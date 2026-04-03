TSLA Stock Just Had Its Worst Day of 2026 — And the Delivery Numbers Tell a Worrying Story

With 76.2 million shares traded, Tesla closed at $360.59 on April 2, 2026, down 5.42 percent in a single session and almost a quarter above the three-month daily average. That same day, the S&P 500 ended the day up 0.09 percent. The Nasdaq saw a 0.18 percent increase. The conviction behind the selling was evident in the numbers, and whatever happened to Tesla on Thursday was unique to the company. The stock is currently sitting on what technicians are observing as a crucial support level close to the 200-day moving average, down 20% year to date and about 30% from its December record high of $498.83.

The Q1 2026 delivery report was the cause of the decline. In the first quarter, Tesla delivered 358,023 cars, up 6.3% from the same period the previous year. However, this was less than both the independent StreetAccount estimate of 370,000 and the company’s own internal sell-side consensus of 365,645. Since the Model Y “Juniper” refresh transition suppressed Q1 2025, the year-over-year comparison is somewhat favorable. The sequential figure, which shows a 14.4% decrease in deliveries from the 418,227 units delivered in Q4 2025, is more unsettling.

The difference between what Tesla produced and what it sold is more telling than either figure. The largest single-quarter inventory surplus the company has reported in recent memory, with 50,363 vehicles remaining undeliverable despite production reaching 408,386 vehicles during the quarter. This suggests that Tesla has subtly shifted from a build-to-order dynamic to something more conventional and transparent.

Company Tesla, Inc. Ticker NASDAQ: TSLA CEO Elon Musk (since October 2008) Headquarters Austin, Texas, United States Founded July 1, 2003 Employees 134,785 (2025) Current Stock Price (Apr 2, 2026) $360.59 (closed down 5.42%) After-Hours Price $361.26 (+0.19%) Market Cap ~$1.13 trillion P/E Ratio 335.31 52-Week High $498.83 52-Week Low $214.25 YTD Performance Down ~20% Q1 2026 Deliveries 358,023 (vs. estimates of 365,645–370,000) Q1 2026 Production 408,386 (gap of 50,363 units) Q1 2026 Energy Storage 8.8 GWh (vs. ~14.4 GWh estimate; down 38% from Q4 2025) Annual Delivery Peak 1.81 million (2023); declined to 1.64 million (2025) Cash & Equivalents $44.059 billion (as of end of 2025) Next Earnings Date April 22, 2026 Reference Tesla Investor Relations

The detail that institutional analysts are most concerned about is that inventory overhang. There are no clean alternatives as a result of the fork in the road. If demand doesn’t materialize, carrying the excess into Q2 at current pricing runs the risk of making the issue worse. The immediate inventory problem is resolved by moving the cars through price reductions or extended financing offers, but doing so compresses automotive gross margins, a metric that will be closely examined line by line when Tesla releases its complete financials on April 22. The pressure was exacerbated by the domestic U.S. market, which saw 119,900 cars sold domestically in Q1, a 12.5 percent sequential decline. March was the sixth consecutive month that the U.S. saw a year-over-year decline. Although sales of models made in China increased by 23.5 percent year over year in the first quarter, Shanghai’s growth was insufficient to counteract the country’s overall weakness.

The concurrent failure in Tesla’s energy storage division was what made the delivery miss especially painful. Throughout 2025, that business operated as the company’s cleanest growth story, continuously deploying record gigawatt-hours and providing analysts with a point of reference when the automotive numbers became complex. Tesla used 8.8 GWh of energy storage in Q1 2026 compared to an estimated 14.4 GWh, which is a 38 percent decrease from the record 14.2 GWh in Q4 2025 and a 15.4 percent decrease even from Q1 2025. The energy miss was noted by William Blair analysts as being more worrisome than the vehicle shortfall because supply data was insufficient to explain it. The argument that Tesla Energy could absorb automotive softness was eliminated, and the market priced that in right away, regardless of the cause—project timing, permitting delays, or changes in demand.

The tension at the core of Tesla’s current valuation is difficult to ignore. The P/E ratio is 335, which is only reasonable if investors are valuing a technology platform for the future rather than an existing automaker. The Optimus humanoid robot program, the FSD expansion, the Digital Optimus AI integration, and the robotaxi market, which Cathie Wood estimates to be worth $10 trillion, are the reasons someone would pay 335 times earnings for a business that has reported declining annual deliveries for the past two years. Tesla’s deliveries peaked in 2023 at 1.81 million, then declined to 1.79 million in 2024 and 1.64 million in 2025. For the final three quarters of the year, Tesla must average about 444,000 deliveries per quarter in order to meet the 2026 consensus of 1.69 million vehicles—a pace it hasn’t maintained steadily since 2023.

The long-term thesis is not clearly flawed. With $44 billion in cash and equivalents, Tesla has a real runway to finance ambitious projects. The Shanghai Gigafactory is still among the world’s most productive auto factories. Even though it’s happening more slowly than bulls would like, progress on FSD, Robotaxi, and Optimus is genuine and compounding. A company experiencing structural collapse does not exhibit these traits. These are the traits of a business managing the difference between what it is now and what investors are willing to pay for it to become, and it is precisely this difference that makes holding TSLA stock during quarters like this one extremely challenging. April 22 will be crucial.