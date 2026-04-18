UNH vs. HUM – The Investment Analysis Every Healthcare Investor Needs to Read Right Now

When a stock like UnitedHealth drops 46% in a year, a certain kind of tension arises. Not quite panic, but rather the uneasy feeling of witnessing something that should be stable but wasn’t. When it came to healthcare, UnitedHealth was always the safe option. The dull, dependable behemoth that exceeded forecasts, paid its dividend, and never gave investors much cause for concern. Then came a leadership change, a cyberattack on Change Healthcare, regulatory scrutiny over Medicare billing practices, and rising medical costs eating into margins. All of these events occurred in a condensed period of time that the stock has been attempting to process for the better part of a year.

In light of this, Humana has done something subtly remarkable: its shares have increased 16.4% year to date, far outpacing the sharp decline of UnitedHealth, the decline of the healthcare sector as a whole, and even the gains of the S&P 500 during the same period. Comparing Humana to UnitedHealth felt like comparing a local bank to JPMorgan Chase for the majority of the previous ten years. The comparison hardly seemed worthwhile because of how drastically different the scales were. That’s changing, and there are some important reasons to be aware of.

Metric UnitedHealth (UNH) Humana (HUM) Stock Ticker / Exchange NYSE: UNH — largest US health insurer; founded 1974; CEO Steve Hemsley NYSE: HUM — Medicare Advantage specialist; market cap ~$24.1B Market Cap (Apr 2026) ~$287–294 billion Down 46.5% YoY ~$24.1 billion Up 16.4% YTD Revenue (Latest Quarter) $111.6B — up 12.9% year over year; Optum Rx a key growth engine $32.4B adjusted — up 10.2% YoY; strength in state-based contracts and CenterWell Medical Care Ratio 89.4% — up from 85.1% a year ago, signaling rising claims pressure Deteriorating 88.7% benefit ratio (H1 2025) — improved from 89.4% prior year Improving Forward P/E ~21.29x — above industry average of 13.48x; Value Score: B ~20.81x — slight discount to UNH; Value Score: A Relatively cheaper 2025 EPS Consensus $16.16 — reflects a steep 41.6% YoY decline; limited analyst optimism near-term $17.05 — implies 5.2% YoY growth as cost pressures ease; one upward revision in past month Key Risk Factors Medicare billing regulatory probe; Change Healthcare cyberattack fallout; Optum Health margin pressure; long-term debt/capital ratio of 43.7% Under Investigation Smaller scale limits diversification; overall membership declining even as MA-adjacent lines improve; slower recovery if market conditions deteriorate Analyst Consensus Strong Buy — 1-year price target ~$360.46; currently trading ~11% below estimated fair value of $364.63 Buy — average target $292.42; stock trades ~3% below analyst consensus, suggesting modest upside Dividend Yield 2.72% — forward dividend $8.84/share; payout ratio 66%; reliable multi-year dividend history Lower yield; focus on reinvesting in CenterWell expansion and MA efficiency over dividend growth Earnings Date April 21, 2026 — analysts forecasting EPS of $6.48 and revenue of $109.45B for Q1 2026 To be confirmed — markets watching for cost ratio improvement and membership trajectory update

Since medical costs are at the heart of everything, start with that issue. In its most recent reported quarter, UnitedHealth’s medical care ratio—the percentage of premium revenue paid out in claims—rose from 85.1% to 89.4%. This is a serious decline since it shows that the company is paying out significantly more claims than it is collecting, which leaves less money for operations, profits, and the kind of margin that investors put into a stock that is trading at a premium multiple. In contrast, Humana’s benefit ratio improved to 88.7% in the first half of 2025 from 89.4% the previous year, going in the exact opposite direction. Although there isn’t much of a difference in absolute terms, the direction of travel is crucial in a business with narrow profit margins.

Humana has been actively becoming leaner, something that big businesses frequently find difficult. In order to provide coordinated, preventive care that tends to lower the high downstream costs that crush insurer margins, the company doubled down on Medicare Advantage, eliminated unprofitable segments, and expanded its CenterWell primary care centers. When you visit a CenterWell facility in Louisville or Houston, you’ll discover a business model that focuses on proactive management of chronic conditions rather than costly reactions. Compared to the expansive, diverse strategy UnitedHealth has adopted through Optum, this operational philosophy appears to be yielding more reliable financial outcomes for the time being.

However, it would be incorrect to discount UnitedHealth’s long-term position due to a challenging year, and it’s important to explain why. The company’s Optum platform, which includes analytics, pharmacy benefit management, and health services, brought in $67.2 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter, up 6.9% from the previous year. When it comes to integrated infrastructure, no other health insurer has anything even close. The idea behind owning UnitedHealth has always been that its diversification acts as a natural buffer, allowing Optum services to withstand declines in insurance profits. The healthcare delivery side makes up for changes in pharmacy benefit contracts. It hasn’t been refuted. It recently underwent extensive testing, which was evident in the stock price.

Right now, it seems imperative to keep a close eye on the regulatory situation. Following the Change Healthcare cyberattack, which disrupted payments throughout the American healthcare system and revealed how deeply a single entity had become embedded in the nation’s billing infrastructure, UnitedHealth is being scrutinized for its Medicare billing practices and its handling of provider loans. It’s still unclear whether the ongoing investigations will lead to significant financial penalties, operational changes at Optum Rx, or something more modest. Because of this genuine uncertainty, analysts have raised Humana’s estimate while leaving UnitedHealth’s 2025 EPS consensus unchanged.

Unh Hum Investment Analysis

Right now, the valuation picture is really intriguing. UnitedHealth is trading at a significant discount to its own historical norm, as evidenced by its forward P/E ratio of about 21 times earnings compared to a five-year average closer to 30. The company’s fair value is estimated by analysts to be between $364 and $688, largely based on assumptions regarding margin recovery and regulatory outcomes. Right now, the stock is trading at about $324. There is a strong argument that UnitedHealth is pricing all of its current issues as though they are ongoing, even though some of them are most likely cyclical. Investors who are willing to put up with noise for two or three years while a business stabilizes are drawn to situations like that.

In the short term, Humana is the cleaner story. Relatively speaking, it is less expensive, its margins are improving, and Medicare Advantage’s demographic backdrop—an aging population driving up enrollment—offers a long-term growth runway independent of cyberattack recovery or regulatory goodwill. Humana’s smaller size puts it at risk of not being able to withstand shocks to the industry as a whole, and its overall membership has been dropping even as certain segments have improved. The gap between increasing unit economics and overall enrollment growth may be more significant than current perceptions indicate.

Which company is superior isn’t really the question. It refers to the circumstances in which an investor feels truly at ease. There is real uncertainty surrounding UnitedHealth’s recovery story. Humana has a small downside cushion and is a momentum story. Zacks has rated both as Buy. Both must contend with a healthcare environment that is shaped by demographic shifts, policy pressure, and growing costs. It’s not an easy call either. However, the fact that this comparison is even intriguing—that Humana and UnitedHealth can be mentioned together without the discussion seeming ridiculous—indicates how much managed care has changed over the last 12 months.