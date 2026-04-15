Intel Stock Is Up 73% Year-to-Date and Analysts Still Can’t Agree on Whether to Buy It

It’s easy to imagine what the past few years have been like from the inside in the cafeteria at Intel’s Santa Clara campus, which is the kind of expansive corporate complex that feels like a small city unto itself with its own roads, badges, and internal culture. For the majority of the early 2020s, the company that once defined what a semiconductor company could be, invented the microprocessor, and provided chips to nearly every PC on the planet for decades watched its position slowly deteriorate. In late 2021, the stock dropped from over $60 to a startling 52-week low of $18.25. In advanced manufacturing, TSMC continued to lead. Nvidia emerged as the AI darling. AMD continued to chip away. For many observers, Intel appeared to be a company that had lost its way.

Then something altered. One of the most amazing developments in the semiconductor market at the moment is the Intel stock chart for 2026. After nine straight winning sessions, the shares have increased more than 73% year to date, adding about $100 billion in market capitalization in April alone. According to Barron’s, the April monthly gain of about 45% is the best single-month performance for Intel stock since January 1987. It takes some time to process that comparison. The last time Intel experienced a month like this was during Ronald Reagan’s second term.

Category Details Company Intel Corporation — American semiconductor manufacturer Stock Ticker INTC (NASDAQ) Founded July 18, 1968, Mountain View, California CEO Lip-Bu Tan (March 18, 2025–present) Headquarters Santa Clara, California Current Share Price $63.81 USD (April 15, 2026) — down 2.10% on the day 52-Week Range $18.25 – $65.65 Market Capitalisation Approximately $320.39 billion Year-to-Date Return Approximately 73% — outperforming S&P 500, Nasdaq, AMD, and Nvidia YTD April 2026 Return Approximately 45% — best monthly gain since January 1987 per Barron’s Q4 2025 EPS Beat +81.51% above consensus; Q4 2025 revenue $13.67 billion (down 4.11% Y/Y) Next Earnings Date April 23, 2026 (Q1 2026 results) Analyst Price Targets Range: $30 (low) to $92 (Northland Capital, Outperform); Susquehanna raised to $80; average consensus ~$51.83 Key Deals $14.2 billion buyback of 49% stake in Fab 34 (Ireland) from Apollo; partnerships with Google, Nvidia, Tesla, SpaceX (Terafab project) Analyst Consensus (TipRanks) 34 analysts: 6 Buy, 24 Hold, 4 Sell — consensus “Hold” with average target implying ~18.7% downside from current levels Employees (2025) 85,100

Even though the valuation debate is still genuinely unresolved, there is a real catalyst cluster behind the move. In order to fully consolidate ownership of a plant that constitutes a major node in its advanced manufacturing capacity, Intel completed a $14.2 billion buyback of Apollo Global Management’s 49% share in its Fab 34 semiconductor manufacturing facility in Leixlip, Ireland.

Funded by cash and a $6.5 billion bridge loan, the deal shows that the company is shifting away from its recent asset-light outsourcing experiments and toward centralizing control over its fabrication footprint. Separately, Intel has deepened its involvement in the Elon Musk-led Terafab project alongside Tesla and SpaceX, increased cooperation with Nvidia, and broadened its partnership with Google regarding Xeon server processors and custom infrastructure processing units. On its own, each announcement would be a footnote. Collectively, they have crafted a story that investors are prepared to pay for.

Intel Stock

The portion of Intel’s pitch that seems the most plausible is the server CPU story. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland, raising his price target from $65 to $80 ahead of the April 23 earnings release, noted that “agent-based AI workloads” are driving a genuine turning point in CPU demand — not just for training chips like Nvidia’s GPUs, but for the inference and deployment infrastructure that runs AI applications at scale in enterprise settings.

Right now, Intel is experiencing supply constraints on server CPUs. This is an uncomfortable issue, but it’s also the best kind of issue because it indicates that demand is exceeding the company’s capacity, and supply constraints are anticipated to lessen through the second half of 2026. Because of this, revenue growth in the server segment could accelerate even if Intel doesn’t acquire new clients by just shipping more of what has already been ordered.

The PC side is more intricate. Original design manufacturer shipments are being negatively impacted by memory chip shortages, and Rolland’s Susquehanna note predicts a double-digit decline in ODM shipments over the course of the year. The server momentum only partially mitigates the challenges facing Intel’s Client Computing Group, which has historically contributed the most revenue. Even though the stock has surged well ahead of where fundamental metrics would place it, the Q4 2025 revenue of $13.67 billion was down 4.11% year over year, serving as a reminder that the top-line recovery is still in its early stages.

The analyst consensus range has grown to such an extent that it is almost unsettling. Northland Capital has an Outperform rating and a price target of $92. At $50, New Street Research has a Neutral rating. The average of 34 analysts that TipRanks tracks is roughly $51.83, which suggests an 18.7% decline from current levels of about $63 if consensus is correct. Buy is advised by six analysts. There are twenty-four on hold. Four are specifically marked as Sell. It doesn’t appear that the company has a well-defined and accepted investment thesis. It appears to be a company in transition, with genuinely uncertain outcomes and thoughtful individuals coming to differing conclusions.

Investors will learn something significant from the earnings report on April 23. Due to server demand, Q1 2026 results are anticipated to either meet or slightly surpass consensus, with the PC segment being the known weak point. Whether the guidance for the remainder of 2026 supports the supply-constrained server narrative or shows that the optimism ingrained in a $63 stock price was outpacing the actual backlog is the crucial question, not whether Intel outperforms the quarter. Watching Intel stock after nine days in a row with a valuation that has almost quadrupled from its lows gives me the impression that Lip-Bu Tan’s remarks during the earnings call will be far more significant than the actual quarter.