San Diego Tax Collector Is Sitting on $9.1 Billion — Here’s What That Really Means for You

An office that most people only consider twice a year—once when the bill arrives and once when they forget to pay it—has an oddly fascinating quality. In that peculiar civic arena, the San Diego Tax Collector is vital, influential, and virtually unseen until the deadline has passed.

For many years, that office was owned by Dan McAllister, a name that longtime San Diego homeowners are familiar with in the same way that a utility company’s name is familiar: you know it exists, you’re kind of thankful that things function, and you don’t give much thought to the person who runs it.

Category Details Office Name County of San Diego Treasurer-Tax Collector Current Treasurer-Tax Collector Lawrence (Larry) Cohen Predecessor Dan McAllister (retired Aug. 2) Appointment Method Appointed by Board of Supervisors after public hearing process Current Term Ends January 4, 2027 Annual Property Tax Revenue $9.1 billion (record-breaking) Collection Rate 99% year over year Investment Pool Size $10.2 – $18.8 billion annually Deferred Compensation Oversight $2.7 billion (401(a), 457(b) + Roth Plans) School Districts Served 42 school districts across San Diego region Online Payment Portal sdttc.com (used by nearly 80% of taxpayers) Office Contact 877-829-4732 Late Penalty Rate 1.5% per month (18% annually) after default Total Remaining Unpaid Taxes $110,842,184 Education MBA, Strayer University; BA Political Science, UC San Diego

The Board of Supervisors had to find someone capable of overseeing what is, by all accounts, a serious operation after McAllister retired in early August. Property taxes totaled over $9.1 billion. a $18.8 billion investment fund. The office serves as the paying agent for forty-two school districts. This post is not ceremonial.

You might be surprised to learn that Lawrence Cohen, also known as Larry, is the man they selected. He had worked closely on the House Financial Services Committee, which is in charge of banks, pensions, and federal securities law, for more than five years as Congressman Juan Vargas’ chief of staff.

San Diego Tax Collector Is Sitting on $9.1 Billion

Prior to that, he oversaw a $30 million business line in the private sector and was in charge of contract negotiations, investment strategy, and profit and loss. To put it another way, Cohen did not stray into financial responsibility. It was in a different zip code, but he had lived there for years.

Compared to these appointments, the selection process itself was more thoughtful. Four finalists, eleven eligible candidates, a public meet-and-greet on October 30, and four voting rounds at a second hearing on November 4. It seems that the Board of Supervisors knew what they were transferring, or perhaps they were burdened by McAllister’s lengthy tenure and didn’t want to make a mistake.

In front of his wife and three sons, Cohen took the oath of office. He will hold office until January 4, 2027, at which point a four-year term will be decided by an election. It’s a short runway, and anyone keeping an eye on things knows how crucial these first few months are to building credibility.

The fundamentals—pay your taxes, pay them online, and pay them on time—have been the focus of his initial public appearances. Cohen has capitalized on the fact that nearly 80% of taxpayers currently use sdttc.com, referring to it as the “easiest, quickest, and most secure way to pay.” The office offers color-coded envelopes that reduce processing time from ten weeks to 48 hours for individuals who still mail checks. tiny detail. actual distinction.

Property taxes in San Diego County are paid in two installments. The first was past due after December 10 and was due on November 1, 2025. The second is past due after April 10 and is due on February 1. If you miss both, you will be subject to a 10% penalty for each late installment plus a $10 fee on the second.

If the bill is not paid by the due date, there will be an additional $33 redemption fee on top, followed by 1.5% per month. That is 18% a year. When you realize that it’s state law rather than county policy, the total seems almost punitive.

It’s amazing how little of that actually occurs. Every year, the office claims to have a 99% collection rate. As of the most recent reporting, $9.1 billion had been collected out of a projected total with only $110,842,184 left, or 98.78% of the total. That is exceptional by the majority of government standards. Though nothing thus far indicates otherwise, it’s still unclear if Cohen’s steady hand will keep that record.

It’s difficult to ignore how much goes unnoticed in this office that no one discusses over dinner. County employees’ Deferred Compensation Program. Reconciling payroll. approvals via wire. A serious financial institution would have to work full-time on the treasury side alone, overseeing a pool that varies between $10.2 and $18.8 billion. This department is located in a county office building.

Properties that have been in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale under state law. The 99% collection rate ensures that this rarely occurs, but the legal system is in place as a silent reminder that property ownership in California has always come with responsibilities in addition to equity.

Cohen took over a well-functioning machine. Whether he can maintain it is not the true question. It’s whether someone with his experience in the legislative, political, or private sectors sees something in this office that the previous leadership did not. San Diego is expanding. The value of properties is fluctuating. It has already been said that the $9.1 billion amount is unprecedented. It’s worth watching what happens next.