Brazil’s New Bitcoin Crime Law Is the Most Aggressive in the World — and Others Are Watching

When a government has simply had enough, a certain kind of boldness tends to surface. On March 24, 2026, Brazil achieved that goal when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed Law No. 15.358 into law. This legislation is so comprehensive that legal experts from São Paulo to Singapore are still attempting to fully understand its implications.

The Anti-Gang Law, also known as the Marco Legal do Combate ao Crime Organizado, prohibits more than just organized crime’s use of cryptocurrencies. It allows Brazilian judges to seize that cryptocurrency, liquidate it, and give the proceeds straight to the police, sometimes even prior to the start of a trial.

Category Details Law Name Marco Legal do Combate ao Crime Organizado (Anti-Gang Law) Law Number Law No. 15.358 Date Signed March 24, 2026 Signed By President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Published Official Gazette of Brazil, March 25, 2026 Primary Target Organized crime groups including PCC and Comando Vermelho Key Power Granted Judges can seize, freeze, or forfeit crypto and digital assets Provisional Use Police can use seized crypto immediately for equipment and training Maximum Sentence Up to 40 years for structured social domination crimes Informant Reward Up to 5% of recovered assets Regulatory Body Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) and Central Bank Built On Brazil’s existing 2023 crypto framework, Law 14.790 International Scope Includes provisions for cross-border asset recovery cooperation

Take your time with the concept, as it merits it. Bitcoin is connected to the activities of a suspected gang member. A judge may order the seizure and sale of Bitcoin if they find enough evidence. The National Public Security Fund receives the money.

Officers utilize it for special operations, equipment, and training. And while the legal case is still developing, all of this is possible. It’s possible that no other nation in the world has advanced this quickly and to such an extent.

Brazil’s New Bitcoin Crime Law

Brazil is going after major gangs. Over the past 20 years, the Primeiro Comando da Capital, or PCC, and the Comando Vermelho have developed into something akin to criminal corporations, managing territories, operating supply chains, and increasingly transferring money via cryptocurrency exchanges and international digital transfers.

In Brazilian law enforcement circles, there is a perception that the old regulations were being abused and that traditional asset seizure tools were just not made for this reality. Too many borders were crossed, too quickly, and too silently by cryptocurrency. There had to be a change.

The idea of “financial strangulation” is what makes this law truly unique and is garnering interest outside of Brazil. The strategy is based on a straightforward but harsh logic: if the money is cut off, the structure will fall apart. The cost of weapons is high. Bribes are costly.

Attorneys are costly. A gang’s ability to operate declines if its funds are frozen, confiscated, and actively used against them by the government. In a sense, it is using the wealth that crime has amassed against it. It’s difficult to ignore how both sophisticated and awkward that concept is.

The new law’s Article 9 increases judicial power in ways that are controversial. Judges now have the authority to take action against both immovable and movable property, rights, values, and digital assets when there is evidence that they are the proceeds of crime or even just meant to be used illegally. The difference is important. It is not necessary for assets to have already been used in a crime.

A suspicion of criminal activity in the future is sufficient to initiate legal action. This is the most constitutionally vulnerable part of the law, according to critics, and courts will almost certainly be asked to test its limits in the coming months.

The escalation is substantial, but Brazil’s 2023 crypto regulatory framework, Law 14.790, served as the basis for this law. The main goals of that earlier legislation were to establish licensing requirements, integrate digital assets into the current financial compliance architecture, and place exchanges under regulatory supervision.

This new law views cryptocurrency as a weapon that criminal organizations actively use, not as an asset class that requires regulation, and reacts appropriately. There is a noticeable difference in tone.

As expected, the response from the cryptocurrency sector has been divided. Since cleaning up the ecosystem actually speeds up mainstream adoption, legitimate exchange operators and blockchain companies operating in Brazil typically support the anti-money laundering goals.

The ability of the enforcement apparatus being constructed here to accurately discern between the wallets of regular investors and gang members is still up for debate. The anxiety levels of civil liberties attorneys and privacy advocates nationwide are being significantly impacted by this uncertainty.

In addition to prison time (sentences under the new “structured social domination” offense can reach 40 years), convicted leaders of violent organizations now face permanent bans from financial instruments, public contracts, and cryptocurrency platforms.

Before a decision is made, individuals who are the subject of an ongoing investigation but have not yet been found guilty may be prohibited from using digital payment systems like Pix and exchanges. Questions about due process are quietly building up in the background.

Another practical issue that no one wants to discuss in public is the volatility of cryptocurrencies. While a court case is pending, seizing Bitcoin on Monday and attempting to responsibly liquidate it by Thursday adds a layer of operational complexity that law enforcement organizations are not typically equipped to handle.

The law guarantees that money will be returned with interest if someone is found not guilty and contains provisions requiring judicial approval at every stage. It is still genuinely unclear whether those safeguards will work as intended.

Observing this from the outside, it appears obvious that Brazil has chosen to take the lead on this matter rather than wait. There are numerous governments that deal with organized crime enabled by cryptocurrency, and they will be examining the results here.

A significant jurisdiction is now directly testing the global cryptocurrency industry’s long-held claim that blockchain transparency makes it easier, not harder, to track illicit flows. The most aggressive Bitcoin Crime Law in the world is found in Brazil. The question that every serious observer is carrying into the upcoming months is whether that aggression results in problems, results, or both.