Suncor Stock Is Up 71% in a Year While the S&P 500 Gained 17% — What’s Actually Going On?

One Calgary-based company has been quietly creating one of the better-performing charts in the entire North American energy sector during a year when the majority of energy stocks have been oscillating between Federal Reserve uncertainty and Iran war anxiety. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, Suncor Energy’s stock ended April 2 at C$91.72, just 2.8% less than the 52-week high of C$94.34 reached on March 30. Its return on the NYSE so far this year is 49.24 percent. The stock has increased by 71.65 percent in the last year. During the same time frame, the S&P/TSX Composite Index increased by roughly 30%. The return on the S&P 500 was about 17%. Suncor has been performing significantly better than the majority of alternatives, regardless of the narrative investors are running on it.

In order to understand why, it is necessary to examine the company’s true nature, which is more than just an oil stock. Since the 1960s, Suncor, an integrated energy company, has been extracting bitumen from the Athabasca oil sands in northern Alberta. According to updated reserve filings made public as part of the company’s March 2026 investor day, the deposits it controls are among the most accurately documented reserves in the world: 11 billion barrels of bitumen. Geology isn’t speculative with that figure. Regardless of what commodity prices do in any given quarter, this type of inventory gives a business a very long operating horizon. As a result, Suncor consistently produces enough free cash flow to support the capital returns program that has been driving the stock.

Company Suncor Energy Inc. Ticker TSX: SU / NYSE: SU CEO Richard Michael Kruger (since April 3, 2023) Headquarters Calgary, Alberta, Canada Founded 1919, Montreal, Canada Number of Employees 15,424 (2025) Current TSX Stock Price (Apr 2, 2026) C$91.72 (+1.58%) Current NYSE Price ~$65.90 USD (+1.48%) Market Cap (TSX) ~C$108.86 billion 52-Week High (TSX) C$94.34 (achieved March 30, 2026) 52-Week Low (TSX) C$43.59 YTD Return (NYSE: SU) +49.24% 1-Year Return (NYSE: SU) +71.65% 5-Year Return (NYSE: SU) +271.44% P/E Ratio ~18.88 Dividend Yield ~2.62% (C$0.60 quarterly dividend) Q4 2025 EPS C$1.10 (beat estimate of C$1.03) Q4 2025 Revenue C$12.04B (-3.9% Y/Y) Bitumen Reserves 11 billion barrels 2026 Share Buyback Target C$4 billion (+20% increase) Production Growth Target +100,000 barrels/day by 2028 Firebag In-Situ Output Target 700,000 barrels/day Goldman Sachs Target C$73 (raised from C$66, maintains Buy) Analyst Average Target (USD) ~$60.36 Next Earnings Date May 5, 2026 Reference Suncor Investor Relations

These capital gains are significant. The company plans to repurchase up to 118.7 million common shares for cancellation between March 2026 and March 2027, with a 2026 share buyback target of C$4 billion, which is more than 20% higher than the previous year’s target. Even if the underlying business remains unchanged, the earnings-per-share calculation improves when a company actively reduces its share count at this rate, which tends to support the stock price in a way that pure growth alone does not. Suncor has been doing this consistently for a number of years, and the result is evident in the five-year return of 271 percent, which is more than three times higher than the TSX’s five-year return of 74 percent during the same time frame.

Additionally, rather than decreasing, the operational goals are growing. The new goal for Suncor’s largest in-situ oil sands operation in northern Alberta, the Firebag thermal project, is 700,000 barrels per day from in-situ production alone. By 2028, the company hopes to increase production by 100,000 barrels per day while lowering its WTI breakeven cost by US$5 per barrel. The earnings leverage that keeps investors interested even when oil prices fluctuate is driven by this combination: increased output at a lower cost per barrel. Although revenue of C$12.04 billion was slightly lower than the comparable figure from the previous year, partially due to some softness in refining margins, Q4 2025 earnings came in at C$1.10 per share, exceeding the C$1.03 consensus estimate. The company is operating at the upper end of what analysts predicted for it by any reasonable measure.

On April 1, Goldman Sachs increased its price target for Suncor from C$66 to C$73 while keeping a Buy rating. This change was a reflection of the firm’s increasing confidence in its ability to reduce costs and its expanding thermal mix. According to Reuters, Suncor anticipates that 60% of its output will come from thermal projects by 2040. This change has significant ramifications for per-barrel economics. Investors who prefer visibility over the next ten years are drawn to oil sands thermal operations because, once underway, they are typically more predictable and require less capital to maintain than conventional oil extraction.

The timing aspect of all of this is difficult to ignore. Due to the conflict with Iran and the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices have been high for the majority of 2026, surpassing $100 per barrel. As a significant integrated producer with its own refineries and retail network, Suncor both manages some of the downstream volatility that impacts pure upstream producers and directly benefits from rising crude prices. The stock is close to all-time highs due in part to its current state and in part to global events. These two factors may cooperate for a while, but if the geopolitical environment changes, they may also disintegrate. How long oil stays above $100 and what that means for Suncor’s upcoming quarters in particular are still unknown. Beneath the short-term price fluctuations, the company’s long-term cost structure, reserve base, and capital discipline appear to have produced something truly durable.