MP Materials Stock Analysis: The Trade War Winner Nobody Is Talking About

As you travel east on Interstate 15 toward the Mojave Desert from Las Vegas, you will eventually pass through Barstow, where the air completely dries up and the scenery opens up into a vast, desolate area that seems to belong to a different era. Mountain Pass, a secluded area of San Bernardino County that is situated on one of the biggest and richest rare earth deposits on the planet, is a short distance away, past the railroad crossings and the scrub brush. It is owned by MP Materials. Every policymaker, defense contractor, and institutional investor who has watched China’s tight grip on the world’s rare earth supply chain turn into a strategic liability over the past three years is currently fixated on MP Materials. The stock is currently trading at about $49, which is about half of its 52-week high of $100.25. The average price target set by Wall Street is $78.91. It is rated as a buy or strong buy by all six covering analysts. The main conflict in the MP Materials story at the moment is the difference between the current price and professional conviction.

The company’s supply chain position is truly unique. The only large-scale, commercially successful rare earth mine in the Western Hemisphere is Mountain Pass. After relying on China for years to process its ore, MP has been working toward complete vertical integration. At its Independence facility in Texas, it now produces permanent magnets after extracting raw material from the ground in California and separating it into neodymium-praseodymium oxides and metals. The next link in that chain is the $1.25 billion “10X Facility” announced for Northlake, Texas, which would produce 10,000 tonnes of NdFeB magnets annually. Because of its size, CEO James Litinsky appeared on 60 Minutes in March and used language typically used for industrial mobilization during times of war. The Department of Defense has a 10-year offtake agreement, a 15% stake in the company’s magnetics operations, and a floor price of $110 per kilogram for NdPr oxide, so there is a real Pentagon backstop. In industrial equities, such a government commitment is uncommon.

Company MP Materials Corp. Ticker NYSE: MP CEO James Henry Litinsky Headquarters Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Founded 2017 IPO Date June 22, 2020 Full-Time Employees 804 Primary Asset Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine — San Bernardino County, California Secondary Facility Independence Facility, Texas (NdPr magnet manufacturing) Current Stock Price (Apr 2, 2026) $49.73 (+2.73% on the day) 52-Week High $100.25 52-Week Low $18.64 Market Cap ~$8.84 billion 1-Year Total Return +100.36% YTD Performance Down ~50% from 52-week high Q4 2025 EPS $0.09 (vs. $0.02 estimate — beat) Q4 2025 Revenue $103.7M (+70.04% Y/Y) but significantly missed analyst estimates Operating Losses 10 consecutive quarters Key Agreements U.S. DoD (10-year offtake, $110/kg NdPr floor price, 15% Pentagon stake); Apple ($32M advance payment) Texas Project $1.25B “10X Facility” in Northlake, Texas — 10,000 tonnes annual NdFeB magnet capacity Analyst Consensus Buy / Strong Buy — Average target $78.91; high target $112 Notable Insider Sales CEO and CFO sold ~$22M in shares over 90 days Reference MP Materials Investor Relations

Nevertheless, despite that bullish framing, the stock has been having difficulties. For ten straight quarters, the business has reported operating losses. After management stopped selling rare earths to China as part of a purposeful shift toward domestic and allied customers, Q4 2025 saw a significant revenue miss, coming in at about $103.7 million against analyst expectations in the neighborhood of $155 million. Although the move made strategic sense and a $51 million DoD price protection payment helped mitigate the impact on EPS, there was a noticeable reaction in the stock due to the discrepancy between reported revenue and analyst expectations.

The shift to separated rare earth products, which have higher processing costs per unit than the concentrate-only business model that came before them, has kept the cost of sales high at about $192 million for the past two years. The business is making significant investments and losing money as a result. That math is well-known—it’s how early Amazon, early Tesla, and early Nvidia appeared—but it calls for perseverance and a certain amount of ambiguity tolerance that not all investors have.

The sentiment picture has been significantly complicated by insider selling. CFO Ryan Corbett sold about 46,000 shares at about $60 in mid-March, while CEO Litinsky sold about 272,600 shares in January. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold about $22 million worth of stock when combined with other executive disposals. Analysts are informing their clients that the stock is substantially undervalued at the same time that this is taking place. Although the company has pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans in place for these transactions, which are lawful and typical, the pattern raises issues that are genuinely hard to completely rule out, especially for investors attempting to read the tea leaves of management conviction.

Watching this stock trade and hearing analysts explain it gives me the impression that the true debate is about timing and execution risk rather than whether rare earths matter, which they obviously do for EVs, defense systems, robotics, and the magnets inside almost every piece of technology that moves or generates electricity. In comparison to the company’s current cash flow, the $1.25 billion Texas build is massive. If true, this raises serious concerns about the sustainability of the financial floor beneath MP’s longer-term projections. In recent weeks, Reuters reported that the Trump administration was abandoning plans to guarantee minimum prices for crucial minerals projects due to funding constraints.

The company holds a first-mover position in domestic magnetics manufacturing, a DoD agreement, and an Apple supply contract. Whether all of that is worth the current $8.84 billion market capitalization or the $79 that analysts believe it should be largely depends on how well the Texas facility is constructed and how the pricing and political landscape is when it comes online.

The extent to which MP Materials’ stock story is essentially a national policy story disguised as an equity valuation is difficult to ignore. Geopolitics, trade policy, defense spending priorities, and the rate of EV adoption all play a significant role in the company’s destiny, making it more difficult to value than a simple mining operation. The stock, which has swung 12 percent in a single session more than once in recent months, reflects this uncertainty even though the underlying theory that rare earth demand is building up behind a supply constraint is essentially still true. Where this goes next will be greatly influenced by the April 22 earnings call and any further information that is revealed regarding the Texas timeline and capital expenditure financing.