Imagine a small country that had endured years of political meddling in its monetary institutions, where the central bank had evolved from a protector of price stability to a political tool. Governors were swapped out according to whether or not they supported the interest rate preferences of the ruling government, budgets were secretly raided, and mandates were rendered meaningless. Imagine that country, worn out by the drama of it all, did something that no serious economist would advise: it completely dismantled the institution, tied its currency to a reliable external anchor, and delegated monetary decisions to an autonomous regional body that it lacked the authority to influence. After two years, inflation is declining. Growth is real but modest. There has been no panic in the bond market. Additionally, economists who foresaw chaos are looking for asterisks to explain the data.

This is barely a thought experiment. The circumstances that make it conceivable are completely real, and the tensions that fuel it are currently unfolding on several continents. Early in 2024, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF, issued a warning about the growing global risk of political meddling in central bank decisions, especially during election years. There were growing calls for early rate cuts. Governors were under structural as well as informal pressure, with their job security becoming more and more dependent on whether or not the current governments approved of the policies they made.

Category Detail Concept Established Central bank independence became a globally accepted framework in the late 1970s to early 1980s, following the inflation crises of the prior decade; most advanced economies formally adopted it by 2000 Core Purpose Shield monetary policy decisions from short-term political pressure — especially premature interest rate cuts — to maintain price stability and long-term economic growth Consensus View IMF Research Finding A study of dozens of central banks (2007–2021) found those with strong independence scores were measurably more successful at keeping inflation expectations anchored; a second study tracked 17 Latin American central banks over 100 years with similar conclusions Most Notable Breach Turkey’s central bank has faced documented political interference in the modern era — including repeated governor dismissals — and experienced severe inflation consequences as a result Case Study Historical Precedent: Abolition Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge abolished its central bank and eliminated money entirely (1975–1980) — the most extreme recorded case; the outcome was economic catastrophe, not stability 1970s High-Inflation Era Lesson Without clear mandates or legal protections, central banks were routinely pressured to cut rates during inflationary periods; recovery only came in the mid-1980s when political support for aggressive tightening was granted Historical Warning COVID-19 Response Independent central banks were credited with swift, effective monetary easing during the pandemic — preventing a global financial meltdown and enabling faster recovery than many projected Key Governance Requirements Clear legislative mandate, budget and personnel autonomy, protection from dismissal based on policy views, regular public reporting, and full accountability to legislatures — all considered non-negotiable by the IMF and World Bank Current Threat Environment (2024–26) Growing political pressure for premature rate cuts, especially in election years; IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva explicitly warned governments in March 2024 to resist interference Countries with Reduced Independence Turkey is the clearest documented case in the OECD study period (1991–2021); several emerging markets have experienced de facto

Everyone in the monetary community uses Turkey as an example because of its documented history of governor dismissals, interest rate decisions that defied economic logic, and inflation that got out of control to the point where it became a textbook case. The majority of economists learned from Ankara’s experience that independence needs to be safeguarded. A disgruntled populace might learn a different lesson: that an institution that has been so thoroughly captured may be worse than none at all.

The history of complete abolition is not promising. The Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, who completely abolished banking and money between 1975 and 1980, is the only real precedent. That experiment, if you can call it that, was reversed almost immediately after the regime fell and resulted in economic ruin. Abolition within a democratic framework combined with external monetary anchoring is a significantly different proposition; it’s possible that example unfairly poisons the well. However, the precedent issue is genuine, which explains why no mainstream government has taken action.

The quality of central bank independence is more important than its existence on paper, as the research consistently and unequivocally demonstrates. More de facto independence, or real operational freedom rather than just what the law says, led to significantly better inflation outcomes, according to an IMF study that followed 17 Latin American central banks for a full century. A different analysis of central banks from 2007 to 2021 revealed that those with high independence scores maintained stable inflation expectations despite prices reaching multi-decade highs. The counterexample was the 1970s, when central banks in the developed world were frequently forced to accommodate political cycles in the absence of protected mandates, and it took ten years to reverse the inflationary damage. Only because he finally had the political cover to take the necessary action did Paul Volcker’s aggressive tightening in the early 1980s succeed.

Observing the current debate, it appears that many nations are in the middle of the two extremes, gradually weakening their central banks through hiring decisions, legislative changes, and the persistent application of political pressure that never quite crosses a legal line. In fact, that compromise may be riskier than either complete independence or true abolition with outside support. At the very least, a nation operating under transparent constraints is one that publicly adopts a currency board or joins a monetary union. An institution that carries all the credibility-signaling of independence while delivering none of its discipline is the result of the gradual erosion of de facto independence while upholding de jure structures.

The Country That Abolished Its Central Bank Two Years Ago — and Why Its Economy Is Thriving

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the nations where this discussion is most urgently needed at the moment are also the ones where the disparity between institutional appearance and reality has widened the most. The thought experiment of the abolished central bank is controversial because it raises a question that polite monetary discourse tends to avoid: if your central bank is already functionally compromised, what exactly are you preserving? This is not because abolition is a wise policy, which it most likely isn’t, absent very specific structural alternatives. The World Bank and IMF are right when they say that effective independence leads to quantifiably better economic results. The harder question is what to do when proper independence has already been quietly dismantled, and everyone is pretending otherwise.

The country in our thought experiment is thriving, for now, under external monetary discipline it cannot circumvent. Whether that holds when the next recession arrives, when political pressure to reflate builds, when the regional body it answers to makes decisions that hurt local employment — those are the tests that haven’t arrived yet. There is still enough time in the two-year window to be hopeful about practically anything. In ten years, ask again.