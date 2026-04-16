Palantir Stock Is Up 2,000% — But Is the Party Almost Over?

According to people familiar with the situation, Palantir’s engineers once spent weeks embedded with analysts from the U.S. intelligence community in a glass-faced, unmarked building in Denver, discreetly rebuilding how American spies communicated with each other’s data.

There was no press release. No launch party for the product. Just an issue and a solution. A large portion of Palantir’s early history was like that. And now, in 2026, when the company is trading at a valuation that causes even its most ardent supporters to hesitate, it’s important to keep that origin in mind.

Full Name Palantir Technologies Inc. Ticker Symbol NASDAQ: PLTR Founded 2003, Palo Alto, California Founders Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, Stephen Cohen, Nathan Gettings CEO Alex Karp Headquarters Miami, Florida FY2025 Revenue $4.475 Billion (+56% YoY) FY2025 Net Income (GAAP) $1.625 Billion Market Capitalization ~$340 Billion (April 2026) 52-Week Range $89.31 – $207.52 Core Products Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, AIP Key Clients U.S. Department of Defense, CIA, FBI, NHS, Morgan Stanley, Airbus S&P 500 Inclusion September 2024 FY2026 Revenue Guidance $7.18–$7.20 Billion

The company itself is truly unique. Palantir was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, who named the business after the “seeing stones” in Tolkien’s Middle-earth. The company was based on the unsettling notion that governments had mountains of data but hardly any capacity to use it.

Palantir Stock Is Up

The databases of the CIA, FBI, and NSA were compartmentalized, cut off from one another, and occasionally unable to communicate with systems within the same building. Palantir suggested fixing that. Hardly anyone in Silicon Valley wanted to invest in them for many years. Sequoia did not pass. According to reports, Kleiner Perkins gave the founders a lecture on failure. Eventually, the CIA’s venture arm, In-Q-Tel, made a relatively small investment, but it was sufficient to get the business into the room.

It is difficult to dispute the benefits of that early patience. Revenue for the entire year of 2025 was $4.475 billion, up 56% from the previous year. U.S. commercial revenue, which is the most important segment for the long-term thesis, increased by 109%. TECHi® Additionally, the business is now truly profitable, something that wasn’t the case for the majority of its existence.

For the entire year, GAAP net income was $1.625 billion, and free cash flow almost doubled to $2.27 billion. Wall Street 24/7. That’s not insignificant for a business that lost money for nearly 20 years while developing the foundation of contemporary digital intelligence.

The company is still anchored by government contracts. By May 2025, Palantir’s Maven Smart System contract, which started out at $480 million in 2024, had grown to about $1.3 billion, making it a key component of Pentagon AI operations.

TECHi® More recently, the company was listed as a core technology provider for the $185 billion Golden Dome missile defense initiative, which was announced in March 2026, along with Lockheed Martin and Anduril. It’s the kind of agreement that gives investors confidence regarding the revenue floor, and Palantir spent twenty years cultivating this kind of partnership. That is difficult to duplicate overnight.

However, the question of whether the stock price represents reality or something closer to aspiration looms over every earnings call, analyst note, and investor Slack channel. With a trailing P/E ratio of about 239, Palantir is trading above the $150 mark, surpassing both the S&P 500’s roughly 21 and Nvidia’s 47.

Benzinga Even the bulls will quietly acknowledge that the valuation requires a level of execution perfection that few businesses can maintain. Palantir might be well worth the investment. Another possibility is that a significant portion of the current price is borrowed enthusiasm from an AI wave that is still developing its true form.

The well-known investor who shorted subprime mortgages prior to the 2008 financial crisis, Michael Burry, has made a highly visible wager that Palantir will fail. He bought put options at $100 and $50 strike prices because he thinks the company’s fundamental value is significantly less than $50 per share.

Considering that the stock is currently trading at about $140, that figure is startling. Burry’s past performance warrants at least some thought. He doesn’t take things lightly. However, the stock has consistently made the bears look foolish, and they have been claiming that Palantir is overpriced since it was at $30.

Palantir projected nearly $7.2 billion in revenue for 2026, a 61% increase from the previous year. With a huge backlog of contracted but unfulfilled work, the company’s remaining deal value increased by 105% to $11.2 billion at the end of 2025.

Yahoo Finance A troubled company doesn’t generate that kind of figure. Observing all of this gives the impression that the bulls and bears are essentially discussing different businesses; one sees a momentum trade that is dangerously priced, while the other sees a long-lasting infrastructure company that businesses and governments are increasingly unable to function without.

With 18 analysts covering the stock—six buying, ten holding, and two selling—the consensus among Wall Street analysts is “Hold,” and price targets range wildly from a low of $50 to a high of $255. That spread is unusual, according to Yahoo Finance.

It implies real disagreement rather than merely divergent modeling presumptions. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that even those tasked with understanding this company are unable to reach a consensus regarding its value within a factor of five.

Palantir has clearly created something genuine. The U.S. military, allied intelligence services, and NATO all use the Gotham platform in defense operations. Companies like Morgan Stanley and Airbus use the Foundry platform. With over 1,300 completed by the end of 2025, the AIP boot camps—intensive five-day sessions where prospects create functional AI workflows on their own data—have converted at rates above 75%. TECHi® The majority of enterprise software companies would be envious of that sales engine.

Rather than being operational, the risk is competitive. Better-resourced companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are more likely to pursue the same opportunity if Palantir continues to demonstrate the financial benefits of AI-driven decision intelligence.

They all lack Palantir’s security clearances and government connections. However, their engineering teams and balance sheets are far superior to Palantir’s. Anyone who claims to know the precise solution is lying to you; that’s still ambiguous territory.

Palantir, a company with unquestionable momentum, truly impressive fundamentals, and a price that asks investors to believe the next five years will go almost perfectly, continues to be one of the market’s most contentious debates for the time being. Perhaps they will. After all, the truth was revealed by the seeing stones in Tolkien’s tales. Simply put, they didn’t always present the complete picture.