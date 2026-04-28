Mary Hoover Drucker, Corporate Event Planner, Joins FIRST Agency in Palm Beach

Mary Hoover Drucker works as a project manager at FIRST Agency, a global event production and brand experience company based in Palm Beach, Florida. She plans and delivers large-scale corporate events for well-known names in finance and business.

A Career Built on Detail

Drucker has worked in travel, tourism, and corporate event planning for over a decade. She manages vendors, logistics, and client relationships across long project timelines, often under significant pressure.

“Event planning at the corporate level is about eliminating surprises,” said Drucker. “Every detail has a stakeholder behind it.”

Her grounding in travel and tourism management gives her a practical edge in logistics — a key skill in an industry where operational failures carry real cost.

Mary Hoover Drucker

Experience with Major Clients

Drucker has worked on events for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, two of the largest financial services firms in the world. Earlier in her career, she handled events for Estée Lauder, which gave her experience in the luxury consumer sector.

FIRST Agency works with global brands on experiential marketing and event production across multiple countries, which gives Drucker regular exposure to projects at an international scale.

Working from Palm Beach, Florida

Drucker is based in Palm Beach, Florida, a market with growing demand for both luxury and corporate event services. She studied Travel and Tourism Management and Business Administration at Clemson University before starting her career in the events industry.