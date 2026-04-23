The Ethereum Flipped: Why Institutional Money is Suddenly Chasing Alternative Layer-1 Blockchains

One term that has been circulating on crypto Twitter for years is “the flippening.” It meant Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in market capitalization for the majority of the previous ten years. a friendly competition between two philosophies, two protocols, and two speculative cultures. A completely different kind of flip is taking place in 2026, one that the ETH maximalists most likely did not anticipate. Most retail investors are unaware of blockchains, but the money—the serious, institutional, nine- and ten-figure money—is stealthily moving toward them.

The story came to light during the Klarna moment in late November. The European buy-now-pay-later behemoth Klarna introduced KlarnaUSD, its first stablecoin. Ethereum was not selected. Unlike Arbitrum or Base, it did not select a Layer-2 scaling solution. It chose Tempo, a blockchain that Stripe and Paradigm co-developed with a focus on payments. It was a subtle declaration for a fintech of that magnitude to ignore Ethereum’s massive stablecoin ecosystem, where Tether and USDC collectively have a market capitalization of over $100 billion. An X analyst put it succinctly: “Tempo taking marketshare in what is the main thesis for Ethereum: stablecoins.” When you’ve been investing in ETH for three years, the sentence seems different.

Topic Institutional migration toward alternative Layer-1 blockchains Reference Network Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum Launch Date July 30, 2015 Ethereum Stablecoin Market Cap $160.4 Billion (leading all networks) Ethereum DeFi TVL Share ~68% of global DeFi Alternative Chains Rising Canton, Tempo, Solana, Aptos, Sui Canton RWA Efficiency ~$96 of RWA TVL per $1 market cap Ethereum RWA Efficiency (comp.) ~$0.03 of RWA TVL per $1 market cap Landmark Corporate Move Klarna launched KlarnaUSD on Tempo (Nov 2025) Goldman Sachs Platform GS DAP — built natively on Canton Asset Manager Crossover BlackRock listed $2.2B BUIDL on Uniswap Citi Projection (Sept 2025) Wave of new L1s designed for financial applications Primary Institutional Concern Public transparency & privacy risk Research Source Messari Crypto Research Regulatory Reference U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

And there’s Canton. Canton isn’t attempting to trend on CoinGecko, so you’re not alone if you haven’t heard of it. It is a Layer-1 network with built-in privacy controls. Institutions on Canton are free to choose how much of their operations are visible, transaction by transaction. It is the foundation of Goldman Sachs’ Digital Asset Platform. As you pass a Goldman trading floor in lower Manhattan, billions of dollars in tokenized settlements are silently clearing on infrastructure that was never intended to be “crypto” in the sense of Bitcoin pizza. The figures are instructive. For every dollar of market capitalization, Canton generates about $96 in real-world asset TVL. About three cents are produced by Ethereum. That’s a big difference. It’s a generational issue.

The reason is privacy, which Ethereum’s most ardent supporters have never been able to openly discuss. Every transaction is permanently visible on public blockchains. This feature—radical transparency, no backroom dealing, and everything on-chain—is intended for retail users and DeFi native applications. It is an existential risk for a corporate treasurer to transfer $500 million between subsidiaries. The pattern is visible to rivals. Front-runners are able to predict the trade. GDPR compliance is questioned by European regulators. Trade secrets are compromised. A system that makes all wire transfers public by default cannot support institutional finance.

Why Institutional Money is Suddenly Chasing Alternative Layer-1 Blockchains

That does not imply that Ethereum is going extinct. It’s a lazy framing. Former Morgan Stanley executive Milana Valmont, who currently runs a digital asset advisory firm, recently argued that Ethereum has transitioned from speculation to infrastructure, from trading assets to what she referred to as “financial middleware.” Currently valued at $2.2 billion, BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized Treasury fund began on Ethereum and retains more than 30% of its supply there. Aave recently completed $500 million in liquidations without experiencing any problems. The dominance of stablecoins is genuine. The dominance of DeFi TVL is genuine. Ethereum has a full market-cycle track record of not collapsing when things get ugly, which is something that no newcomer has.

Kevin Lepsoe, who worked in derivatives at Morgan Stanley before founding ETHGas, had a helpful metaphor. He claimed that Ethereum is downtown. In the suburbs, you can construct a more modern, glossy marketplace. However, you go downtown if you want the deepest liquidity, where a $200 million trade doesn’t significantly affect the price. Gravity exists in liquidity. Even when there are more appealing options, it moves slowly.

However, the old binary—Ethereum versus Solana versus whatever—seems to be going out of style. In reality, what’s developing appears to be more layers of specialization. Open innovation, DeFi, and retail public chains. chains designed specifically for institutional work involving privacy, such as Canton. corporate payment chains such as Tempo. It was stated clearly in the September 2025 Citi stablecoin report: a wave of new L1s is emerging, many of which are made especially for financial applications. That is no longer a forecast. That’s exactly what took place.

It’s difficult to ignore how similar this is to the development of the early internet. Everyone believed there would be a single network for a short while in the 1990s. Intranets, VPNs, private clouds, public clouds, and hybrid clouds followed. Use cases, not ideologies, caused the infrastructure to break apart. Blockchain is most likely going in the same direction. Nobody in the room can quite say whether Ethereum becomes the dominant public rail with specialized private chains feeding into it or whether the private networks eventually remove all of the liquidity from the public ecosystem. It’s weird to watch this happen in real time. Price is still a point of contention for the loudest voices. Meanwhile, the money has already begun to relocate.