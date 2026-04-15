Spire Healthcare Share Price Is Down 38% From Its Peak — But the Business Keeps Growing

You can get a visceral sense of what the company does and why it matters to the people who use it by walking through the reception of any Spire Healthcare hospital, such as the Spire Manchester Hospital on Russell Road, with its quietly efficient check-in desks and the slightly subdued lighting that gives private healthcare facilities their unique atmosphere. Patients who have been on NHS waiting lists for months or even years have chosen to pay or have insurance and seek a quicker, more guaranteed course of treatment. There is a genuine and rising demand.

Throughout the early 2020s and into 2026, the NHS backlog—which has millions of appointments across multiple specialties—has been a structural driver of the number of private patients. However, the Spire Healthcare share price, which is currently trading at about 157p in mid-April, is about 38% lower than the 52-week high of 256.50p it reached in September of last year. The market’s willingness to pay and the underlying business narrative differ significantly.

There are legitimate concerns about the share price trajectory over the last seven months. Revenue continues to rise. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was £391.55 million, up 4.59% from the previous year. Revenues for the entire year 2025 were £1,579.80 million, higher than the £1,511.20 million recorded in 2024. From 8.80p to 9.60p, adjusted earnings per share increased.

Category Details Company Spire Healthcare Group PLC — second-largest provider of private healthcare in the United Kingdom Stock Ticker SPI (LSE Main Market; FTSE 250 constituent) Listed London Stock Exchange; IPO July 18, 2014 CEO Justin Ash (October 30, 2017–present) Headquarters United Kingdom Current Share Price 157.20 GBX (April 15, 2026) — up 1.16% on the day 52-Week Range 140.80p – 256.50p — 52-week high reached September 2025 Market Capitalisation Approximately £625–633 million P/E Ratio Approximately 16–38x depending on reporting basis (Hargreaves Lansdown cites 16.19x; Google Finance shows 38.85x) FY2025 Revenue £1,579.80 million — up from £1,511.20 million in FY2024 FY2025 Profit Before Tax £18.60 million — down from £38.30 million in FY2024 Q4 2025 Revenue £391.55 million — up 4.59% year-over-year EPS (Adjusted, 2025) 9.60p — up from 8.80p in 2024 Dividend ~0.95% yield; final dividend 1.50p (ex-div May 21, 2026); prior year final was 2.30p 6-Month Performance +35.65%; 1-year: +15.27%; 5-year: +10.69% Employees 17,800 (2025)

By the majority of operational metrics, Spire is doing what a developing private healthcare business ought to do: increasing revenue, boosting profits, and continuing to pay dividends. Further down the income statement is the issue that has been affecting the share price. Before-tax profit decreased from £38.30 million in 2024 to £18.60 million in 2025. That’s a substantial compression of margin in relation to revenue growth, and it’s the kind of figure that prompts investors to take a more critical look at staff costs, cost control, and whether or not top-line growth is truly translating into returns.

In September 2025, the price reached a 52-week high of 256.50p, which represented a level of investor optimism that has since significantly decreased. Driven by volume growth, pricing power in the private patient market, and the persistent structural tailwind of NHS waiting list pressure pushing patients toward private care, the market was pricing in a comparatively smooth path toward improved margins at that price. The margin squeeze, which shows that robust revenue growth does not always result in proportionate profit improvement when staff costs, clinical supplies, and facility costs are all moving in the same direction as revenues, appears to have alarmed investors ever since. Operating leverage is only beneficial when the cost base is under control in the UK’s operationally demanding private healthcare industry.

Spire Healthcare Share Price

The market may have overcorrected. For a company making £1.58 billion in revenue, the 52-week low of 140.80p, which was reached relatively recently before the partial recovery to current levels, implied a market capitalization of barely £560 million. This price-to-sales multiple of about 0.35x seems reasonable for a company with Spire’s asset base and market position. Some investors may have been buying into that argument, as evidenced by the six-month return of 35.65% from those lows. Although it obscures the volatility of the journey from September’s peak to February’s trough and back, the one-year return of 15.27% is positive.

As CEO since 2017, Justin Ash is in charge of a business that holds a genuinely significant and somewhat unique position in the UK healthcare industry. As the second-largest private provider in England, Wales, and Scotland (after Ramsay Health Care’s UK operations and Nuffield Health, depending on how you measure it), Spire has the size to bargain with insurers, make investments in clinical technology, and draw in consultants seeking access to well-equipped facilities. Short-term disruption of that competitive position is difficult. The return on capital question raised by the share price is whether labor costs in a competitive clinical workforce market, along with the investment needed to maintain and expand those facilities, can be effectively managed to produce the kind of margins that would support a higher valuation.

Observing the share price chart from a distance gives the impression that Spire is caught between two opposing narratives: one claims that the structural demand drivers for private healthcare in the UK are strong and expanding, while the other claims that the cost environment is eroding the gains more quickly than anticipated. The debate has not yet been completely won by either narrative. More information will be added to that discussion in the upcoming set of results. For the time being, the market has settled on 157p, which doesn’t appear particularly cheap or expensive once you’ve watched the earnings trajectory long enough to comprehend why profit before taxes decreased by half while revenues increased.