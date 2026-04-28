Mia Martin on What Modern Storytelling Gets Wrong

Something is not working at the heart of modern storytelling. Most readers sense it, even if they cannot put words to it. Mia Martin, an author based in South Florida, has spent years thinking about what makes a story hold — not just hold attention, but hold meaning. The kind of meaning that stays with a reader after the last page and shifts the way they see something familiar.

Her view is straightforward. The problem is not a lack of talent. Too many stories are written for the moment they are found, not for the years after they are read.

“We’ve trained ourselves to optimize for the hook,” Martin says. “The opening line, the inciting incident, the twist. But a story that exists only to be picked up is not the same as a story that exists to be carried.”

Modern publishing, she argues, has pushed further a tendency that was always present in popular fiction — the flattening of interiority. Characters exist to move plot. Their inner lives are sketched in shorthand. Their contradictions get resolved rather than explored.

What disappears in this process, Martin believes, is the core function of literature. Not to entertain, but to make readers more capable of being themselves. At their best, stories are rehearsal spaces. They let readers practise grief, desire, courage, and moral ambiguity in a setting where the stakes feel real but the cost of getting it wrong is survivable.

The best writers have always understood this, she says. The noisiest parts of the current literary conversation tend to miss it. Following trends and building a platform are not wrong in themselves. They become a problem when they push aside the more fundamental question every writer has to answer on their own: what is this story actually for?

Martin’s answer to that question shapes everything she writes. She does not start with plot. She starts with something she does not yet understand — a feeling, a contradiction, a moment she keeps returning to without knowing why. The story is how she finds out.

That approach runs against much of what contemporary craft culture teaches. Outlines, beat sheets, and genre conventions all have their uses. But Martin is wary of any system that teaches writers to know their destination before they have worked out what they are looking for.

“The best stories I’ve read surprised their authors,” she says. “You can feel it on the page. There’s a quality of genuine discovery that no amount of craft can fake.”

Her argument, then, is not really about the failures of modern literature. It is about what literature has always been capable of — and what it asks writers to give up in order to get there.