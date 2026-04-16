Bitcoin’s Five Loudest Years in Rural America Are Finally Coming to an End

Sarah Rosenkranz didn’t think much about Bitcoin in December 2023. She was a 43-year-old small business owner in Granbury, Texas, mostly focused on running her shop and raising her daughter Indigo. But when she collapsed at home one evening — heart hammering at 200 beats per minute, blood pressure spiking into crisis, skull throbbing so severely she later compared it to childbirth — Bitcoin became the center of her life whether she wanted it to or not. Her migraine lasted five days. Doctors couldn’t figure it out. IV medication barely touched it.

What makes it stranger is that Indigo, just five years old, had been rushed to urgent care earlier that same year, screaming about a “red beam behind her eardrums.” A mother and daughter, different ages, different symptoms, same baffled doctors.

Primary Case Location Granbury, Texas — Hood County, North-Central Texas Affected Facility Owner Marathon Digital Holdings (Wolf Hollow Data Site) Symptoms Reported by Residents Hypertension, heart palpitations, migraines, tinnitus, vertigo, panic attacks, chest pain People Interviewed by TIME 40+ Granbury-area residents over several months in 2024 Emergency/Urgent Care Cases At least 10 residents hospitalized or visited urgent care Noise Ordinance Status Mine exceeded legal noise limits on a daily basis Marathon’s Stated Fix Replace air-cooled containers with immersion cooling by end of 2024 Second Key Location Usk, Washington — former Ponderay Newsprint Mill site Facility Operator in Usk Merkle Standard (subsidiary of Allrise Capital, California) Energy Permitted (Usk) Up to 100 megawatts/year — exceeds all other county customers combined U.S. Share of Global Bitcoin Mining ~33% of all operations globally (post-China ban) Annual Bitcoin E-Waste 30,000+ tons — comparable to total e-waste generated by the Netherlands U.S. Electricity Consumption Est. 120–240 billion kWh/year globally; ~1% of U.S. electricity output Washington State’s Mining Share Just 4% of U.S. Bitcoin mining as of late 2023 Medical Expert Quoted Dr. Salim Bhaloo, ENT specialist, Granbury — sees noise-related patients nearly weekly Key Industry Concern No major medical studies yet on health impacts of living near large-scale Bitcoin mines

It didn’t connect until January 2024, when Sarah walked into a town hall in Granbury and found a room full of people who looked exactly how she felt — worn through, confused, and quietly furious. A woman described her 8-year-old losing her hearing.

Others talked about fainting while driving. Several said they woke up mid-vomit from sudden vertigo, night after night. What linked them all was a low, persistent hum that had crept into Granbury over the previous months — growling some hours, roaring others — rattling windows and swallowing sleep. The source, local law enforcement had confirmed, was a Bitcoin mining facility operating illegally above noise ordinance thresholds, nearly every single day.

Bitcoin’s Five Loudest Years

This is what Bitcoin’s rural expansion has looked like from the inside. Not press releases about decentralized finance. Not charts. Real people in real places, living with the physical consequences of an industry that moved fast, promised jobs, and often left communities holding the noise, the health bills, and the confusion.

Over the course of 2024, TIME spoke to more than 40 Granbury-area residents reporting ailments they connect to the mine — hypertension, tinnitus, chest pain, migraines, panic attacks. At least ten ended up in emergency rooms or urgent care. Dr. Salim Bhaloo, an ear, nose, and throat specialist in the area, says he sees patients with symptoms he believes are connected to the mine’s noise on an almost weekly basis. “This thing is definitely causing a tremendous amount of stress,” he said. “Everyone is just miserable about it.”

The story in Granbury isn’t unique, which is part of what makes it so significant. Drive north from Spokane for about an hour and you reach Usk, Washington — a quiet, unincorporated town of roughly 1,000 people along the Pend Oreille River, home to a bar, a general store, and a lumber yard.

A few years ago, the Ponderay Newsprint mill was the biggest employer in the county. Then it went bankrupt. California investment firm Allrise Capital bought the property and launched a cryptocurrency mining operation inside it, under a subsidiary called Merkle Standard.

Now the old mill echoes with the shriek of cooling fans, thousands of blinking computers stacked floor to ceiling, running calculations day and night. Ben Richards, a U.S. Army veteran living across the river, said he moved to Usk for the solitude. It’s possible he didn’t fully understand what was coming.

There’s something worth sitting with here: Bitcoin mining, at its industrial scale, is not a quiet business. It is hot, loud, and power-hungry in ways that tend to surprise the neighbors who weren’t consulted before the machines arrived. The Merkle Standard operation in Usk currently has permission to use up to 100 megawatts annually — more than all other county customers combined, more than the output of the local Box Canyon Dam. A study was commissioned to examine the cost of expanding to 600 megawatts.

That would make it one of the largest crypto mining operations in the country. Whether that actually happens is still unclear, largely because the infrastructure investment required is staggering, and the timeline is measured in years rather than months.

The broader picture, at least, is shifting. In Central Washington’s Columbia Basin, where Chinese businessmen once arrived in private planes and suitcases of cash changed hands for access to cheap hydroelectricity, things have quieted considerably. Local utilities in Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties raised prices for crypto miners after years of strain on infrastructure. Some miners left. Others went bankrupt. As of late 2023, Washington comprised just 4% of U.S. Bitcoin mining activity, a steep fall from its earlier prominence.

Steve Wright, the former head of Chelan County Public Utilities District, testified before Congress that communities had been left genuinely “perplexed” about whether Bitcoin mining was worth the cost of hosting it. It’s hard not to read that testimony and feel that the answer, for many towns, came out to a quiet but firm no.

The White House, in a report last year, recommended that the EPA and Department of Energy develop clearer standards for crypto mining — targeting energy use, water consumption, and noise. The industry generates an estimated 30,000 tons of electronic waste annually and consumes somewhere between 120 and 240 billion kilowatt-hours globally. Marathon Digital Holdings, which owns the Granbury mine, told TIME it was working to replace the facility’s air-cooled fans with liquid immersion cooling by the end of 2024.

Initial readings suggested the quieter system would bring the site into compliance with state noise ordinances. Whether that promise was kept in full, and whether it came soon enough for the people who spent months unable to sleep, is a different question.

Bitcoin’s rural expansion wasn’t entirely without logic. Cheap land, cheap power, and communities desperate for jobs made small towns look like ideal hosts. Some of that math still works. But the five years of aggressive, largely unregulated industrial growth — from Washington’s river towns to Texas suburbs — revealed something the industry didn’t advertise: these mines carry real costs, and those costs tend to land on people who had no say in the decision. It seems, finally, like that era is winding down.

The fans are being replaced. The regulators are paying closer attention. The communities that bore the noise are starting to get heard. Whether that constitutes justice for Sarah Rosenkranz and her daughter, or for the people who woke up in the middle of the night unable to explain the pain in their heads, probably depends on what happens next — and that, as with most things in crypto, remains genuinely uncertain.