How the Iran War Is Quietly Triggering a Recession Nobody Wants to Name

There is a specific type of economic harm that never makes the front page, not because it doesn’t occur but rather because no one in a position of power wants to be the first to identify it. An autorickshaw driver in Colombo arrived at a fuel station at 4:30 in the morning, waited in a long line with delivery trucks and motorcycles, and was eventually given fifteen liters of gasoline for the duration of the week. To make ends meet, he requires six to nine liters per day. He compared it to COVID-19, the cut meals, the kids who couldn’t eat three square meals a day, and the sluggish recovery that followed, he told a reporter standing nearby. He claimed to be just getting back on his feet. The big guys then resumed their fight.

Since the start of Operation Epic Fury on February 28th, the phrase “the big guys” may be the most economically honest statement regarding the US-Israeli war on Iran. The friction of this conflict is quietly and almost mechanically moving through supply chains that most people never consider until something breaks, while governments make statements and analysts debate oil price ceilings and ceasefire timelines on television.

It is the biggest disruption to the oil supply in the history of the world oil market, according to the International Energy Agency. That’s a statement worth considering. Not the biggest in a long time. Not the biggest since the Gulf War, though. the biggest. Never. However, the term “recession,” which would aptly characterize what happens after such a disruption, is conspicuously missing from press conferences, central bank statements, and official communications. Economists may be awaiting the data to validate what Sri Lankan autorickshaw drivers, shipping firms, and markets already know.

Conflict US-Israeli Military Operation on Iran (Operation Epic Fury, launched February 28, 2026) Key Chokepoint Strait of Hormuz — roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day (approx. one-fifth of global supply) Oil Price Spike Brent Crude surged from ~$70/barrel to a peak near $120/barrel; holding around $110 as of reporting Shipping Insurance Gulf tanker insurance leaped from ~0.02–0.05% to roughly 5% of hull value per voyage IEA Assessment Described as the largest oil supply disruption in the history of the global oil market Fertilizer Impact 46% of global urea supply affected; urea export prices surged ~40% (from ~$500 to ~$700 per metric tonne) AI Infrastructure at Risk ~$1.5 trillion in committed AI capex from Meta, Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft now facing supply chain disruption GDP Risk Oxford Economics: every sustained $10 oil price rise knocks 0.1% off global GDP; oil is up ~$30 from pre-war levels Reference The Guardian — Iran Coverage | OilPrice.com

The statement “Every significant oil shock has been followed, in some form, by global recession” may also be interpreted by those in positions of authority as inviting it in.It’s not a question of whether. It’s the length and depth.

The chokepoint that explains nearly everything is the Strait of Hormuz. It handles about 20 million barrels of oil per day, or one-fifth of the world’s total oil consumption. In response to the American and Israeli airstrikes, Iran effectively closed the lane and bombed oil and gas infrastructure throughout its Gulf neighbors, citing what its leadership called an existential military threat.

The impact on shipping insurance was nearly instantaneous. Prior to the war, the cost of insurance for a tanker crossing the Strait ranged from 0.02 to 0.05 percent of the ship’s hull value. Coverage increased to about 5% per voyage, according to Bloomberg. The cost of a single trip for a $120 million tanker increased from about $40,000 to $5 million. The shipping company does not retain that difference. It passes through the cost of everything on board, into each port the ship stops at, and onto every shelf in every store where the cargo eventually ends up.

Iran War

In the Gulf, all twelve of the Protection and Indemnity Clubs, which are mutual insurers that cover 90% of the world’s ocean-going tonnage, gave 72 hours’ notice before canceling their war coverage. HapagA $3,500 War Risk Surcharge was added by Lloyd for each container. Supertanker charter rates increased fourfold to almost $800,000 per day. In the conventional sense, these headlines are not dramatic. They are the silent framework of a price shock that is subtly and gradually affecting the world economy.

According to Sagar Daryani, president of the Restaurant Association of India, a group that represents 500,000 eateries in India, the industry is facing significant challenges. Due to the unstable commercial LPG supply, chefs in Kolkata were preparing biryani over wood fires. Menus were being consulted for slow-cooked dishes. He estimated that a third of restaurants were severely impacted. The rupee saw its largest decline in four years in India, which imports half of its gas and nearly 90% of its oil, mostly from the Gulf. Over fifty billion dollars are sent home annually by millions of Indian workers in the Gulf region. That money is now uncertain as well.

Trekking tour operators in Thailand are seeing a decrease in daily inquiries from thirty to three. There have been about a thousand canceled flights to Thailand. According to reports, the Philippine government was considering a four-day workweek in order to save electricity. Geopolitical statistics are not what these are. Due to a dispute they did not initiate, these companies and families are recalculating their entire near-term financial reality.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that fertilizer is the aspect of this tale receiving the least attention. The Persian Gulf serves as a conduit for fertilizer in addition to energy. Roughly 14% of the urea used worldwide comes from Qatar’s QAFCO alone. Bangladesh has closed four of its five fertilizer factories, India has reduced output from three of its own urea plants since LNG output from Qatar collapsed, and the United States is reportedly nearing a twenty-five percent shortfall in fertilizer supply for this time of year. In just a few weeks, the price of urea exports has increased by about 40%. The timing is particularly harsh because it’s spring planting season. Farmers who are unable to obtain fertilizer must deal with more than just increased expenses. They have to deal with reduced yields. Three to six months from now, long after the war coverage has shifted to other stories, lower yields will put pressure on the food supply. It will seem as though the cause and the effect are unrelated. They are not going to be.

According to Oxford Economics, the global GDP is reduced by 0.1% for each ten-dollar increase in oil prices. According to Federal Reserve models, the same increase causes US inflation to rise by about 0.35 percent. Right now, oil prices are roughly thirty dollars higher than they were before the war. The United States is on the verge of what economists refer to as a temporary economic standstill if prices hit $140 and remain there for two months. Japan, the UK, and Europe are all experiencing slight contractions. The reasoning is straightforward, according to Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon: the longer this persists, the bigger the shock would be. Economists frequently bring up this historical pattern: 1973, 1978, 2008. Global recessions have, in one way or another, followed every major oil shock. The most instructive comparison is the Gulf War of 1990–1991: despite the military phase being relatively short, there was significant economic slowdown, prolonged disruption, and high prices.

This one lasts longer than markets are pricing in for structural reasons. Iran cannot use military force to win this battle. From the earliest days of the strikes, that was evident. However, Iran does not have to prevail militarily. It must make the war costly enough for everyone else, so that pressure to defuse the situation shifts away from Tehran. The Strait is essentially uninsurable and costs the world economy more each week than it did the week before. Every drone attack on a data center is relatively inexpensive to carry out and very costly to absorb; Amazon has confirmed attacks on two facilities in the United Arab Emirates and one in Bahrain. The motivation to negotiate peace is outweighed by the motivation to wreak economic havoc. That math takes a long time to solve.

Eventually, the term “recession” will be used. In certain economies, it might already be the appropriate word. The question is whether those with the power to use it will do so while there is still time to develop a policy response or after the data catches up to what an autorickshaw driver in Sri Lanka, a biryani chef in Kolkata, and a trekking operator in Chiang Mai already know from experience. The big guys got into a fight. The bill is being paid by everyone else.