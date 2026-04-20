The QQQM Stock Price Just Broke Out, Here’s What Comes Next.

QQQM charts are one type of chart that people are currently forwarding to one another in group chats. In a year, the line rises from about $176 to $267. It briefly dips before rising once more. On April 17, it closed at a new 52-week high of $267.13. The fund has returned roughly 46% for investors who purchased at the low price in April 2025, excluding the small dividend. These are the kinds of numbers that were once uncommon. They’ve begun to feel almost routine in this cycle, and that’s the aspect that needs attention.

Invesco’s less expensive and quieter NASDAQ-100 ETF is called QQQM. QQQ is the same index. identical holdings. 0.15 percent is a lower expense ratio than 0.20 percent. lower price per share, which is more important for long-term investors than for day traders. The fund has steadily increased its net assets to almost $69 billion since its October 2020 launch. That is no longer a small product. It serves as the foundation for how Robinhood account holders, 401(k) participants, and retail investors are exposed to the tech-heavy sector of the American market.

Detail Information Fund Name Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Ticker / Exchange QQQM / Nasdaq Issuer Invesco Inception Date October 13, 2020 Index Tracked NASDAQ-100 Index Category Large Growth Number of Holdings 106 Recent Price (Apr 17, 2026) $267.13 Day’s Range $265.19 – $267.62 52-Week Range $176.19 – $267.62 Net Assets / AUM $68.83B Expense Ratio 0.15% P/E Ratio (TTM) 34.29 YTD Return +5.76% 1-Year Return +46.86% 3-Year Return +27.56% Dividend Yield ~0.53% Annual Dividend $1.38 Ex-Dividend Date March 23, 2026 Beta (5Y Monthly) 1.11 Technology Weighting 52.17% Top Holding NVIDIA (8.88%) Top 10 Holdings Share 47.48% of assets

The story becomes more intriguing—and, to be honest, more unsettling—when it comes to what’s inside the fund. 52.17 percent of the portfolio is made up of technology. An additional 16.35 percent is added by communication services. 12.65 percent comes from consumer cyclical names, such as Amazon and Tesla in this index. Almost 47.5% of all assets are comprised of the top ten holdings. By itself, NVIDIA is at 8.88 percent. The remaining companies are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet in two share classes, Tesla, Broadcom, and Walmart. To put it another way, you are not actually purchasing 106 companies when you purchase QQQM. You are purchasing seven or eight of the most significant ones and using the remaining ones as décor.

Qqqm stock price

The rally has been driven by this focus, which also makes the chart a little unsettling. This fund has been driven by the AI trade in ways that seem structurally distinct from previous tech cycles. QQQM takes notice when Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address in San Jose. QQQM detects when Apple misses iPhone estimates. The fund behaves less like a diversified index product and more like a high-octane bet on the continued spending by hyperscalers on AI infrastructure. That wager has paid off handsomely thus far. A one-session gain of 1.3 percent, which would have been noteworthy in the past, is now just another Friday.

A portion of the warning story is revealed by the valuation metrics. The trailing P/E for QQQM is approximately 34. That is significantly higher than past averages. The fund’s 1-year return of 46 percent is genuinely unusual and almost certainly not repeatable. And yet the YTD return of 5.76 percent is actually lagging the large growth category average of 8.44 percent, which suggests the market isn’t entirely satisfied with QQQM’s mix and might be shifting toward slightly different exposures.

There’s a feeling, talking to advisors who watch these flows, that QQQM has become the default growth holding for a generation of investors who don’t really want to pick stocks. It’s simple. It is inexpensive. It is delivered consistently. The danger, historically, is that products that serve as defaults eventually attract more money than the underlying market can comfortably absorb. The NASDAQ in 2000 was the textbook example. The difference now is that today’s top holdings actually generate enormous cash flows. NVIDIA isn’t Pets.com. That’s the stronger case. Whether it’s a sufficient one for every market environment is the harder question.

For now, QQQM is breaking out. The premarket print on April 18 hinted at a small pullback, around $265.59, but within the context of a twelve-month rally that size of move is noise. It’s hard not to notice, though, that every time an ETF this concentrated sets new highs, the gap between its performance and its risk profile widens a little. Investors holding QQQM don’t need to panic. They probably should keep reading the sector weights.