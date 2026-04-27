The Starbucks ‘Dream Hire’ Nightmare: Why Wall Street Suddenly Turned on the New CEO

Brian Niccol was the closest thing American corporate America had to a surefire wager for a few months last year. The stock increased by almost 25% on the day Starbucks announced his appointment, making it the best single session since the company went public in 1992. Oppenheimer analysts referred to him as a “dream hire.” On the same morning, Baird, TD Cowen, and Piper Sandler all upgraded the stock. In a press release, Howard Schultz, who had been silently haunting the company he founded for ten years, praised the decision. Everything was pointing upward.

It’s more difficult to gauge the atmosphere in the brokerage offices that cheered loudest eighteen months later. The ideal candidate is still available. At least not in the share price, the transformation is not. A quiet but genuine conversation has begun in the type of buy-side meetings where people speak carefully and choose their verbs, and SBUX has fallen behind the overall market by an embarrassing margin. “Has Wall Street already turned?” is how it goes.

Company Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Current CEO Brian Niccol, since September 9, 2024 Predecessor Laxman Narasimhan, ousted after roughly 17 months Stock reaction to Niccol hire (Aug 13, 2024) +24.5% in a single session — the best day since 1992 IPO Niccol initial pay package $1.6m base, $10m signing bonus, $75m replacement equity grant, up to $23m annual equity Reported FY2024 total compensation $96m (per SEC filings); FY2025 disclosed at $31m Prior role CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2018–2024; stock rose ~700% during tenure Pre-Niccol problem U.S. same-store sales declines for two straight quarters; ~$30bn market-cap loss under Narasimhan Activist pressure Elliott Management, mid-2024, before the leadership change Founder shadow Howard Schultz, ~2% shareholder and three-time former CEO

It wasn’t helped by the optics. Niccol’s compensation package, which included $90 million in stock, a $5 million signing bonus, and the cost of purchasing him out of his Chipotle equity, was revealed in SEC filings in late 2024 and amounted to about $96 million for what amounted to four months of work. He was provided with a corporate jet to travel from Newport Beach to Seattle. For temporary housing, Starbucks spent more than $143,000. If the comparable-store numbers had cooperated, none of this would have mattered. They didn’t. Then, in early 2025, baristas at over 300 locations went on strike over staffing and compensation.

Watching the script flip is almost unsettling. Niccol is a serious operator by most accounts. He oversaw Chipotle’s turnaround, which will be taught in business schools for ten years. He fixed throughput, cleaned up the menu, and restored confidence following the E. Coli incident. Under his direction, the stock increased by about 700%. He didn’t bring a deck of consultant slides to Starbucks. When he first arrived, he had a habit of watching what broke while standing in stores during the morning rush. For a while, that seemed to be the perfect remedy for what Laxman Narasimhan had left behind: 17-minute wait times, a workforce that had lost faith in leadership, and mobile orders that piled up like abandoned dishes.

The Starbucks ‘Dream Hire’ Nightmare

Perhaps the issue is that Starbucks is a different animal. Chipotle had a small global presence in addition to a few thousand mostly company-owned locations in the United States. Starbucks has a vast network of licensees, more locations outside of America than inside, and a Chinese company that Luckin Coffee is devouring at home. In August 2024, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh pointed this out in a courteous manner, as analysts do, and the warning has grown into something more akin to a thesis. It is essential to have operational instinct. It might not be enough.

On a quarterly call, no one wants to specifically mention the cultural component. Starbucks is a third-place fantasy that no longer feels like a coffee company. Niccol has made an effort to address that, bringing back ceramic mugs in cafes, having baristas write names with sharpies once more, and making a fresh appeal for “the soul of the company.” A portion of it has been successful. A portion of it reads like a man attempting to contain his nostalgia while observing from a distance. Furthermore, nostalgia is renowned for being challenging to overcome.

It’s still genuinely unclear if this turns into a Niccol-era nightmare or just a costly, drawn-out turnaround. In certain areas, the fundamentals have stabilized. According to the majority of field reports, the customer experience is superior to the Narasimhan low. However, the Wall Street that anointed him is renowned for its inability to remain motionless, and the patience that gave him a 25% boost on day one is not limitless. Observing all of this gives me the impression that the market has hired a hero and is now discreetly making sure the cape fits. We’ll probably find out in the next four quarters.