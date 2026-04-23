Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic

İstanbul Vita Clinic is regarded by many foreigners as one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey due to personalized treatment provided at the clinic in terms of hair transplantation depending on the needs of each client. Personalization is done based on factors such as hair loss pattern, hair texture, and hair thickness to give clients a natural look after the process of hair transplantation. Istanbul Vita Clinic is highly favored by many people who require hair transplantation services in Turkey. Istanbul Vita Clinic performs a maximum of 1 – 3 hair transplant procedures daily for international patients. The clinic provides all its services in a modern clinic with 25 treatment and operating rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology in a sterile environment. The clinic offers 40–60 minutes of doctor consultation time for every patient.

The clinic boasts a highly motivated team of more than 200 qualified professionals to meet all hair restoration needs. Furthermore, Istanbul Vita supports international patients in 13 languages through native-speaking patient coordinators. Istanbul Vita Clinic is officially licensed and certified to perform hair transplant procedures. The clinic holds certification from the Turkish Ministry of Health and an International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate.

About The Medical Team

Another factor that makes Istanbul Vita known to be one of the respectable hair transplant clinics in Turkey is the presence of 4 qualified and licensed doctors in carrying out hair transplant procedures. These include Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan, and Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin, each with specialization in unique advanced techniques of transplantation.

Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, MD’s specialty is Vita Technique ®, Afro Hair Transplant, Long Hair FUE, DHI and hair transplant for females. On the other hand, Harun Eymen Alakaya, MD uses Vita Technique ®, Combined Technique, Afro Hair Transplant, eyebrow and beard transplantation along with hair transplant for females. Similarly, Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan, MD practices the specialty of Vita Technique ®, Combined Technique and stem cell therapy, while Özge Miray Gültekin, MD uses the specialty of Afro Hair Transplant and frontal hairline design.

Doctors from Istanbul Vita Clinic take an active part in both planning and performing the transplant procedure. For example, channel opening is performed by the physician to maintain precision and consistency throughout the procedure for every patient. At the same time, other operations like extraction and implantation of follicles are carried out by experienced medical teams.

Medical Director – Hasan Başol

Hasan Başol is the founder and the medical director of Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic. He is famous for his contribution towards the development of the hair transplant techniques. The Vita Technique ® was invented by Hasan Başol and this is aimed at helping achieve more natural results following hair transplant surgery.

While continuing his contribution to the practice of the clinic, Hasan Başol invented a new system of DHI and Sapphire FUE combined technique, with the goal of increasing the accuracy level during extraction and transplantation of grafts. Another development introduced by this scientist is called SUPER DHI technology, a technique that allows performing hair transplant procedures for over 6,000 follicles.

As a consequence of his successful career in hair transplantation surgery and also due to his experience in dealing with health care facilities, Hasan Başol has contributed to making Istanbul one of the leading centers for hair transplantation. Consequently, Istanbul Vita has been considered a renowned hair transplant clinic in Turkey and the clinic won the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023).

International Recognition and Awards

One of the main media platforms in Austria is ORF TVthek, which has ranked Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic among the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Among other media platforms recognizing and featuring Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic as a leading facility in the industry are Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ, The Guardian, and many others. With thousands of patients, who shared their successful stories about treatment in Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic, and such awards as “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)” and “Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022),” Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic has achieved considerable visibility. Furthermore, Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic was mentioned in various ranking lists of leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey for 2026.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by İstanbul Vita Clinic

Vita Technique® is one of the modern techniques applied in hair transplant procedures. This is a technique patented by the clinic’s medical professionals that includes the process of donor site analysis as well as grafting that is done to attain natural results in the transplanted hair. Additionally, this technique can be applied in transplanting different types of hair including afro hair, making it useful for treating patients with diverse types of hair. However, the afro hair transplant technique requires specialized skill since it is not easy to transplant hair that is tight and coiled, and İstanbul Vita has been successful in carrying out such transplants. The process has to be planned properly to attain the expected results.

Apart from this, some of the advanced techniques that are offered at the clinic include Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE.

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

In addition to these treatments, Istanbul Vita Clinic offers innovative approaches that can positively impact patient experience and results. They include Stem Cell Treatment to promote healing, improve graft quality and hair density, VITA Pain Management for ensuring a comfortable treatment session and implementing sedation protocol where necessary, and Oxygen Therapy to increase circulation and graft viability. Before starting any treatment, patients get an EKG test and blood analysis to facilitate safe treatment.

Follicle stimulation and density enhancement are achieved using PRP therapy and mesotherapy, while graft preservation is ensured using IceGraft. Patients are provided with a post-treatment care kit with special shampoos, lotions, and other medical items. In order to ensure the highest hygiene standards, the procedure rooms are sterilized using ultraviolet technology.

Afro Hair Transplant Expertise

At Istanbul Vita, we appreciate the uniqueness and complexities involved in afro hair transplantation, which is why our specialists focus on afro hair only. Unlike other types of hair, afro hair usually has a bent structure both outside and inside the head. That is why each phase of the procedure requires extra care and high-level expertise.

The curls of afro hair, the angle from which the grafts will be implanted, hair follicles, and many other factors influence the success of the transplant. In addition, our medical professionals are experienced in handling wavy, curly, coiled, and afro hair, so we can provide you with an individually developed plan and achieve excellent results in density and natural look of your new hair.

This knowledge is particularly critical during the extraction process, whereby it is crucial to pay attention to the curvature of the follicular route, which helps preserve the quality of the grafts and avoid any unnecessary damage to the skin. It is equally crucial during the implantation stage when it is necessary to ensure that the natural movement and angle of the afro hair are respected.

In our clinic at Istanbul Vita, we assess every individual afro hair transplantation case by considering the strength of the donor site, diameter of the hair, hair curling, and future aesthetics plans before undertaking any surgical procedure.

It is in this way that the expertise in this area may prove valuable to foreigners who are looking for afro hair transplant in Turkey. The aim at our clinic is to give afro hair patients an experience of a hair treatment journey that is well-informed, tailored to their needs, and carried out by people who truly understand what it takes.

Vita Technique ®

Vita Technique ® was developed with microscopic planning capability included within its design parameters. With the help of microscopic planning, medical specialists can examine the donor site and classify the grafts on the basis of thickness, texture, and natural growth before performing the process of transplantation itself. The aim of this practice is to ensure natural results for all patients.

It is worth mentioning that one of the key advantages of Vita Technique ® lies in its microscopic analysis of the donor site. Such analysis can identify different zones of the donor site, such as D1, D2, D3, and D4. Each zone includes grafts with certain unique features. Once the donor site has undergone microscopic analysis, then it is necessary to perform the same with regard to the recipient site as well. It can be separated into several zones, such as F1-F7. Different types of grafts would be needed in each region depending upon natural hair growth pattern and density.

There is a difference between the Classic FUE, DHI, and Vita Technique ® in terms of hair extraction, density planning, appearance of nature, and recovery time. Classic FUE uses punches that are 0.9-1.0 mm to extract hair follicles, which might result in larger wounds and longer healing time. The holes opened by the use of steel blades that are 1.0-1.2 mm will accommodate approximately 35-40 hair grafts per square centimeter, while the recovery time might take 10-14 days.

The DHI technique offers higher accuracy in hair transplantation since it uses an implanter pen for opening chanels and transplanting hair follicles. DHI will use punches that measure 0.8-0.9 mm, which means that there will be less tissue damage during the procedure, and therefore a density of about 40-45 grafts per square centimeter might be accommodated. However, donor area tension might occur, and recovery might take 7-10 days.

Finally, the Vita Technique ® can be identified through the use of sapphire punches measuring 0.6-0.7 mm, which enable the formation of tiny channels, thus reducing tissue damage. The process allows for an increase in grafting density from 80-100 per square centimeter and helps ensure natural appearance, proper angles, and faster healing.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in İstanbul Vita

Cost and package deal are some of the aspects that need to be taken into account by those who are seeking hair transplant operations in Istanbul, Turkey. Regarding the hair transplant cost in Turkey, the Istanbul Vita Clinic provides comprehensive packages that offer an entire treatment process for its clients. In terms of Istanbul Vita Clinic prices for hair transplantation, the fees charged range from $3,200 to $9,000 based on different aspects like method of treatment, days in operation, number of medical practitioners working on the patient, and duration of the process.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

In today’s world, where professional development programs have become increasingly more significant, authorized clinics for training doctors who specialize in hair transplants also maintain an essential position. An example of an authorized clinic for training hair transplantation doctors is the Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic located in Turkey. Istanbul Vita has been certified by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey and provides education in line with scientific and ethical principles.

At Istanbul Vita, doctors undergo high-quality training that includes current issues regarding hair transplantations, such as patient examination, surgical planning, operating techniques, and post-operation procedures, which will positively affect the development of their medical skills and decision-making ability. Therefore, through certification and training at Istanbul Vita Clinic, one can not only undergo hair transplant operation but also receive education on this issue.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organizations and patient-focused editorial platforms have highlighted İstanbul Vita as one of the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Some of the main reasons frequently associated with İstanbul Vita include: