Nasdaq Futures Now Surging 3.5% — The Iran Ceasefire Just Changed Everything for Tech Investors

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures had risen more than 800 points from the previous close by Wednesday morning, when Asian markets had already begun to move and European traders were still processing the overnight news on their screens. A single development that no one had fully priced in twenty-four hours prior—a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran—was driving the contract’s early pre-market trading above 25,188, a gain of about 3.35% in a few hours of overnight trading. The announcement was made on Truth Social shortly before President Trump’s self-imposed deadline of 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Nasdaq futures now showed what the market had been silently anticipating: a reasonable way out of a dispute that had been undermining investor confidence for five weeks.

Out of the three major index contracts, Nasdaq futures saw the biggest movement, surpassing S&P 500 futures at 2.7% and Dow futures at 2.6%. It is not surprising that there is a gap. Large tech firms like Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet are disproportionately represented on the Nasdaq 100. These firms are particularly vulnerable to the dual threats posed by the Iranian conflict: energy-driven inflation and Federal Reserve rate policy.

E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures — April 8, 2026

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NQ Futures — Pre-market (Apr 8) 25,188.50 ▲ +814.75 (+3.35%) NQ Futures — Previous Close (Apr 7) 24,371.00 Day’s Range (Apr 8 pre-market) 24,355.00 – 25,245.25 S&P 500 Futures (ES=F, Apr 8) +2.7% Dow Futures (YM=F, Apr 8) +1,229 pts (+2.6%) WTI Crude Oil Futures (Apr 8) $94.28 ▼ −16.53% Brent Crude Futures (Apr 8) ~$93.67 ▼ −14% Nasdaq Composite — Apr 7 Close 22,017.85 (+0.10%) Delta Air Lines Pre-market (Apr 8) +12% after Q1 earnings beat Key Catalyst US–Iran two-week ceasefire + Strait of Hormuz reopening

The inflation math rapidly deteriorates when oil is at $117 per barrel, as it briefly was on Tuesday afternoon. Deteriorating inflation math tends to push rate expectations higher, and higher rates compress the valuations of long-duration growth assets. One of the market’s longest-term assets is technology stocks. Therefore, the Nasdaq was more severely impacted by the oil shock than, say, the Dow’s energy-heavy components, and it stands to gain the most from anything that eases that strain.

The mechanism linking the ceasefire to the Nasdaq rally is the collapse of oil. From Tuesday’s intraday peak above $117, WTI crude futures dropped more than 16% overnight to about $94 per barrel. Brent dropped by over 14%. The likelihood that oil-driven inflation would compel the Federal Reserve to act in the near future was directly decreased by those actions, which were massive by any measure.

The shock to energy prices is making the inflation outlook more difficult, according to Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson on Tuesday. Speaking to Harvard undergraduates a few days prior, Jerome Powell had characterized the Fed’s approach as “wait and see,” pointing out that monetary policy tightening in reaction to an oil shock frequently occurs just as the shock is beginning to fade. The current sharp decline in oil prices lends credence to the wait-and-see approach, which in turn gives technology valuations some breathing room.

The futures rally is accompanied by a side story about artificial intelligence that goes beyond the typical headlines. Energy markets as well as the larger momentum that AI-related technology companies had been building throughout late 2025 and early 2026 were disrupted by the weeks of the Iran conflict. The macro anxiety caused by geopolitical conflict drove down the stock prices of companies like Nvidia, which had been approaching the kind of market capitalization milestones that would have seemed unattainable a few years ago.

This was not due to any fundamental decline in their AI infrastructure businesses. Institutional investors sell the things that have performed the best when they reduce their risk, and technology, especially semiconductors linked to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure names, have performed particularly well. Neither Microsoft’s Azure growth rate nor Nvidia’s order book are affected by the ceasefire. However, Nasdaq futures are now pricing in the removal of a macro headwind that had been suppressing prices that the underlying business fundamentals didn’t fully justify.

A parallel story worth observing is presented by Delta Air Lines’ pre-market move. After revealing first-quarter results that exceeded projections on both revenue and earnings per share—$14.2 billion in adjusted revenue versus $14.11 billion anticipated, and EPS at $0.64 versus $0.57 forecast—Delta saw a 12% increase prior to the opening on Wednesday. Delta’s fuel expenses for the quarter totaled $2.591 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase that perfectly reflected the pressure on energy costs caused by the Iranian conflict. Despite this, the company maintained its profit margin and cited robust demand for premium travel as a safety net. Delta’s second quarter cost picture appears significantly better than it did a day ago due to the current sharp decline in oil prices. Although airlines are not Nasdaq stocks, their response to the oil move this morning confirms the directional coherence of the futures market’s reading: oil down, rate fears down, growth stocks bid.

Whether the two-week ceasefire results in anything long-lasting is still unknown. On Wednesday morning, Vice President Vance called it a “fragile truce” and pointed out that there are disagreements within Iran regarding the agreement. The market’s excitement over a ceasefire announcement may seem familiar, according to Jay Woods of Freedom Capital Markets. Over the course of this conflict, Trump has issued and then postponed multiple deadlines, and each cycle has produced a similar pattern of brief relief followed by renewed anxiety. The Nasdaq 100 is still about 8% below its peak earlier this year. Weeks of multiple compression caused by a conflict that hasn’t officially ended yet cannot be erased by a single overnight rally, no matter how strong.

The speed and conviction with which Nasdaq futures are currently moving serves as a reminder of how tightly the feedback loop between technology valuations and geopolitics has become. The market is recalibrating the Nasdaq’s price without waiting for Fed meetings, earnings reports, or the release of economic data. A ceasefire post, a statement from Iran’s foreign minister, and a decline in the price of crude oil are all happening within hours of one another. We are doing business in that market. Quick, event-driven, and genuinely difficult to trade for anyone who doesn’t have a clear idea of what will happen next.