Government Unveils New Measures to Support Affordable Debt Repayments

Something quietly significant happened during Debt Awareness Week. The UK Government rolled out a package of reforms targeting how public sector debt gets managed — and for millions of people struggling with affordable debt repayments, the timing couldn’t be more relevant.

The announcement forms the backbone of the Government’s 2026–2030 Debt Management Strategy. The core idea? Make repayment fairer, more personal, and actually achievable for people in genuine financial difficulty.

Here’s the thing: debt owed to government doesn’t come from one place. Unpaid taxes, benefit overpayments, fines, fees, government-backed loans — it all adds up. And recovering that money matters, because it feeds directly into the NHS, schools, and policing. That context matters when you’re reading what ministers are actually promising here.

The strategy sits on three pillars. First: stop avoidable debt before it spirals. Better use of data and earlier contact with at-risk individuals could catch problems while they’re still manageable — before someone’s already drowning. Second: resolve existing debt fairly such as paying off credit card debt. Repayment plans tailored to what someone can actually afford, not what looks tidy on a spreadsheet. Third: upgrade the systems doing all this work — better technology, better training, better coordination across departments.

Lucy Rigby KC MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, framed it plainly: “We want to make sure that those who owe money to government are treated fairly and given the chance to pay it back in a way that’s manageable.”

But she didn’t soften the other side of it either.

“If you’re deliberately avoiding paying what you owe, or you’ve obtained money through fraud, we will seek to recover it. That money funds our NHS, schools and the services people depend on every day.”

Fair enough. The strategy isn’t all compassion — enforcement action stays on the table for fraud and deliberate avoidance. What shifts is the approach toward people who are struggling through no fault of their own.

Worth asking: does this actually change anything in practice? Industry bodies and charities seem cautiously optimistic. Early engagement and clearer communication — two things that have historically been weak points — are specifically called out as priorities. There’s also a commitment to working with debt advice organisations, so people know where to turn before things get worse.

The cost of living squeeze hasn’t eased for a lot of households. Debt remains a daily reality for a huge chunk of the population. Getting affordable debt repayments right — structuring them around what people can genuinely manage — won’t solve everything, but it could reduce the kind of financial stress that compounds over time and makes everything harder.

The reforms roll out across government departments over the coming years. Whether the execution matches the ambition is the real question. But the direction? At least it’s pointed somewhere sensible.