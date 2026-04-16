UNH Stock Is Down 46% — But Is the Worst Finally Over for UnitedHealth?

A particular type of stock is able to overcome the burden of its own reputation. Over the past 12 months, UNH stock has been that kind of story—one of those situations where everything that could go wrong did, frequently in public and frequently painfully, but the business continued to make billions of dollars in cash underneath all the commotion.

A portion of the story is revealed by the numbers. UnitedHealth Group’s stock dropped from a 52-week high of $594.81 to about $314, a 46.5% decline over the previous year. It’s not a correction. For a business that was recently regarded as one of the most stable and reliable brands in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, that is more akin to a reckoning.

Company Name UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Ticker Symbol UNH (NYSE) Founded 1977 Headquarters Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA CEO Stephen Hemsley (returned after Andrew Witty resigned) Sector Health Insurance & Healthcare Services Key Brands UnitedHealthcare, Optum Revenue (Trailing) $447.567 billion Market Cap (End of 2025) Over $300 billion Global Fortune Ranking 7th on 2025 Fortune Global 500 Members Insured Over 50 million people Quarterly Dividend $2.21 per share (annualizes to $8.84) 52-Week High $594.81 52-Week Low $234.60 Current Price (Approx.) $314.19 Analyst Consensus 23 Buy / 5 Hold / 1 Sell Consensus Price Target $360.96

It is shocking to see almost half of a company’s market value disappear when it generates nearly $448 billion in trailing revenue. The disparity between this company’s operational scale and what the market appears to believe it is currently worth is difficult to ignore.

Due to the nearly simultaneous arrival of the list of issues, it is difficult to summarize what caused the slide. The biggest health payments platform in the nation was shut down for months due to the Change Healthcare ransomware attack in early 2024, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars in recovery and ransom.

UNH Stock Is Down 46%

Medicare billing practices were the subject of Justice Department investigations. Investors used to UnitedHealth’s consistency were alarmed when the medical loss ratio, which measures the percentage of premium revenue that is actually paid out in claims, increased to 88.9% in 2025.

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s insurance division, Brian Thompson, was shot and killed on December 4, 2024, outside a Manhattan hotel where the company was holding an investor event. The social media backlash was unsettling not only because of its intensity but also because it showed how much the general public had grown resentful of the health insurance sector. Something seemed to change at that moment, though it’s still unclear exactly what.

In the midst of all of this, UNH stock has begun to garner new interest. UnitedHealth is one of the most textbook examples the framework has produced in years, according to strategists who adhere to the Dogs of the Dow, the traditional contrarian income strategy of purchasing the highest-yielding Dow components each year.

The reasoning is well-known: when the stock of a reputable blue-chip company declines sufficiently, the dividend yield increases, and the price itself becomes a possible source of return once conditions stabilize. UnitedHealth plans to pay out about $8 billion in dividends and $2.5 billion in share repurchases in 2026 alone. At current prices, the company’s annualized dividend of $8.84 per share yields about 2.8%.

Following Andrew Witty’s resignation, CEO Stephen Hemsley returned to the top position and has framed the company’s trajectory with a cautious confidence that suggests management is aware that the upcoming quarters will be closely monitored. Following the fourth-quarter results, he stated, “We confronted challenges directly and finished 2025 as a much stronger company.”

His words were measured, perhaps even defensive, but not dismissive. Some optimism is supported by his 2026 guidance, which calls for operating earnings above $24 billion and adjusted earnings per share above $17.75, up from $16.35 in 2025.

There are indications that the insiders themselves believe the stock is inexpensive. Ten board directors purchased shares at the same time on April 1, 2026; this was a coordinated action by all of them rather than a token purchase from a single executive.

On March 17, the CEOs of UnitedHealthcare, Optum, and CFO all added shares. The people closest to the company’s books may believe that the market has overshot on pessimism, but that kind of insider activity does not guarantee anything.

However, the dangers are not insignificant. UnitedHealthcare’s enrollment is predicted to decline from 49.8 million to between 46.9 and 47.5 million in 2026. This significant drop raises concerns about whether the company has fully recovered from the coverage pullbacks that impacted margins or if they are still making their way through the system.

The predicted improvement in the medical care ratio for 2026, which is only a tenth of a percentage point, is so nearly flat that it is only a stabilization rather than a true recovery signal. Furthermore, it is challenging to price the Justice Department’s continued interest in the business’s Medicare practices into a forward estimate.

The current state of UNH stock makes seasoned investors uneasy in two different ways at once: it is inexpensive enough to feel like a chance, but it is also complex enough to feel like a trap. As of mid-April 2026, a Polymarket prediction market gave the stock a 57.5% chance of exceeding its upcoming quarterly earnings, which is a slight advantage but not a strong recommendation.

Although consensus targets have previously been incorrect on this name, Wall Street’s consensus of 23 buy ratings against just one sell indicates sincere belief in the turnaround thesis.

There is more to UnitedHealth than just a single stock call. It operates Optum, its pharmacy and health services division, as a Fortune 500 company on its own, and is the largest health insurer in the nation, providing coverage to over 50 million people through UnitedHealthcare.

Questions about pricing power, regulatory exposure, and whether the vertically integrated model that made UnitedHealth so dominant for so long still operates as it once did are raised when a company this deeply ingrained in the American healthcare system experiences turbulence of this magnitude. Investors appear to think that eventually the answer is yes. The question of whether it will eventually arrive in 2026 or take longer remains unanswered.