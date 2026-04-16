Scotland Second Home Council Tax: What the New 2026 Rules Actually Mean for You

Over the past few years, there has been a subtle shift in Scotland’s housing discourse. There was no dramatic moment or televised confrontation. However, it’s difficult to ignore how many cottages remain dark throughout the winter with their curtains drawn and no smoke coming from the chimney when strolling through some coastal villages in Argyll and Bute or along the smaller lanes of the Scottish Borders.

For years, some of them have been that way. Their owners might not give it much thought. However, it is evident that the Scottish Government does.

Key Information Details Policy Name Scotland Second Home Council Tax Premium Effective Date 1 April 2026 Previous Maximum Premium 100% above standard rate (double the bill) New Maximum Premium No upper limit — councils decide Number of Second Homes in Scotland 21,606 (September 2024 data) Long-Term Empty Homes Approximately 32,300 Governing Legislation Council Tax (Variation for Unoccupied Dwellings) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2026 Key Government Body Scottish Government / COSLA Cabinet Secretary Responsible Shona Robison MSP Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) 8% on top of purchase price (from December 2024) Appeals Body Local Taxation Chamber Exemptions Still Apply? Yes — armed forces, care homes, renovations, unfurnished homes (first 6 months)

New rules that went into effect on April 1, 2026, gave local councils in Scotland the authority to charge long-term vacant home owners and second home owners any premium they deem suitable, with no upper limit. Councils used to be able to charge twice the standard rate because the cap was set at 100%. Now that cap is gone. It is replaced by something more intriguing and, depending on your point of view, either more equitable or significantly more frightening.

Some councils have moved with startlingly high numbers. The effective bill is now four times the standard rate because the City of Edinburgh increased its premium for second homes to 300%. Using a measured runway strategy, Highland Council plans to reach 300% in 2026–2027, 350% the following year, and 400% by 2028–2029. Some owners of long-term vacant properties in Midlothian will pay six times the standard council tax due to a graduated system that eventually reaches 500%.

Scotland Second Home Council Tax

Second home owners in Scottish Borders are currently charged 225%, with a 300% increase planned for 2028. It should be mentioned that Glasgow went in the opposite direction, with its premium increasing from 100% to 300% as well. However, the city corrected an oddly worded announcement that implied otherwise.

Councils seem to have been anticipating this. The legislation that allowed them to surpass the previous double-rate cap had been discussed in consultation since 2023 and required an amendment to primary legislation, specifically modifications made during Stage 2 of the Housing (Scotland) Bill.

That year, a joint Scottish Government and COSLA consultation questioned whether councils ought to be permitted to exceed 100%. In general, the response was “yes.” The speed at which some councils used the power after it landed is now remarkable.

The policy is part of a larger framework surrounding second home ownership that Scotland has been discreetly building for a number of years. All 32 councils have imposed additional council taxes on second homes since April 2024. Additionally, buyers of additional properties now pay an 8% Additional Dwelling Supplement on top of their purchase price, which was previously 4% prior to 2022 and 6% between that year and late 2024. In Scotland, short-term rental licenses are required.

There are already short-term tenant control areas in place in two councils—Edinburgh and a Highland ward—where new tenants need planning permission. The tax changes are a part of a purposeful squeeze rather than existing in a vacuum.

It’s more difficult to determine whether it’s working. Scotland’s registered second homes fell by 10% in the year ending in September 2024, the biggest annual decline in ten years, according to council tax data. That’s noteworthy, but there are conflicting explanations. Instead of paying council tax premiums, some owners may now register their properties as vacation rentals, which qualify them for non-domestic rates and possibly small business relief.

Whether that is merely an administrative reclassification or a real change in housing availability is still unknown. It will take some time to obtain concrete proof of the impact on local housing markets, but the Scottish Government intends to track it using data from councils.

Even though the policy’s effects are debatable, the social case for it is genuine. According to council tax definitions, there are about 21,606 residences in Scotland that are considered second homes. This may seem small, but it represents only 1% of all residences. However, what is occurring in particular locations is hidden by that average. Approximately 603 out of every 10,000 homes in Argyll and Bute are second homes. It is 598 in Na h-Eileanan Siar.

Workers who cannot afford to live where they work, local businesses that struggle to find employees, and villages that go silent for months at a time are just a few of the specific, palpable challenges that these communities face. Knowing what “housing pressure” really looks like on the ground lends more credence to the claim that taxes can influence behavior in these areas.

Significant protections are still provided by the law. The premium won’t apply to military personnel who live away from a second home due to work obligations. The exemptions continue to apply to properties undergoing structural renovation, care home residents, and the estates of deceased owners.

The current 50% discount is maintained for job-related residences and purpose-built vacation homes. Additionally, owners who feel that a council has applied the rules incorrectly can ask for a review or, if they are not satisfied, file an appeal with the Local Taxation Chamber.

The removal of the cap isn’t the only thing that’s truly new here. It’s the underlying philosophy. In essence, the Scottish Government has determined that local flexibility is the aim of housing policy and that councils are more familiar with their communities than the national government.

Not all councils will impose 300% or 500% fees. Some might opt for no premium at all or charge less than twice as much. Councils can move up, down, or sideways from the default, which is still 100% above the standard rate. As April 2026 approaches, it will be important to keep an eye on whether this results in uniform fairness throughout Scotland or a patchwork where the regulations heavily rely on postcode.

As I watch this play out, it seems almost inevitable. People who can afford to leave their homes dark during the winter and communities that are unable to find reasonably priced housing for the entire year have been at odds for a long time. This tension is not alleviated by the new Scotland second home council tax powers. Finally, though, they do take it seriously.