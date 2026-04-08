Last Minute Flights: Myth Or Money-Saving Opportunity?

For as long as most people can remember, the advice has been simple: don’t leave booking flights until the last minute if you want a good price. But that rule doesn’t always hold up in practice.

In fact, the picture is a bit more complicated. Some recent data suggests that around 35% of last-minute flight bookings across Europe end up being cheaper than those made weeks in advance. It might seem a bit unexpected, but it’s a good reminder that timing on its own doesn’t tell the full story — other factors play just as big a role.

So, are last minute deals actually a thing, or mostly hype? In reality, it’s a bit of both. You can find them, but they’re not something you can rely on and it often comes down to where you’re going, when you’re travelling and how flexible you can be.

Why can last minute flights sometimes be cheaper?

Airlines don’t price tickets in a fixed way. Instead, they use dynamic pricing, which means fares shift constantly based on demand. If a flight isn’t filling up as expected, prices may fall closer to departure in an effort to sell the remaining seats. After all, an empty seat earns nothing, so even a lower fare is better than none.

This tends to happen more often on quieter routes or during off-peak periods. Midweek flights, for example, are often less busy, and departures outside of school holidays can be easier to find at a reduced price. Some data even suggests that flying on a Tuesday or Wednesday can be up to 20% cheaper than travelling at the weekend. That said, this isn’t a reliable strategy in every situation.

When does last minute booking become expensive?

The biggest issue with leaving it too late is that your choices start to shrink. Flights that are direct, well-timed, or just generally convenient are usually gone first. What remains closer to departure may be less desirable and, in some cases, more expensive.

Business routes are a prime example. Flights between major cities often increase in price as departure approaches because business travellers are less price sensitive and more likely to book late. Similarly, flights during school holidays or major events very rarely drop in price.

Statistics have shown that booking within 7 days of flight departure can cost up to 25% more on average for popular destinations, especially during peak travel periods. This highlights the importance of understanding when last minute strategies are much more likely to work.

What is the role of flexibility in finding deals?

If you’re trying to save on last minute flights, flexibility is often what really tips things in your favour. Travellers who are open to different destinations, airports or travel dates are far more likely to benefit.

Being flexible can really work in your favour. Airlines will sometimes drop prices close to departure if seats aren’t selling, and that’s where you can benefit. It also means you’re not tied to the obvious choices — for example, flying from a different airport nearby or taking a short stop instead of a direct route can often bring the price down.

This is where many experienced travellers focus their search. Instead of targeting a single destination, they look broadly at where prices are lowest at a given time. Among the most effective ways to get cheap flights is to remain open minded and ready to act quickly when a deal appears.

How do package deals influence last minute pricing?

Interestingly, last minute savings are often more reliable when booking holidays rather than flights alone. Tour operators frequently discount unsold packages close to departure to avoid empty hotel rooms and unused flight seats.

This is why you can find last minute holiday deals that offer better overall value than booking each component separately. In some cases, the combined price of flights and accommodation can be lower than the flight alone.

Package holidays also benefit from bulk purchasing power, allowing providers to offer lower rates than individual bookings. For travellers who are willing to be spontaneous, this can be one of the most cost effective ways to travel.

Does technology and timing make a difference?

It’s definitely easier to track flight prices now than it used to be. A few years ago, you’d more or less just check an airline’s website and hope for the best. Now there are alerts, comparison tools and flexible search options that let you keep an eye on fares without much effort. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s predictable, though.

Timing still matters, but not in a neat, reliable way. You’ll often hear people swear by booking at a certain time of day or on a particular weekday, and sometimes that does seem to work.

Midweek searches or late night browsing can throw up cheaper options now and then — but just as often, they don’t. It really depends on the route, the airline, and how demand is shifting behind the scenes.

There are also a few habits travellers tend to pick up along the way. One of the more common ones is switching to private browsing or clearing cookies when checking prices repeatedly. The idea is that fares might creep up if a site detects repeated searches. Whether that actually happens is still up for debate, but plenty of people do it anyway — if nothing else, it feels like covering your bases.

So… myth or real opportunity?

It’s not as clear-cut as either. Last minute flights aren’t a reliable way to save money, but they’re not a dead end either. It’s more of a trade-off. Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don’t — and a lot depends on how flexible you can afford to be.

If your plans are fixed — specific dates, specific destination, peak travel times — leaving it late is usually a risk. Prices are more likely to climb than drop and your options narrow pretty quickly.

On the other hand, if you’re open to adjusting things — different days, nearby airports, even a change of destination — that’s where last minute deals start to make more sense. That flexibility is often what makes the difference.

In the end, it’s less about finding a “perfect” time to book and more about understanding how airlines price their seats. Once you get a feel for that, it becomes a bit of a balancing act between planning ahead and knowing when it’s worth holding your nerve.