently attempt to convey the small, somewhat melancholic contrast of empty desks on one side of the street and full beds on the other. Hearing it just takes some time.

The foundation of Western welfare states was a wager. The wager was based on the assumption that each generation of workers would be at least as large as the one utilizing hospitals and receiving pensions. That math held true for the majority of the post-war period. Growth filled the void. The edges were filled in by immigration. No one was overly concerned about the distant horizon.

However, the spreadsheet’s numbers are starting to resemble a bill rather than a forecast because the horizon has arrived early. The OECD’s birth rate has dropped to 1.5, far below the 2.1 required to merely replenish a population. The percentage is even lower in Germany, Spain, and Italy. 0.7 flirts with South Korea. Policymakers seem to keep referring to this as a problem for the future, even though the future is actually applying for pension benefits right now.

Subject Aging populations and welfare state sustainability Primary Region OECD countries (Europe, North America, Japan) Average OECD Fertility Rate (2024) 1.5 (down from 3.3 six decades ago) Old-Age Dependency Ratio (2024) 33 retirees per 100 working-age adults Projected Ratio by 2060s Nearly double current levels Italy Pension Spending 16% of GDP France Pension Spending 14% of GDP UK Pension Spending Growth From 2% of GDP (1950) to 8% (2019) Projected Europe Population Drop by 2100 ~175 million fewer people Key Research Source International Monetary Fund analytical series on population aging Primary Trigger Falling birth rates, rising life expectancy, shrinking workforces

According to the OECD, there were 33 adults 65 and older for every 100 people of working age in 2024. Within 40 years, that ratio is predicted to nearly double. Double. It’s the type of shift that doesn’t make a big splash. Longer hospital waitlists, thinner classrooms, and a mildly heated budget debate every fall that gets a little more heated the next are all signs of it. According to Economics Help, the US will surpass that threshold around 2035, and the UK will soon have more senior citizens than young adults. Pensions already account for 16% of Italy’s GDP. France, 14. For both, the trajectory only makes one bend.

The fact that the conventional solutions don’t really work makes this particularly awkward. Governments have attempted to raise the retirement age; France witnessed the results, with streets crowded with demonstrators who, as one BBC commenter put it bluntly, appeared to be digging their own graves. However, lower-income workers are disproportionately affected by raising retirement ages because their life expectancy hasn’t increased as quickly as that of their wealthier counterparts. They wind up paying for retirements that they might not be able to enjoy. Benefit cuts often have a long-term negative impact, including increased poverty, poorer health outcomes, and increased pressure later on. Neither choice seems like a policy. They have a triage-like feel.

Aging Populations Will Bankrupt Western Welfare States by 2035

Nevertheless, it’s difficult to ignore how little of this is discussed in public. Naturally, politicians steer clear of it. Election-winning speeches don’t promise pensioners their money while telling twenty-somethings they’ll pay more for less. The new demographic shape, which was no longer a pyramid but rather a tall, narrow column with a top-heavy bulge, was dubbed “population obelisks” by McKinsey. The picture is almost eerie.

As this develops, it seems more likely that 2035 will be a gradual tightening rather than a precipice. Quietly, clinics are running low on nurses. Quietly, pensions decreased. Discussions about immigration are becoming louder, quieter, and louder again.

As suggested by trade unions and the TUAC, some governments may decide to tax wealth and capital more heavily, expanding the base beyond labor income alone. In the hopes that voters won’t notice until after the next election, others will increase their cuts. The question itself doesn’t fit neatly on a ballot, so it’s still unclear which political coalitions will even form around it. From the current state of affairs, it is evident that the 1955 welfare state was not intended for a society with so many grandparents and so few grandchildren. There must be a compromise. What is the only genuine point of contention.