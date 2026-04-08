Oil Futures Just Crashed 17% in One Night — Here’s What the Iran Ceasefire Actually Means for Energy Markets

Energy traders on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s trading floor often say, “The oil market is always one headline away from something,” with the weary half-smile of those who have been taken aback too many times. This week, there was a painful precision to that saying. Over the course of about eighteen hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell below $95 after a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran was announced on Truth Social just before an 8 p.m. deadline that traders had been dreading all day. The price had briefly reached $117 per barrel, the highest since 2008. When measured intraday to intraday, the swing was one of the biggest in the history of oil futures trading. Not a slow adjustment. a precipice.

All of this is anchored by the number 70. From the beginning of 2026, when oil was trading close to $61 per barrel, to the height of the conflict, WTI crude oil futures increased by about that percentage. Roughly 20% of all oil traded worldwide typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway whose uncertainty drove every percentage point of that shift rather than supply shortages or demand growth in the conventional sense. The oil futures market priced in fear, urgency, and an extended disruption when the Iran war broke out in late February and traffic through Hormuz practically stopped. Daily transits dropped from about 100 vessels to about five. A relentless bid for crude resulted from the front-month contract, which turned into a real-time referendum on whether the strait would reopen. This bid drove prices into territory not seen since the summer of 2008.

Crude Oil Futures — Iran Conflict & Ceasefire Impact

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WTI Crude — Year Start (Jan 2026) ~$61 per barrel WTI Intraday Peak (Apr 7, 2026) $117+ per barrel — highest since 2008 WTI Settlement (Apr 7 close) $112.95 per barrel WTI After Ceasefire (Apr 8 pre-market) ~$94.41 — down >16% overnight Brent Crude After Ceasefire (Apr 8) ~$93.67 — down ~14% WTI Year-to-Date Gain (before ceasefire) +70% since Jan 2026 (conflict-driven) Brent — Q1 2026 End Price $118/barrel (EIA data) US Gasoline National Average (Apr 2026) Above $4/gallon — first time since 2022 Strait of Hormuz Oil Volume ~20% of globally traded oil (when open) Ceasefire Duration Two weeks — described as a “fragile truce” by VP Vance

The whiplash nature of this week’s movements can be explained by an understanding of the mechanics of oil futures. A futures contract is an agreement to purchase or sell a predetermined quantity of oil, usually 1,000 barrels in a typical WTI contract, at a price decided upon today, for delivery at a predetermined future date. The most closely watched contract, for May 2026, settled at $112.95 on Tuesday. The market was pricing in the expectation that Hormuz would continue to cause disruptions for a few more weeks, if not months. The market was then effectively informed within hours of the ceasefire announcement that the core supply disruption it had been pricing for five weeks might end, at least temporarily. Futures markets don’t hold back. They reprice right away. Before Asian markets even opened, the May contract fell more than 16%.

One of the world’s most popular energy reporters, Javier Blas, observed the peculiar structure of the oil market prior to the ceasefire: physical oil quotes, or what refiners actually pay for crude being delivered right now, were extremely high, while the futures curve already suggested a significant improvement in supply in the upcoming weeks. In other words, even as spot prices screamed shortage, the market already had one eye on a possible resolution. One of the more complex signals in commodity trading is the divergence between physical reality and futures expectations, and the traders who were reading it had already started preparing for a drop in price. They were prepared for the ceasefire.

As a reminder that even a two-week ceasefire does not instantly restore the supply chains that the conflict disrupted, Shell issued a statement lowering its first-quarter gas production outlook and citing ongoing uncertainty from the conflict. Uncertainty is further increased by Iranian military control of the Hormuz transit, which was a requirement of the ceasefire. On Wednesday morning, Vice President JD Vance called the agreement a “fragile truce” and pointed out that some Iranian officials had been “lying” about even the terms that had already been reached. The administration’s number two official’s use of such language during the hours when oil futures are plummeting is an uncommon instance of both market risk and a geopolitical signal coming at the same time. It’s still unclear if the truce will last for the two weeks that it is supposed to, or if a renewed conflict would cause crude prices to rise back to the levels that traders had just spent five weeks getting used to.

A complementary story is told by the airline stocks. As oil fell on Wednesday morning, Delta Air Lines saw a gain of more than 12%. This was the exact opposite of what had been happening to carriers for the preceding five weeks, during which time high jet fuel prices were a persistent hindrance to earnings projections. The price at the pump, or more accurately, the price on the futures curve, was the true force behind that morning’s movement, even though Delta also reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. These same futures contracts are used by airlines to hedge their fuel costs. When the WTI drops 16% overnight, this hedging calculation is significantly altered for all airlines with routes that cross the Middle East or source passengers from economies that are oil-sensitive.

Observing how these changes in oil futures condense weeks of market anxiety into a single overnight session gives the impression that the market has become exceptionally adept at identifying the Trump administration’s pattern: escalate, threaten, delay, negotiate, and declare relief. The market has become “much better at sniffing out” the next move, according to Freedom Capital Markets’ Jay Woods. That flexibility is beneficial. However, oil futures traders will be responding in real time, likely one Truth Social post at a time, to the fundamental question of whether the Strait of Hormuz reopens cleanly, whether Iran’s military complies with its own foreign minister’s promises, and whether a two-week ceasefire results in a lasting agreement or just resets the countdown.